Bella Hadid's Naked Body Peeks Through Mesh Cover-Up as She Shows Off New Perfume: Photos

Bella Hadid almost exposed her chest in a near-naked look while posing with her new Orebella perfume.

Bella Hadid freed the nipple. The supermodel, 28, exposed her assets in a see-through shirt while promoting her new Orebella fragrance on Tuesday, August 12. Hadid flaunted her tiny figure, posing with the perfume bottle in a mirror. Her nipples were on full display underneath the transparent top as she blew kisses at herself.

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid exposed her nipples in a transparent top.

The Victoria's Secret Angel paired her scandalous top, styled by Yasmine Diba, with low-rise red gingham pants and thick gold hoop earrings. She swept her blonde locks into a messy bun as she glowed next to the gold and maroon Eternal Roots Parfum. Fans weren't too pleased with her near-nude look. "Just wear a braaaaaaaaaa please," one social media user begged.

Bella Hadid's New Orebella Fragrance

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid almost went completely topless.

"Our newest gem…. 💎 my newest baby- she’s here! She’s thriving - we love her- could cry - already have!" Hadid captioned her post. "Thank you to everyone for giving me the opportunity to live my dream not just in business, but in creativity. You keep us moving as a brand, and you keep me moving in my heart & soul. I’m so grateful." The model described her new fragrance as "woody," "sweet" and "fruity," a combination of several scents that "shouldn’t go together but somehow match perfectly." It features notes of lychee (inspired by Hadid's favorite Japanese lychee jelly cups), raspberry blossom (an ode to her "lifelong love" of raspberry sorbet), suede (a nod to her love of leather), pink sugar and labdanum.

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid launched the Orebella Eternal Roots Parfum.

"My process always starts with my incredible, talented, EPIC-ly legendary (and very patient 😉) perfumers," she explained. "This one is with the master Jerome Epinette. I go in from the very beginning and ask him about every “juice” he’d be nervous but excited to try, something we haven’t seen on the market. But truly, THIS is where the fragrance began… we wanted to bring you something sweeter, but still with the androgyny of Salted Muse grounding vetiver, smoky papyrus… uplifting, earthy, and just a little soulful. a dance, all at once. 💃🪽"

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid is the founder of Orebella.