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It is a problem that is becoming increasingly familiar to business owners around the world. A disgruntled client, a keyboard, and an internet connection. The result? A carefully crafted lie, published anonymously online, with the power to destroy years of hard work overnight. Stanford Baker & Associates, one of Colombia's fastest-growing law firms catering to the expat and foreign national community, knows this reality better than most. In recent months, the firm has found itself at the center of a storm of online accusations that its founding partner, David Baker, says are not only false but malicious and calculated. I sat down with David at the firm's Bogota offices to get his side of the story. What followed was a candid, at times blunt, and frankly eye-opening conversation about the dark side of online reviews, the entitlement of a small number of clients, and why Stanford Baker has decided to stop turning the other cheek.

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Before we get into the specifics of Stanford Baker's situation, it is worth stepping back to look at the broader landscape. Speak to any law firm or service provider operating in the English-speaking expat market across Latin America, and you will hear a version of the same story. The phenomenon of false and retaliatory online reviews is not unique to one firm. It is, by many accounts, an industry-wide problem, one that comes with the territory of serving a client base that is often navigating an unfamiliar legal system, in a foreign country, with high emotional and financial stakes. What makes Stanford Baker's case different is not the existence of the problem. It is the scale. As the largest firm in this space in Colombia, they have more clients than anyone else in the market. More clients means more exposure. And more exposure means that when the rare toxic client does turn to the internet, the reviews are more visible, more prominent, and more damaging. I put this to David directly.

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Is this something you see across the industry, or is Stanford Baker a special case? Not at all unique to us. Every firm I speak to that works with English-speaking expats deals with this. The difference is that most firms are smaller, they have fewer clients, and so these situations either happen less frequently or attract less attention when they do. We are the largest firm in this market in Colombia. That is something we are proud of, but it also means we carry a larger target on our back. The volume of clients we serve means that even if ninety-nine percent of them are happy, and the overwhelming majority are, the one percent who are not are going to be more visible simply because of the numbers involved. A firm with fifty clients and one bad review looks different to a firm with five hundred clients and three bad reviews, even though the second firm is actually performing better proportionally. The internet does not do that math for you.

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You've had some explosive growth recently. Tell me about where the firm is at right now. We're proud of what we've built. Stanford Baker has become the go-to firm for the expat community here in Colombia, and we're not just saying that. The numbers back it up. We handle everything from property purchases and visa applications to family law, custody matters, and corporate structures. The foreign national community in Colombia has grown enormously, and we've grown with it. In many ways we're already the number one firm in this space, and we're continuing to expand. So when your name is out there, when people know who you are, you unfortunately also become a target. And that's where the reviews come in. How did this situation start? Look, every business gets a bad review from time to time. That's normal. What we started seeing was something different. Coordinated, false, and in some cases defamatory claims being made about our firm online. On Google, on Reddit, on Facebook. And because these platforms allow people to hide behind usernames or post anonymously, there's very little immediate accountability. Someone can say you stole twenty thousand dollars from them, with zero evidence, and that sits there on the internet damaging your reputation while you have no meaningful way to respond.

