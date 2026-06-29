Ben Birke Believes You Can Have Abs and a Life
June 29 2026, Published 5:13 a.m. ET
When someone gets nicknamed “Benny Biceps” as a teenager, you do not have to stretch your imagination to picture the usual blueprint of militant meal prep, five-day splits, and a life engineered entirely around the gym. But Miami-based creator Ben Birke never fully lived inside that all-or-nothing version of fitness, even if his arms suggest otherwise.
Somewhere between the gym floor, the EDM circuit, and a late-night sushi dinner is where his followers can’t get enough.
“Life is about balance,” he says. “None of this is worth it if it takes 100 percent of your life all the time. Eat your pastas.”
In a city where wellness has become its own form of social currency, body sculpting is community, meal prep is content, and nightlife and self-optimization exist in the same ecosystem, sometimes within the same 24 hours, Birke moves through all of it without choosing just one lane.
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At first glance, he fits a familiar archetype: lifting clips, travel content, and a physique built through years of training, the kind of consistency that often defines bodybuilding culture. But that surface read misses what sits underneath. At 18, he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. His weight dropped to 125 pounds. He eventually underwent surgery to remove his large intestine, an experience that permanently reshaped his relationship to health, food, and how he chooses to live.
“Everything started with wanting to feel strong again,” he says, shaped early by competitive baseball, where he trained five days a week and learned that results come from repetition, structure, and diet. “You can’t out-train a bad diet,” he adds. “Abs are made in the kitchen. That mentality carried into a deeper interest in systems and nutrition, driven less by shortcuts and more by a desire to understand how the body actually functions so I could be healthy again.”
That duality is often what is missing from our feeds in a culture that is driven more and more by optimization. Rather than rigid bodybuilding culture, it is a rhythm of life, whether it is making pull-ups at Tulum’s Jungle Gym look effortless, as seen on @benbirke, a spread of sushi boats poolside in Curaçao that makes your mouth water, or a set at a music festival. It is fitness as something lived. The physique is one part of the brand, not his entire identity, occupying that gray space where discipline and structure meet pleasure.
“That 10 percent of indulging in what life has to offer is so worth it,” Ben says with a laugh.