Beartooth Frontman Caleb Shomo Comes Out as Gay With Support From Wife Fleur Shomo
June 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Caleb Shomo, the lead singer of Beartooth, publicly came out as gay after nearly 14 years of marriage to his wife, Fleur Shomo.
On May 23, he announced his journey through Instagram, stating, “I am a proudly gay man.”
He shared that he struggled with his feelings for years, often turning to alcohol for comfort.
“This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now,” he wrote.
Fleur has provided steadfast support during this challenging time.
She described their recent experiences as “a very disorienting and hurtful time to navigate.”
Fleur is not only a supportive partner but also an actress. In April, she revealed her role as a background character on HBO’s The Pitt.
She expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I spent 4 months on set as background… learning & taking in everything I absolutely could.”
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In addition to acting, Fleur co-hosted the podcast “My Top 5” from 2019 to 2022. The podcast featured discussions on various topics and showcased her engaging personality.
The couple married in 2012 and celebrated their 13th anniversary in December 2025.
Fleur shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, stating, “You’re still my favorite person and make me laugh like no other.”
Caleb’s announcement has garnered attention in the music industry and beyond.
He committed to living authentically, stating, “I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level.”
Fleur echoed this sentiment, emphasizing her dedication to supporting Caleb.
“I will always want to love, protect and support Caleb,” she wrote.