Ben Affleck Confirms He Didn't Wear a Prosthetic for Nude 'Gone Girl' Scene
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 4:31 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck is finally settling a long-running debate about his infamous nude scene in Gone Girl.
The actor confirmed he did not use a prosthetic while filming the shower scene with Rosamund Pike.
Ben Affleck Settles the Prosthetic Debate
Affleck was asked about the scene during a recent Variety interview.
"So I lost a bet at the office and have to ask you this. There is some debate about 'Gone Girl,' about whether you wore a prosthetic for your shower scene with Rosamund Pike. What's the truth?" the interviewer asked.
The actor responded: "I wore no prosthesis. I've only worn one in one film, 'Hollywoodland.' It was a nose."
The revelation puts to rest years of internet chatter surrounding the 2014 David Fincher thriller, in which Affleck played Nick Dunne opposite Pike's Amy Dunne.
Ben Affleck Gets Candid About Addiction
Elsewhere during the conversation, Affleck was asked about a 2021 interview with Howard Stern that had recently resurfaced online.
During that conversation, Affleck discussed addiction and said that suffering can ultimately be what pushes someone toward making a change.
"I do believe that in a lot of ways. I wish it weren't the case, but it is in my experience — and the experience of people I know," Affleck said.
"When addiction starts to really take hold, it's not enough to have it in your front brain and say, 'This is something I want to change. This isn't good for me,'" he added.
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'Something Has to Click'
"Something has to click on an amygdala level. That's where the 'rock bottom' cliché comes from. It's the same thing: You've got to suffer enough to have something at stake you don’t want to lose," he expressed.
He added that maintaining sobriety can become easier over time.
"Long-term sobriety, the gift of it is that it just gets easier," Affleck said. "It seemed to me that part of it is you've got to run up against something difficult and painful enough."
"But the good news is that's different for everybody — you've got to understand what you can control and what you can't," the Batman actor continued.
Ben Affleck Reflects On Losing His Parents
Affleck also opened up about experiencing significant loss, revealing that both of his parents died in 2026.
"One of the things you grapple with at my age when parents die is there's a comfort and awareness in knowing this is how it's supposed to go. When I go, it will be hard for my children, but none of us want it any other way," he explained.
"My mom said to me at the end of her life: 'God, I thought 84 years would seem longer.' And I thought, 'I bet, because I thought 54 would seem longer,'" Affleck recalled.
"That's what we get. We get this much time, and it's a reminder not to put anything off or fix it later. It's more about how you show up every day with everybody else. I'm lucky my mom didn't pass away younger of something more painful," he went on.