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Ben Affleck is finally settling a long-running debate about his infamous nude scene in Gone Girl. The actor confirmed he did not use a prosthetic while filming the shower scene with Rosamund Pike.

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Ben Affleck Settles the Prosthetic Debate

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck revealed the only prosthetic he has ever worn onscreen was a nose in 'Hollywoodland.'

Affleck was asked about the scene during a recent Variety interview. "So I lost a bet at the office and have to ask you this. There is some debate about 'Gone Girl,' about whether you wore a prosthetic for your shower scene with Rosamund Pike. What's the truth?" the interviewer asked. The actor responded: "I wore no prosthesis. I've only worn one in one film, 'Hollywoodland.' It was a nose." The revelation puts to rest years of internet chatter surrounding the 2014 David Fincher thriller, in which Affleck played Nick Dunne opposite Pike's Amy Dunne.

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Ben Affleck Gets Candid About Addiction

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck got candid about addiction and why he believes suffering can sometimes force people to change.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Affleck was asked about a 2021 interview with Howard Stern that had recently resurfaced online. During that conversation, Affleck discussed addiction and said that suffering can ultimately be what pushes someone toward making a change. "I do believe that in a lot of ways. I wish it weren't the case, but it is in my experience — and the experience of people I know," Affleck said. "When addiction starts to really take hold, it's not enough to have it in your front brain and say, 'This is something I want to change. This isn't good for me,'" he added.

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'Something Has to Click'

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck opened up about sobriety, saying 'long-term sobriety' gets easier with time.

"Something has to click on an amygdala level. That's where the 'rock bottom' cliché comes from. It's the same thing: You've got to suffer enough to have something at stake you don’t want to lose," he expressed. He added that maintaining sobriety can become easier over time. "Long-term sobriety, the gift of it is that it just gets easier," Affleck said. "It seemed to me that part of it is you've got to run up against something difficult and painful enough." "But the good news is that's different for everybody — you've got to understand what you can control and what you can't," the Batman actor continued.

Ben Affleck Reflects On Losing His Parents

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck revealed both of his parents passed away this year.