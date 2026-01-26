or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Bella Hadid
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Bella Hadid and Rodeo Star Adan Banuelos Split After 2 'Tumultuous' Years of Dating

Photo of Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid and her rodeo boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating on and off.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It's over! Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have called it quits after two years of dating.

Though the Victoria's Secret model, 29, and rodeo star, 36, were on and off during their "tumultuous" romance, they've ended their relationship for good this time, sources told a news outlet on Monday, January 26.

The break-up is reportedly complicated by the pair's ongoing business ties, including investments in million-dollar horses.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Is Trying to 'Stay Positive' Amid Split

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bella Hadid is reportedly trying to 'stay positive' amid her split from Adan Banuelos.
Source: @ab_performancehorses/Instagram

Bella Hadid is reportedly trying to 'stay positive' amid her split from Adan Banuelos.

A separate source explained the supermodel was "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself," adding, "She's been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship."⁠

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Sparked Split Rumors in June 2025

Photo of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos first sparked split rumors in June 2025.
Source: @ab_performancehorses/Instagram

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos first sparked split rumors in June 2025.

Hadid and Banuelos previously sparked split rumors in June 2025, however, Banuelos shut them down in October with a sweet anniversary message dedicated to his girlfriend.

"Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much," he gushed at the time in a lengthy post via Instagram.

MORE ON:
Bella Hadid

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Met in 2023

Photo of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos started dating in 2023 after meeting at a Texas horse show.
Source: @ab_performancehorses/Instagram

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos started dating in 2023 after meeting at a Texas horse show.

Hadid and Banuelos were first romantically linked in the fall of 2023 after meeting at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hadid moved to Texas while struggling with a chronic illness, as her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and stepfather were building a home there.

"We move cows, we’re on trail rides, and I’m starting to feel a little better, but just still dealing with my own stuff. Then, the next day, I meet my boyfriend," she told British Vogue about the first time she crossed paths with Banuelos. "So he basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that’s the… I always wanted the cowboy."

Adan Banuelos Initially Had No Idea Who Bella Hadid Was

Photo of Bella Hadid recalled Adan Banuelos telling her, 'I never knew who you were until I saw your face for the first time.'
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid recalled Adan Banuelos telling her, 'I never knew who you were until I saw your face for the first time.'

Bella explained that her man had no idea who she was, which she said was a "breath of fresh air."

“He’s the youngest Mexican cowboy to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame," she praised her then-partner. "He works for his family, he works for his customers and he works to hopefully build a home and a family one day.”

Although Bella didn't share baby plans at the time, she told the outlet that she couldn't "wait to be a mom" in the future.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.