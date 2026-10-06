NEWS Bebe Rexha Says Taylor Swift Reached Out After Designers Refused to Dress Her for the Grammys: 'I Thought That Was Really Kind' Source: MEGA Bebe Rexha credits Taylor Swift for helping her get a dress for the 2019 Grammys. Krista B Oct. 6 2026, Updated 1:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bebe Rexha recalled a special moment she shared with the one and only Taylor Swift. Ahead of the 2026 MTV VMAs, where Swift was being honored with a special award, Rexha revealed the "Shake It Off" crooner reached out to her in the middle of a crisis around the time of the 2019 Grammy Awards.

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Swift Supported Rexha in Her Time of Need

“I remember when I had that whole Grammys situation when I couldn’t find a dress, and she reached out to me because we’re the same age, and I thought that was really, really kind of her,” Rexha spilled to a reporter at the September 25 awards show. She continued, “Nobody really reached out. Some people did, but for her at such a high level to make me feel like I belonged was really, really nice.”

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Bebe Rexha’s Big Night at the 2019 Grammys

Source: MEGA Bebe Rexha went on Instagram to share her frustrations over some designers refusing to dress her for the Grammys.

In 2019, Rexha was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, but she couldn’t keep her thoughts off of her outfit. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rexha expressed her disappointment in some designers rejecting to give her a dress for the Grammys because of her size. “So I finally get nominated at the Grammys, and it’s like the coolest thing ever,” she expressed. “And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers, and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big.”

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Standing Up for Women Her Size

Source: MEGA Rexha stood up for women her size.

The singer stood up for women who wore the same size as her. “You’re saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses. So to all the people who said I’m thick, and I can’t wear your dress, f--- you; I don’t want to wear your f------ dresses.” In the Instagram caption, her defense continued, “If you don’t like my fashion style or my music, that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less than by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!”

Her Message Was Received

Source: MEGA Rexha's social media video reached a dress designer who was willing to help with an outfit.