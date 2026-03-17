'Beauty and the Geek' Star Tamika Chesser Gives Birth Behind Bars After Allegedly Beheading Boyfriend
March 17 2026, Updated 12:40 p.m. ET
Tamika Chesser, a finalist on the 2010 season of the Australia's Beauty and the Geek, has welcomed a child in prison.
The former reality TV star gave birth in custody after allegedly murdering and beheading her boyfriend last summer, Australia’s 9 News reported on Monday, March 16.
Chesser was already pregnant when she was arrested in June 2025, though the identity of the baby’s father has not been publicly disclosed.
Details of Tamika Chesser's Arrest
The Australian former model is believed to have killed her partner, Julian Story, sometime around June 17 of last year. Authorities found the 39-year-old's dismembered body inside the couple's Port Lincoln, South Australia, apartment two days later.
Per documents obtained by Australian broadcaster ABC, police made the horrifying discovery after a neighbor reported a fire in the complex.
It was noted that a neighbor told police "he observed smoke coming from unit 3 [and] he saw the accused [Chesser] and asked what she was doing, the accused said 'nothing' and then took her dogs for a walk and locked the front door."
The neighbor had reportedly attempted to contain the fire, which was located in the bathroom, by dousing it with water after she left with the dogs.
Police later found Chesser, who was 34 at the time, sitting "in a garden chair in the rear yard adjacent to unit 3 in a catatonic and unresponsive state," the documents state, per ABC.
Chesser was subsequently charged with murder, destroying human remains and perverting the course of justice.
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'It Was a Confronting Scene'
"It was a confronting scene for police and emergency services personnel as Julian's body had been dismembered," police said in a statement. "Julian's head had been removed during the dismemberment and, despite extensive searches, has not yet been located."
"Recovering Julian's head to return it to his family so they can have a peaceful outcome, have a funeral, and lay him to rest, is a really important aspect for us," Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke said in a press conference, per CBS News.
A dog unearthed Story's skull on July 31, police shared on September 5, 2025.
Tamika Chesser Is Expected to Appear in Court Soon
Chesser is currently being held at James Nash House, a mental health facility outside of Adelaide. She is due back in court on April 9.
The accused murderer was a runner-up on the second season of the Australian version of Beauty and the Geek. Introduced as a cocktail waitress, she described herself as "the best person at making animal noises."