Bella Hadid’s White Dress Is Our Y2K Fantasies Come To Life — Get The Look

When she’s not busy juggling her international supermodel status, serving as a mental health advocate, and setting several red carpets aflame with her show-stopping looks, it seems Bella Hadid has managed to squeeze in time for yet another hobby — singlehandedly reviving all of our favorite Y2K trends.

Often spotted sporting old-school styles like graphic t-shirts, low-rise jeans and trucker hats, the model recently expanded her horizons, bringing yet another trend from the pages of our old Limited Too catalogs and into the 2022 fashion lexicon: The halter dress.