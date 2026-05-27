Beartooth Frontman Caleb Shomo Receives Support From Wife Fleur as Singer Comes Out as Gay After 14 Years of Marriage
May 27 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET
Caleb Shomo, the lead singer of Beartooth, recently came out as a gay man after a 14-year marriage to Fleur Shomo. The announcement, made via Instagram, revealed his struggles with identity and the support he receives from his wife.
Singer Opened Up About Identity Struggles
In his post, Shomo expressed the need to clarify his personal life amid speculation. He wrote, “There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further.”
The 33-year-old musician shared that he has been processing his sexual orientation for some time.
Shomo described the challenges of suppressing his feelings, stating, “I spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol.” He noted that confronting these emotions has been key to reconciling his identity.
As he prepares for a new album, the artist pledged to express himself authentically. He stated, “Wherever it takes me I will follow and I refuse to water any part of it down.” Shomo emphasized his commitment to creating music that reflects his true self.
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Fleur Shomo Shared Emotional Response
Fleur Shomo also addressed the situation on her Instagram, acknowledging the difficulties they have faced. She described the past months as “a very disorienting and hurtful time to navigate.” Despite these challenges, she affirmed her dedication to Caleb’s well-being.
“I will always want to love, protect and support Caleb,” Fleur stated. However, she admitted to grappling with her emotions as well. “To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard to figure out,” she shared.
Caleb encourages others who are struggling with their identity to “give yourself grace.” He highlighted the importance of honesty and self-acceptance in his journey.
The couple, who tied the knot in April 2012, has shared a life filled with love and adventure. However, Fleur reflected on the changes, saying, “I already miss it & my husband more than anything. Our story was a good one. And now it’s done.”
As Caleb embraces his identity, fans await the revelations in his upcoming music. The couple's journey serves as a poignant reminder of the power of love and acceptance in the face of personal challenges.