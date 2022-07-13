Best Belly Fat Burner — Top 5 Thermogenic Fat Burners For 2022
Are you unhappy with your belly fat? Is your belly fat stubborn and refuse to go in spite of all sorts of dieting and hard training? This article about the Best Belly Fat Burners would give you the sure way to get rid of your belly fat.
There is no denying the fact that belly fat is not a thing which can be taken easily. It does have many health risks and one should find ways to get rid of belly fat.
Inside our belly we have lots of important internal organs carrying out vital functions. When our belly fat increases it does not mean that the fat will be limited only to the layer below the skin called subcutaneous fat.
But the fat starts depositing surrounding all the internal organs which is called visceral fat. Even if you have a normal weight, belly fat poses a risk to your health.
The risks can be
-Cardiovascular diseases
-Sleep apnea
-High blood pressure
-Diabetes
-Cancer
The reasons for getting belly fat can be many. The general rule is taking more calories than you expend. Genetic factors also contribute to belly fat.
As we age we use less and less calories. If we continue with the same calorie intake the result can be belly fat accumulation. According to dietary guidelines for American men, men above 50 require 200 less calories when compared to their needs at 30s.
Alcohol is the other silent culprit for the accumulation of belly fat due to which some call it the beer belly.
The other discouraging fact about belly fat is its stubborn nature. It is hard to do away with even after dietary restriction and exercises.
Modern science has come up with dietary supplements which are made from natural ingredients. These thermogenic, belly fat burner supplements significantly help in getting rid of belly fat.
List of the Best Belly Fat Burner Supplements and Thermogenic Fat Burning Pills to choose from:
PhenQ — Best Belly Fat Burner *Editor’s Choice*
PhenQ is one of the latest products in the world of fat burning dietary supplements. Its popularity can be judged from the fact that within a few years of its coming to the market, its customer base has reached 190 thousand consumers.
How the dietary supplement PhenQ attack the belly fat
-By burning the belly fat: while attempting to burn the belly fat, it first boosts the body’s metabolism and the rate of thermogenesis. If we can enhance these two factors the body by its natural mechanism of burning fat starts reducing stubborn belly fat.
-By putting a stop to fat production: PhenQ has many natural ingredients which are potent and goes to stop the production of fat itself. In this way any further addition to the existing belly fat is eliminated.
-By suppressing appetite: the other potent natural ingredients in the supplement Phenq curb the appetite by giving the stomach a feeling of fullness. Thus it eliminates all the instances of overeating as well as hunger cravings. By arresting the intake of calories it helps in reducing belly fat.
-By boosting the level of energy: its ingredients also help in boosting the energy. More energy means more activities which means more burning of calories.
-By improving the mood: calorie burning is a monotonous and fatiguing proposition. It destroys the mood of the trainee. But the potent ingredients in the supplement PhenQ improve the mood and mental focus by regulating the amounts of neurotransmitters.
Because of the above facts the supplement PhenQ is also called a five-in-one fat burner supplement.
❖Alfa Lacys Reset
This ingredient is a trademarked formula which has been developed using the latest scientific technology with the aim of losing extra weight.
The ingredients included in the formula increase the metabolism and the thermogenesis process. This helps the body to burn fat. Thermogenesis is the process by which the body produces heat. This natural thermostat of the body mechanism gets ignited with the help of the Alfa Lacys Reset and the heat thus produced in the body burns belly fat.
❖Capsimax Powder
This formula is the mixture of four ingredients namely capsicum, caffeine, piperine and niacin. Capsicum and piperine have thermogenic properties. Piperine also helps in arresting the fat production of the belly.
❖Chromium Picolinate
This ingredient is an essential mineral found naturally in foods like meat, wholegrain and vegetables. By helping the body to avail all the required sugars the mineral helps in reducing the cravings for sugar and carbs. Lesser cravings means losing weight.
❖Caffeine
This is a known stimulating agent. But it has a property of suppressing appetite and igniting thermogenesis. In this way it helps in reducing the fat content of the belly.
❖Nopal
This is a form of cactus having a very high content of fiber. The rich amino acid content of the ingredient provides the body with energy. It also helps in the flushing out the fluid retention from the tissues through the bloodstream.
❖L-Carnitine Fumarate
This is an amino acid. You can find it in natural food like meat, vegetables and nuts. It converts the fat to turn into energy for the use by the body. In this way it helps in burning the belly fat without losing energy.
You can buy the supplement Phenq from the official website of the company phenq.com.
Single bottle $69.95
Two bottles with a free bottle $139.90
Three bottles with two free bottles $189.95
60 day money back guarantee: you will have to return the first two bottles having 60 days doses of Phenq plus all the other unopened bottles within 67 days of receipt. You will get back 100% of your purchase price only.
Question: Does the dietary supplement belly fat burner Phenq is suitable for all?
