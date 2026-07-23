Benny Blanco Celebrates Selena Gomez's Birthday With Romantic Italian Cooking Date: 'Best Thing I've Tasted in Italy'

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Benny Blanco gave fans an intimate look at how he celebrated Selena Gomez's 34th birthday during the couple's trip to Italy. "That's the best thing I've tasted in Italy so far and you made it," Blanco told Gomez after tasting her homemade eggplant parmesan in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, July 22. The video captured the married couple spending the day documenting at an Italian cooking class in Europe, where they prepared a traditional meal together.

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Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Cooked an Italian Feast Together

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez prepared fresh pasta during the Italian cooking class and enjoyed it with husband Benny Blanco for her birthday.

Blanco opened the video while sitting in a car and introduced the special birthday activity. "Let's make an Italian feast for my wife's birthday," he said before the clip cut to Gomez cracking an egg into pasta dough and kneading it by hand. As the singer worked on the dough, Blanco encouraged her from behind the camera. According to US Weekly, he later whipped and showed off his own pasta-making skills by feeding the dough through a machine to create spaghetti. Showcasing it to Gomez, he said, "You see that?" and she quickly reacted, "Oooh!" The couple continued preparing several Italian dishes throughout the class. Blanco grated lemon zest and herbs into soft cheese for fiori di zucca, a traditional Italian stuffed squash blossom dish.

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Source: MEGA Benny Blanco praised Selena Gomez's homemade eggplant parmesan after calling it the best thing he tasted in Italy.

The couple then toasted with glasses of wine as Gomez enjoyed a piece of cheese. Blanco also filmed marinara sauce being poured into a pan while Gomez layered thin slices of eggplant. Once the dish was ready, Blanco proudly showed off the finished meal. "My baby makes the best eggplant parmesan," he said before serving it. He added, "Okay you scoop a little bit and then you put it on a slice of bread."

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The Couple Ended the Birthday Celebration With a Sweet Moment

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez toasted with wine as they prepared a traditional Italian meal together.

The TikTok video also included several glimpses of the Italian countryside, with Blanco filming scenic villas, fountains, and lush greenery during their trip. While showing the view, he jokingly referred to it as a "s----- view." The celebration ended on a quiet note as Gomez relaxed after the cooking class. Blanco softly said to her, "Happy birthday baby I love you." As per Elle, Blanco also captured Gomez's birthday pictures, and Gomez captioned, "My Heart Is So Full."

The Newlyweds Also Enjoyed a Special Dinner in Bologna

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoyed a romantic birthday getaway in Italy after marrying in September 2025.