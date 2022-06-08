Bella Hadid’s White Dress Is Our Y2K Fantasies Come To Life — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
When she’s not busy juggling her international supermodel status, serving as a mental health advocate, and setting several red carpets aflame with her show-stopping looks, it seems Bella Hadid has managed to squeeze in time for yet another hobby — singlehandedly reviving all of our favorite Y2K trends.
Often spotted sporting old-school styles like graphic t-shirts, low-rise jeans and trucker hats, the model recently expanded her horizons, bringing yet another trend from the pages of our old Limited Too catalogs and into the 2022 fashion lexicon: The halter dress.
Earlier this week, the star took to Instagram to share several snaps depicting her standing on a balcony sporting a white bedazzled halter gown accessorized with a series of chunky gold bracelets, and matching rings.
“Purely me… fresh out of bed,” She captioned her makeup-free carousel, which has since garnered north of one million likes.
But even before Hadid stepped out in the look, halter tops have been slowly making a comeback: Last year, Who What Wear even dubbed the neckline “Summer's #1 Micro-Trend.” But unlike its predecessors, Hadid's take on the trend is distinctly Y2K. Featuring an airy, backless structure and aughts-inspired bedazzled details, the gown seemingly offers a modern, high-fashion homage to the old-school Justice halter dresses of the 2000s.
Yet Hadid's status as a Y2K fashion trailblazer is no coincidence. Beyond her extensive experience in the fashion world, Hadid is confident in her personal style, seemingly developing a hyper-focus for what she knows will work — which evidently inlcludes effortlessly cool throwback trends.
“I’m dead-on. I know what I like," Hadid explained in her April cover story for Vogue. "I always have, since I was young. And I’ve never drifted.”
Dress The Population’s Camden Mermaid Hem Evening Gown is on sale for prices ranging from $147.40 and $268 at nordstrom.com.
Edikted’s Cassie Gathered Halter Dress is on sale for $38, down from its usual price of $76 at edikted.com.