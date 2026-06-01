Beartooth Frontman Caleb Shomo Comes Out as Gay With Support From Wife Fleur Shomo

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Caleb Shomo, the lead singer of Beartooth, publicly came out as gay after nearly 14 years of marriage to his wife, Fleur Shomo. On May 23, he announced his journey through Instagram, stating, “I am a proudly gay man.”

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Source: @calebshomo/Instagram Caleb Shomo, frontman of Beartooth, publicly came out as gay after more than a decade of marriage to his wife, Fleur.

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He shared that he struggled with his feelings for years, often turning to alcohol for comfort. “This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now,” he wrote. Fleur has provided steadfast support during this challenging time. She described their recent experiences as “a very disorienting and hurtful time to navigate.”

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Source: @calebshomo/Instagram He shared the news on Instagram, describing it as a long personal journey of self-discovery.

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Fleur is not only a supportive partner but also an actress. In April, she revealed her role as a background character on HBO’s The Pitt. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I spent 4 months on set as background… learning & taking in everything I absolutely could.”

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Source: MEGA Shomo also opened up about struggling with his identity and relying on alcohol during difficult periods.

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In addition to acting, Fleur co-hosted the podcast “My Top 5” from 2019 to 2022. The podcast featured discussions on various topics and showcased her engaging personality. The couple married in 2012 and celebrated their 13th anniversary in December 2025. Fleur shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, stating, “You’re still my favorite person and make me laugh like no other.”

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Source: MEGA His wife has expressed strong support, calling the experience emotional.