How Perseverance Led Beauty Bakerie To Become A Must-Have Beauty Brand — Shop Now

In honor of Juneteenth, OK! is highlighting several of the incredible stories behind our favorite favorite Black-owned and founded beauty brands. Today, we’re taking a look at the origins of Beauty Bakerie, a beloved cosmetics company that is now available at Ulta, Amazon and CVS, among other major retailers.

Before earning international recognition for its must-have formulas and adorable, baking-themed packaging, Beauty Bakerie emerged from both perseverance a love of beauty. At just 27 years old, Beauty Bakerie’s founder and CEO Cashmere Nicole was a single, working mother battling breast cancer when she launched her company, using her health struggles to inspire the brand’s mindful formulas.

“During a challenging, but successful fight with breast cancer, Cashmere became extremely health conscious and research-driven about the products we put in and on our bodies,” reads the brand’s about page. “The Beauty Bakerie brand is a direct reflection of Cashmere’s perseverance and passion for both high quality, healthy ingredients that enhance the beauty in everyone, every day.”

But it’s not just good for you — beyond its ingredients, Beauty Bakerie’s products actually work. Alongside garnering stellar reviews from beauty gurus, the company boasts several high-profile fans like gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas, who launched a line of lip products with the brand back in 2017, and even Beyoncé, who was spotted sporting the company’s Cranberry Stiletto Lip Whip on a night out.