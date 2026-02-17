becca brazil and ariel lavi are inspiring a new generation through hollywood hills magazine

Creative industries can be difficult to navigate, and it is often the case that some uniquely meaningful voices go unnoticed. Becca Brazil and Ariel Lavi founded Hollywood Hills Magazine ( HHM ) as their solution, a publication blending Hollywood access with the cultural credibility of European entertainment media. Today, this luxury celebrity magazine is elevating visionaries who deserve to be heard.

Before they launched Hollywood Hills Magazine , Brazil and Lavi each established themselves as internationally active creatives. Brazil brings her experience as a charting techno pop artist, actress, executive producer, and media entrepreneur, while Lavi offers his background as an award-winning international film producer and screenwriter with connections in Italian film, politics, sports, and fashion.

“Both founders saw a gap in modern media where meaningful voices were being overlooked,” a company representative stated. “Hollywood Hills Magazine is founder-led by two creatives who actively work in the industries they cover… allowing the magazine to tell stories that feel both intimate and international.”

Despite her success, Brazil experienced inconsistent public relations (PR) representation in her early career. Realizing how many creatives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers must face the same difficulties, she developed a clear passion for ethical brand-building and personal visibility. Combined with Lavi’s international experience, the two share a mission to build a global media brand built on purpose.

Supported by a Team of Creative Leaders

Dedicated to providing the best possible coverage for voices that deserve to be heard, Brazil and Lavi have built a team of world-class creative leaders. A highly-respected journalist and contributor to Digital Journal Magazine, Markos Papadatos serves as Hollywood Hills Magazine’s executive editor. Leading with integrity, he has interviewed iconic names in entertainment with a focus on narrative.

Papadatos is supported by Avi Wiseman, art director and content supervisor at Hollywood Hills Magazine. As the company’s creative architect, Wiseman maintains the brand’s visual identity and designs official covers; he is currently developing the creative framework for the upcoming Hollywood Hills Magazine Film Festival.

A Hollywood magazine would be remiss to not include an expert photographer in its roster. Ashleigh Cahn fills this role at Hollywood Hills Magazine, capturing celebrity portraits during red carpet interviews conducted by interviewers like Phoebe Davis, the magazine’s newest red carpet host. Additionally, Cahn is responsible for much of the editorial photography produced for the magazine.

Recently, Hollywood Hills Magazine announced that it would be launching a podcast to serve as an audio extension of the publication. Hosted by Jenna Malatskey, this medium allows for more in-depth conversations with the creatives, founders, and public figures actively shaping modern culture.

A New Vision for Media

Hollywood Hills Magazine was founded on the shared belief that media should uplift and inspire by giving others the platform they need to be seen. These principles have allowed the company to feature several high-profile figures, such as Katherine Kelly Lang, RJ Mitte, Lucilla Nori, and many others. Certainly, Hollywood Hills Magazine is positioned to become a globally-recognized luxury media brand, spotlighting genuine changemakers across entertainment, business, and culture.