ben birke believes you can have abs and a life

When someone gets nicknamed “Benny Biceps” as a teenager, you do not have to stretch your imagination to picture the usual blueprint of militant meal prep, five-day splits, and a life engineered entirely around the gym. But Miami-based creator Ben Birke never fully lived inside that all-or-nothing version of fitness, even if his arms suggest otherwise.

Somewhere between the gym floor, the EDM circuit, and a late-night sushi dinner is where his followers can’t get enough.

“Life is about balance,” he says. “None of this is worth it if it takes 100 percent of your life all the time. Eat your pastas.”

In a city where wellness has become its own form of social currency, body sculpting is community, meal prep is content, and nightlife and self-optimization exist in the same ecosystem, sometimes within the same 24 hours, Birke moves through all of it without choosing just one lane.