Answer: Yes. The unique formula of PhenQ is composed of all natural potent ingredients which have a time tested efficacies towards reducing belly fat. The ingredients are natural and do not have any side effects. It is suitable for all except for persons with medical and other conditions such as pregnancy and lactating mothers. In such cases the supplement should be started after consulting your doctor.
Question: How long does the medicine take to be taken for getting the desired results?
Answer: Since this is a natural dietary supplement without causing any side effects, the supplement can be taken as long as you feel the need of taking the supplement. Get a healthy weight reduction which is said to be two pounds a week. Even if you attain your goal of burning belly fat, you are free to continue thye supplement for maintaining a slim figure.
Question: Is the supplement PhenQ vegan?
Answer: The supplement Phenq is completely vegan and can be consumed safely by all the vegetarians.
Question: Who are the persons for which the supplement may not be advisable?
Answer: Following persons should avoid taking the supplement
-Persons under the age of 18 years
-Pregnant women
-Women who are breast-feeding
-Persons taking prescription medicines and those having any medical conditions.
Question: If I take some prescription medicines, will the supplement interact with them?
Answer: The supplement PhenQ is made of all natural ingredients which do not have any side effects. It also does not interact with other prescription medicines. Still in order to avoid any apprehension it is suggested to consult your doctor before starting the supplement.
Question: What are your discount offers?
Answer: The company offers some discount on bulk purchases. When you decide to buy two bottles the company will give you a bottle extra free. If the buying quantity is three bottles you get two bottles for free plus ten bonus guides for free. The guides include training guides, dietary guides, detox plans, meal plans, log books etc.
Question: What is your refund policy?
Answer: The company offers a 60 day money back guarantee. For getting the refund of only the purchase cost the customers will have to return the Phenq supplement in original packings within a period of 67 days of your receipt of the packages.
LeanBean — Top Belly Fat Burner for Women
LeanBean is a supplement made from natural ingredients and works in burning belly fat by some specific strategy. We know that in order to shed extra weight and burn belly fat the essential conditions are fighting appetite, doing hard training and enhancing metabolism.
But when it comes to belly fat burning the above strategies may not be sufficient because the belly fats are very stubborn in nature and the last to give way.
In such circumstances the only natural way to get rid of belly fat is to take a natural dietary supplement like Leanbean. The approach of the supplement to fight belly fat is:
❖Curbing appetite
The supplement contains one unique ingredient called Glucomannan which is considered as a very good appetite suppressant.
The ingredient Glucomannan when consumed starts its working by swelling the stomach. With a swollen stomach you lose your carvings for food between the meals saving you from calorie intake.
In this respect Leanbean is far ahead of its competitors. It contains a massive amount of Glucomannan to the extent of 3 grams per dose. The dose has been determined after clinical tests and proving the efficacy of a 3 gram daily dose of Glucomannan in shedding the belly fat.
❖Enhancing the metabolism of fat burning
Enhanced metabolism goes a far way to flush out the stubborn fat of the belly. Hence the supplement Leanbean attempts to boost the metabolism by including various potent ingredients. Such ingredients are minerals and thermogenic ingredients which help in boosting the metabolism of the body.
Boosting energy and cognitive abilities
Though each one of us knows that exercise is one of the very important means of burning the excess fats, sometimes doing hard exercises poses problems. These problems occur due to excessive tiredness and fatigue conditions arising out of hard training.
Such conditions often deter the enthusiasts from doing further exercises. To cope with such conditions which act as barriers in achieving a fat free belly, the supplement has included ingredients as vitamin complex which take care of all deficiencies and flag off to boosting high levels of energy. By taking the supplement the users are able to undertake much harder training shedding more fats from their belly.
Women-centric ingredients of the supplement
Studies which have been published in Scientific American have shown that women face much more mental barrier in fighting food curving compared to the men. These actions are controlled by the brain which through various signals creates the urges of appetite. Various ingredients of the supplement work in stimulating the neurotransmitters of the brain controlling the signals for more appetite.
❖Glucomannan 3000mg
The efficacy of the ingredient Glucomannan in weight loss assisting other weight loss approaches are well approved by EFSA.
The supplement Leanbean has included the maximum potent amount of Glucomannan so that it can work with the fullest possible competence towards suppressing the appetite.
Glucomannan is advised to be taken before meals along with a high dose of water 33 times a day.
❖Choline
Choline falls under the category of a nutrient which is easily synthesized by the liver. The ingredient has been included in the formula of the fat burning supplement Leanbean due to its many beneficial effects for the persons who are on dieting.
Choline is not produced by the body in the natural course of its various processes. Hence in order to get the benefits of the ingredient choline it has got to be provided from external sources. LeanBean would provide choline from outside for the help of the dieters.
The beneficial effects of choline are enhancing the fat metabolism as well as supporting the homocysteine metabolism.
