Berlin’s Hotel Adlon Kempinski: The Iconic Address of Presidents, Royals, and Michael Jackson’s Most Talked-About Moment

If there’s one room at Hotel Adlon Kempinski that truly defines star power, it’s the Royal Suite — But it didn’t always go by that name.

Originally known as the Presidential Suite, the space was renamed after Queen Elizabeth II stayed there during her first official visit to Berlin. And when the Queen checks in, you rename the suite after her. Simple as that.

“The Presidential Suite is also where President Barack Obama has stayed, as well as the rest of British Royal Family as well as royal families from all over the world,” Tanja Freytag, the hotel’s Public Relations Executive, exclusively tells OK!

“After Queen Elizabeth’s first visit, we decided to change the name to the Royal Suite in her honor.”

And this isn’t just a name upgrade — the suite itself is every bit as regal as the guests it hosts.

Taking over nearly 2,000 square feet on the hotel’s third level, the Royal Suite offers sweeping views of the Brandenburg Gate, a grand marble bathroom, private dining and living rooms, and a master bedroom fit for, well… a queen. But what really sets it apart is what’s hidden behind the velvet curtains and polished wood panels.

Designed with global dignitaries and ultra-famous guests in mind, it features bulletproof windows, steel-reinforced walls, and a discreet network of surveillance screens that give real-time views of the hallways surrounding the suite.

And for those who prefer to make an entrance—or exit—without flashing cameras, there’s a private underground car park entrance reserved exclusively for VIPs.

“It’s a very special suite, but it’s also a very high-security suite,” Freytag explains “Not many hotels in Berlin can offer this level of security”

From the outside, the suite maintains its old-world European charm, all shimmering chandeliers, ornate moldings, and luxurious textures.

But behind the scenes, it’s built like a fortress — which is exactly why it’s hosted world leaders, royalty, and A-list celebrities who value their privacy just as much as they do the thread count on their sheets.