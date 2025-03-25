NEWS Bella Ramsey Says It's More 'Freeing' After Revealing Autism Diagnosis: 'Feeling Great' Source: MEGA Bella Ramsey feels 'great' after revealing their autism diagnosis.

Bella Ramsey is not letting their recent autism diagnosis define them. At the premiere of The Last of Us Season 2 on Monday, March 24, they expressed that they "feel great" after finally speaking up.

Bella Ramsey recently revealed their autism diagnosis.

"It's just, like, fun," they told Entertainment Tonight, admitting that now people will know why they're being "a bit weird" sometimes. "It didn't feel like this big decision that I was going to tell people about it," they continued. "I found out about it, and it informs my everyday. It helps me understand myself...there's no reason for people not to know. If anything, it's more freeing for me."

Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us.'

In a British Vogue interview published on March 19, the nonbinary actor revealed that they were diagnosed with autism while filming the first season of The Last of Us after a crew member with an autistic daughter saw signs. They sought out a formal psychiatric assessment, which led to their diagnosis. Ramsey, 21, was always curious if they were autistic. They described themself as a "loner" and "weirdo" in school who felt more comfortable spending time with adults than people their own age. They also noticed sensory issues when filming on set in Canada, as the thermals on their body led them to fidget frequently.

Bella Ramsey says it's 'more freeing' after revealing their autism diagnosis.

However, they don't see it as a burden and instead use it to their advantage when filming. “I’ve always been watching and learning from people. Having to learn more manually how to socialize and interact with the people around me has helped me with acting,” they explained to British Vogue. They focus on sticking to the routine given on set, including making their call time and being "told what to wear, how to stand, where to stand and what to eat."

Bella Ramsey feels 'great' after telling the public about their autism.

The Game of Thrones star finds their diagnosis cathartic and is choosing to lead their life with confidence now that they have discovered their true self. "It enables me to walk through the world with more grace towards myself about not being able to do the easy everyday tasks that everyone else seems to be able to do,” they said.

Bella Ramsey was diagnosed with autism while filming the first season of 'The Last of Us.'