❖Vitamin B6 and B12
Vitamin B complex is the most essential vitamin complex for the human body. It has many roles for normal body performance and healthy appearances. By consuming the right amount of B complex vitamins you will be able to maintain a healthy weight while boosting the metabolism giving you a high amount of energy for harder exercises.
By adding optimum levels of the vitamin it is possible to get rid of tiredness and fatigue conditions.
In addition to the above vitamin B complex also helps in muscle functioning as well as in improving the functions of the nerves.
❖Chromium Picolinate
Chromium in trace quantity is very important for the body mechanism supporting the macronutrient metabolism. By the process of improved macronutrient metabolism you can achieve the best from healthy sieting regimes.
As per the recent studies chromium also regulates the glucose level maintaining optimum glucose level of the blood.
Among all the other chromium forms, the chromium picolinate is the best one in regulating and controlling the glucose levels in the blood. The ingredient is quickly and fully absorbed by the body.
❖Chloride
It is important for you to remain hydrated particularly when you are on an exercise regime. Chloride being an electrolyte helps the users to remain hydrated. It also synergically works along with the other hydrating substances like potassium etc.
Chloride improves digestion too. Chloride is more liked by the medical experts when compared to salt and most of the food manufacturing companies are shifting to chloride very fast.
❖Zinc
Zinc is recognised as an immunity boosting and antiinflammatory mineral. It is available in many foods and can be consumed along with the food rich in zinc.
Zinc is included in the supplement Leanbean for enhancing the carbohydrate and fatty acids metabolism. In addition zinc also helps in protein synthesis which makes bigger muscles and burns fat.
❖Green Coffee
Coffee as we all know is a stimulant and is used for getting some amount of instant energy. Did you know that such coffee is made out of brown coffee which is made by roasting the coffee seeds to brown color? And this process of roasting the coffee seeds brown makes the coffee seeds lose all its astounding beneficial properties.
Thankfully the green coffee seeds provided to us by Mother Nature are full of antioxidants and rich in chlorogenic acid. Nevertheless the green coffee seeds also have caffeine which gives it its stimulant effects.
Such high quality components of the green coffee beans contribute to many essential benefits to the composition of the body.
❖Turmeric
Caffeine anhydrous is very often used by many male belly fat burners. But for the women its use poses side effects which are not welcome by the women.
Turmeric plays the best alternative for the anhydrous caffeine. The thermogenic properties of the turmeric which has been used by the people of India for centuries, burns the fat by producing heat.
Turmeric contains an antioxidant called curcumin. Curcumin is the substance for which the color of the turmeric is yellow. It has many other health benefits.
❖Garcinia Cambogia
The skin of this precious fruit contains Hydroxycitric acid. It has many beneficial effects on the body mechanism. A generous amount of 100 mg per day is included in the supplement.
❖Acai Berry
The berry is found in the Central and the Southern parts of America. It is a potent ingredient.
❖Piperine
Piperine is extracted from the pepper which is a bioavailable substance. Piperine has been included in the supplement Leanbean due to its specific property of making the other ingredient available meaning allowing absorption by the body.
The users have to take two capsules of Leanbean 33 times a day. The capsules are to be swallowed with water 30 minutes prior to meals.
PrimeShred — Best Belly Fat Burner for Cutting
Though made from natural ingredients, PrimeShred is considered as a powerful fat burning supplement for Men. The potent and natural ingredients of the supplement burn the fats fast as well as provide enough energy to maintain the hard exercise regime.
The supplement aims to accomplish the above job by stimulating the metabolism of the body. For achieving the target the supplement proceeds in a three pronged strategy.
First the supplement with the help of the ingredients stimulates the body’s own natural process through which the body tries to shed the extra fats. We know that our body naturally tries to deal with the fat formations by gearing up metabolic activities and through the process of thermogenesis. With the help of these two processes the body is able to shed its fats in spite of not doing any exercises or dieting. By igniting the natural power house of the body the supplement tends to burn the fat naturally.
Second, the supplement stimulates the specific hormones which are responsible for burning the fats. Body has various mechanisms to fight off stubborn belly fats. There are some hormones which have a special effect in fat burning. These hormones can tell the brain to signal the fatty acids to get into the bloodstream where the fats would be subsequently turned into energy.
Third, the supplement by regulating the production of various neurotransmitters improves the concentration as well as the focus of the users. It eliminates all brain fog so that you can feel focussed and sharp. The ingredients of the supplement also gives more energy reducing fatigued conditions.
❖Green Tea extract
The ingredient has a fat burning property which it does by enhancing the metabolism. It boosts the hormones which are responsible for burning the fats called norepinephrine. Green tea extract has been found to reduce the levels of triglyceride which is a kind of fat cells stored in the belly.