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Walk me through some of these cases. What actually happened? Before I do, I want people to have the right context for what they are about to hear. At any given time, Stanford Baker has between 1,400 and 1,500 active clients. Over the life of the firm, we have served more than 10,000 clients in total. The cases I am about to describe involve a handful of people. A handful. Out of ten thousand. I think that context is important, because without it, a few loud voices online can create a completely distorted picture of what this firm actually is and how it operates. With that said, let me walk you through who these people are and what actually happened. We had a client who came to us to purchase a property. We assessed two properties for him, and gave him clear advice: one was fine to proceed with, the other we recommended strongly against. His girlfriend pushed him to buy the one we told him to walk away from. He ignored our advice, and when we refused to action a purchase that we knew would put his money at serious risk, he went around us and handed power of attorney directly to the seller. That is about as legally dangerous as it gets. Everything we warned him about came to pass. He lost his money, the property was never transferred into his name, and then he came back wanting us to sue the seller to fix the situation. We told him we could open that action, but it would come at an additional fee. He refused, and instead went online to blame us for his own decision. Then there's a client who hired us for a child custody matter. We achieved an excellent outcome for his then-girlfriend. He was happy, and came back to us six months later wanting to engage us for another matter. Before signing on, he suddenly claimed he had accidentally sent us twenty-five thousand dollars. We took that claim seriously. One of our team members sat with him and went through our bank statements in real time, logged into the account, scrolled through every transaction from the date he claimed the transfer was made right through to the present day. The money was never there. It had either gone somewhere else, or returned to him. He knew that. What he wanted was for us to work for free on the new matter because of this supposed mistake. When we declined, he went to Facebook and told his network that we had stolen a large sum of money from him. That is simply a lie. We had a married couple, a US citizen and his Colombian wife, who hired us for a marriage visa application. The process required his wife's cedula, her national identity document. That document was ready for collection, and they waited thirteen days to collect it. Thirteen days. That single delay meant we were going to be one day late on the marriage registration. In the meantime, we were sending couriers to pick up other documents they couldn't be bothered to collect themselves. When they left the country before the process was complete, they threatened to destroy us online unless we refunded them. We didn't. The man even claimed to be a YouTube influencer who could damage our brand. Three months later, they came back. We welcomed them and offered to complete the process at no charge. The second time around, they needed a new marriage certificate from the US because the original had expired. In Colombia, documents must be less than ninety days old to be valid for government use. We explained this clearly. They refused to obtain a new certificate, made their threats again, and this time followed through. They left multiple Google reviews, including one falsely claiming they had paid us twenty thousand dollars for a property transaction that had nothing to do with them. They also posted on Reddit claiming fraud, then blocked us from replying. There is also the case of a client who hired us to pursue a lawsuit against a cosmetic surgeon. She had only paid three thousand of her five-thousand-dollar retainer, but we continued working with her regardless, out of understanding for her situation. Everything was proceeding normally until she stumbled across the Reddit posts and, separately, noticed that we had acquired the Colombia Law Connection website as part of our brand expansion. She convinced herself that we had changed our name, which is not what happened. From that point on she became hostile, stopped responding to our lawyers' emails, effectively disappeared from her own case, and then had the audacity to go online claiming nothing was being done. We couldn't reach her. She had abandoned the process.

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There's a common thread running through these cases. What is it? Every single one of these people did not get what they wanted, for a reason that was entirely within their own control. They ignored legal advice. They failed to provide documents. They refused to pay what was owed. They disappeared from their own matters. And when we declined to absorb the consequences of their decisions, they turned to the internet. That's the thread. It's entitlement, pure and simple. You mentioned earlier that other firms don't seem to face this to the same degree. Why do you think that is? Because other firms let clients speak to their staff however they like and simply absorb it. We don't. Our team works incredibly hard. They go beyond what is contractually required, they keep clients updated, they chase documents, they send couriers, they work around the clock. And when a client responds to that with threats, abuse, and complete disrespect, we push back. We're not going to apologize for that. We're not going to pander to someone who is screaming at our staff because their own delay caused a problem. The moment we push back, these clients go online and call us rude. What they actually mean is that we didn't accept their abuse without consequence. That distinction matters.

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From a legal standpoint, what framework are you actually using to pursue this? What does Colombian law say about what these people have done? Colombian law is actually very clear on this, and very serious about it. What these individuals have done falls squarely under two distinct criminal offences under the Colombian Penal Code, Ley 599 of 2000. The first is injuria, covered under Article 220. Injuria is defined as making dishonourable imputations against another person, statements that attack their dignity, honour, or reputation, regardless of whether a specific crime is being alleged. That covers the abusive and false commentary about our conduct, our professionalism, and our character. The second, and more serious, is calumnia, under Article 221. Calumnia is the false attribution of a criminal act to another person. When someone publishes online that we stole twenty thousand dollars from them, or that we engaged in fraud, that is not a bad review. That is calumnia. They are accusing us of a crime we did not commit, in writing, to a public audience. Both offences carry prison sentences of sixteen to seventy-two months, as well as significant financial penalties. And critically, Article 223 of the same code stipulates that when these offences are committed through a public communication medium, which includes social media platforms, Reddit, Facebook, and Google reviews, the penalties are increased by between one sixth and one half. So posting this content publicly and anonymously does not protect these individuals. It actually makes their situation worse under the law. What is also worth noting is Article 222, which deals with indirect injuria and calumnia. Anyone who reproduces, repeats, or republishes these false claims, even if they did not make the original statement, is equally liable under Colombian law. The chain of liability is broader than most people realise.