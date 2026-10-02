Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on His Parents Dying Within Months of Each Other, Says He Realized He Took Them for Granted
Oct. 2 2026, Updated 2:36 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck broke his silence on the death of his parents.
The actor sat down with Kerry Washington on her podcast, “Street You Grew Up On,” and talked about how he felt about their back-to-back passings.
Coping With the Loss
Affleck’s parents, Timothy Affleck, 76, and Chris Anne Affleck, 83, passed away in April and June, respectively.
Chris Anne died on June 2 after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer, while Timothy passed sometime in April; however, no cause of death has been disclosed for the patriarch.
“My parents just died, both of them. In April and June,” the actor said. “So I’ve been just like, you know, not just now or anything, but it’s just sort of a big thing.”
Affleck went on to explain that the death of his parents caused him to think about his own childhood.
Affleck’s Newfound Appreciation for His Mother
“I’ve certainly learned to sort of even more deeply appreciate my mom and really value and see what she did and what the sacrifice and commitment that she made and how complete it was,” he spilled.
The movie star added that he started reading his mother’s letters shortly after her death, which allowed him to gain more insight into the kind of person she was.
“It was really fascinating, but of course, the thing that struck me was this has nothing to do with me," he noted. "This woman had her own whole life for 30 years that had zero to do with me.”
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Chris Anne’s Dedication to Her Children
Ben recalls that the best memories of his late mother were of her doing everything she could for him and his brother, Casey Affleck.
“She was, I mean, gorgeous and smart and thoughtful and passionate. I just thought this woman’s amazing and she could do anything,” he said. “She worked really hard, and she came home and did everything.”
Realizing His Mother’s Worth
As the conversation continued, the father-of-three reflected on how much he took for granted for all that his mother did for him and his brother.
“Probably in a way that she wants, in a way I want my children to take for granted,” he expressed. “She did that so thoroughly and effectively over her whole life that I didn’t even see her in a way as her own whole person apart from me. And it blew me away.”
Ben's parents were married in the 1970s but later divorced when the boys were pre-teens.