Bella Hadid and Rodeo Star Adan Banuelos Split After 2 'Tumultuous' Years of Dating

It's over! Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have called it quits after two years of dating. Though the Victoria's Secret model, 29, and rodeo star, 36, were on and off during their "tumultuous" romance, they've ended their relationship for good this time, sources told a news outlet on Monday, January 26. The break-up is reportedly complicated by the pair's ongoing business ties, including investments in million-dollar horses.

Bella Hadid Is Trying to 'Stay Positive' Amid Split

Source: @ab_performancehorses/Instagram Bella Hadid is reportedly trying to 'stay positive' amid her split from Adan Banuelos.

A separate source explained the supermodel was "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself," adding, "She's been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship."⁠

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Sparked Split Rumors in June 2025

Source: @ab_performancehorses/Instagram Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos first sparked split rumors in June 2025.

Hadid and Banuelos previously sparked split rumors in June 2025, however, Banuelos shut them down in October with a sweet anniversary message dedicated to his girlfriend. "Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much," he gushed at the time in a lengthy post via Instagram.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Met in 2023

Source: @ab_performancehorses/Instagram Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos started dating in 2023 after meeting at a Texas horse show.

Hadid and Banuelos were first romantically linked in the fall of 2023 after meeting at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas. Hadid moved to Texas while struggling with a chronic illness, as her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and stepfather were building a home there. "We move cows, we’re on trail rides, and I’m starting to feel a little better, but just still dealing with my own stuff. Then, the next day, I meet my boyfriend," she told British Vogue about the first time she crossed paths with Banuelos. "So he basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that’s the… I always wanted the cowboy."

Adan Banuelos Initially Had No Idea Who Bella Hadid Was

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid recalled Adan Banuelos telling her, 'I never knew who you were until I saw your face for the first time.'