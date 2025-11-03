Bella Thorne Rocks Cheetah-Print Bikini in 'White Lotus' Halloween Costume: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne is shaking things up with a White Lotus-inspired Halloween costume. The Disney alum, 28, donned a tiny cheetah-print thong and a black lace cover-up as she celebrated the spooky holiday on Friday, October 31. Thorne declared she's "dressing up as a White Lotus guest" for Halloween as she posed in front of an ocean and palm trees.

In a short clip, the TV star hiked up her bottoms and adjusted her top before leaning in close to the camera. She accessorized her racy attire with a green choker and matching earrings. Her tattoos were on full display, including one on her thigh that read "just let go" and a small heart on her collarbone. Thorne added "Enlightenment (Main Title Theme)" from The White Lotus Season 3 as a background track in her video. Fans were drooling over Thorne’s alluring post and took to the comments section of the upload to gush over her flawless features. "How I wish you were on that show haha but you look good in the costume !!! Hope you’re having so much fun baby," one user wrote. "They need to have you in the show for Season 4 ❤️ happy Halloween, queen 🙌," another person agreed.

Bella Thorne's Late Birthday Celebration

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday a few weeks late.

On October 25, Thorne dressed up for a Victorian-themed, belated birthday celebration after turning 28 earlier last month. The star sizzled in a white bustier, layered on top of a black lace bra slipped off her shoulders. She flaunted her long legs in a tiny black skirt with pearls draped over her waistline, paired with a matching pearl necklace and top-handle bag. The Shake It Up actress swept her hair into an updo with tight curls framing her face for the event at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles, Calif. She was joined by her sister Dani, her fiancé, Mark, and Paris Hilton and danced along to "In Da Club" by 50 Cent.

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne got rowdy at her birthday party.

In her photo dump recapping the festivities, the Famous in Love alum balanced a bottle of alcohol on her head, placed a cigarette holder in her man's mouth and blew out the candles on an elaborate, floral-adorned birthday cake. She capped off the carousel with a short video bopping along to music with her arm around Paris as photographers snapped photos of them. "For Libras the whole month is ur bday ;)," Bella captioned her post. Bella’s sister gushed over her younger sibling in the post’s comments section, writing, "An absolute GODDESS." "Facts! Happy birthday queen 🤍," Vas J Morgan added.

Bella Thorne Reflects on Turning 28

