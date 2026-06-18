Before Nolan's Epic Even Hits Theaters, an Adult Studio Already Beat Him to It

Article continues below advertisement

The $250 million blockbuster has some unexpected competition. Christopher Nolan is bringing his biggest production yet to the big screen this summer. We're talking $250 million, IMAX cameras, and a cast that reads like the guest list at the most exclusive party in Hollywood: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, and Robert Pattinson, all together in one film. The project? An adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey. There's just one catch. Someone else already told this story first, and their version is definitely steamier.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Photos SFW (Credit: Cosplayground)

Article continues below advertisement

The Adult Studio That Got There First Las Vegas-based adult studio Cosplayground quietly produced, completed, and released their own full adaptation of The Odyssey before Nolan's version has even had its theatrical premiere. Six episodes. The complete journey, from Troy all the way to Ithaca. The production, edited by Gogodor and written and co-produced by Yannick Dotes alongside Austin Fiascone, is structured as a six-part series the creative team calls "Rhapsodies," a nod to the oral storytelling tradition of Ancient Greek epic poetry. The project was directed by Raphael Massicotte and covers every major stop in Odysseus' legendary journey home. Charles Dera stars as Odysseus across all six episodes, anchoring the entire series from start to finish.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Photos SFW (Credit: Cosplayground)

Article continues below advertisement

The Casting Comparison Nobody Expected Here's where things get genuinely fun. As Nolan's star-studded lineup was announced throughout late 2024 and early 2025, Cosplayground was assembling their own cast with a knowing eye on the conversation happening in mainstream entertainment. Lupita Nyong'o plays Helen of Troy in the Nolan film. Cosplayground cast Ana Foxxx in the role, opening their series with an invented final scene between Odysseus and Helen before his departure, a moment the original mythology leaves unresolved. Zendaya is attached to Athena in Nolan's version. Cosplayground went with rising performer Isa Bella, who appears across multiple episodes as the goddess, staying true to Athena's role in Homer as Odysseus' divine protector throughout the journey. Charlize Theron is playing Calypso for Nolan. The adult adaptation cast Anna Claire Clouds, currently reigning Female Performer of the Year, as the immortal island queen who keeps Odysseus stranded for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Photos SFW (Credit: Cosplayground)

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Photos SFW (Credit: Cosplayground)

Article continues below advertisement

Rounding out the ensemble: Tiffani Time, a Las Vegas-based performer making moves from creator platforms into full studio productions, as the sorceress Circe; Octavia Red as the Siren, shot with custom body paint and practical special effects makeup; and Lana Smalls closing the series as Penelope, the wife who spent a decade holding everything together while her husband found his way home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Photos SFW (Credit: Cosplayground)

Article continues below advertisement

More Than Just a Title Card Production design was handled by Zoe Evans, and the team used real locations throughout the shoot. The Cyclops episode was filmed in and around actual Las Vegas caves and desert settings. A safe-for-work trailer is available at cosplayground.com, and it makes clear the visual ambition behind the project.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Photos SFW (Credit: Cosplayground)