❖L-Tyrosine
It works at the brain level improving concentration, focus and other cognitive functions. It helps in retarding the rate of depletion of neurotransmitters which are essential for restoring the cognitive functions of the brain. It works well during the stressful situations which every man has to face in life.
❖L-Theanine
It also works in arresting the depletion of neurotransmitters of the brain. By doing so it improves the cognition and helps the users to concentrate on hard training thereby aiding weight loss.
❖Rhodiola Rosea Root
The ingredient works as a good fat burner. It does so by activating the enzyme responsible for burning the fats. It helps the users perform tough training by supplying more oxygen to the muscles.
❖Caffeine Anhydrous
Triggers the rate of metabolism and enhances the production of fat burning hormones. It improves cognitive functions and energy level.
❖Cayenne Pepper
Stimulates metabolism and enhances the body’s natural process of thermogenesis. All these are necessary ingredients for fat burning. By enhancing the production of fat burning hormones it further helps in disintegrating the extra stubborn fats which are stored in the belly region.
❖DMAE
It enhances the production of acetylcholine which is considered to be one of the critical neurotransmitters which controls cognitive ability. By consuming the ingredient the users get a high level of mind to muscle coordination which results in lean muscles.
❖Green Coffee
It is also good for boosting metabolism and triggering thermogenesis. It reduces the feelings of lethargy and improves cognitive functions.
❖Vitamin B complex
This is an essential vitamin for improving the general well being of the users. It reduces fatigue and muscle fatigue and pain.
❖Bioperine
The ingredient is included for making the other ingredient bioavailable. Thus it helps in the absorption of all the other ingredients.
Trimtone — Best Thermogenic Fat-Burner
The manufacturer of the supplement Trimtone claims it to be the best weight loss pill as well as the best belly fat burning supplement specifically for women.
The supplement contains all natural ingredients which have been picked up from the vast knowledge bank of humans. Our ancestors could find many natural ingredients through their experiences of the jungle.
In a bid to treat various ailments they had to rely on the herbal medicines for want of underdeveloped medical science of the time. But such ingredients which are of vital importance for the treatment of various ailments have been forgotten after the advent of modern scientific knowledge which primarily depends on chemical medicines.
By bringing back those ancient herbal medicines with scientific updates of the same in the light of the scientific knowledge a great service is done to human civilisation.
With unrestricted use of chemicals for treating diseases quickly we are landing into further troubles facing many side effects. But the herbal medicines had no side effects and in most cases these natural ingredients stimulated the body’s natural processes of coping and fighting with the diseases.
The formula of the belly fat burner supplement Trimtone is also designed in a similar fashion. All of its ingredients are picked up from nature.
The supplement aims to burn the belly fat by triggering the two very important processes namely thermogenesis and metabolism. These are the processes by which the body tries to shed the extra fat converting the fats to useful energy.
In this way by consuming the supplement regularly you will get to reduce unnecessary belly fat while availing more energy for the hard training which will further aid in shedding the stubborn belly fats.
The other way to achieve the weight loss programme is by reducing the hunger craving. Some ingredients which are included in the supplement such as Glucomannan have properties which swell the stomach thereby eliminating any appetite between meals.
When you reduce the calorie intake you automatically force the body to spend the accumulated fats reducing the amount of stocked fat from the belly.
The supplement should be taken alongside your healthy dietary plan as well as a hard exercise regime in order to get the maximum and faster results.
The benefits of consuming regular dose of the supplement Trimtone can be surmised as below:
❖Providing more energy to the users
For this the formula has included caffeine. Caffeine is a known energy booster and stimulator. It increases the red blood cell population which supplies more and more oxygen to the fats. Supplying sufficient oxygen to the fats is the first condition for the fat burning. Having an enhanced supply of oxygen would allow you to do aerobic exercises utilizing the nutrients and improving the metabolism.
❖Burning the fat by triggering thermogenesis process
Thermogenesis is the process by which the body produces more heat. This along with the lowered calorie intake helps in reducing fats. The process which is called fat oxidation in medical terminology helps the user reduce stubborn belly fats.
❖Appetite reduction
This is a tricky method of fooling the body by getting in a feeling of fullness due to which the user loses the craving for more food. No appetite means reduced calorie intake which will lead to burning of the stored fats.
❖Enhancing the body’s natural metabolism
Strong metabolism gives a sound and trim body appearance. As your metabolism is boosted you find more desire to get active with much more energy and vigor.
The supplement for the women Trimtone contains five core ingredients which work in synergy for shedding the belly fats. A few other ingredients are included to accomplish sundry purposes.
❖Glucomannan
This fibrous ingredient is used for suppressing appetite. The way it accomplishes its job of carving appetite is by swelling while entering the stomach and mixing with water.
The feeling of fullness compels the users from avoiding further intake of food reducing the calorie intake.
In addition to suppressing appetite as mentioned above, Glucomannan also has a positive effect on regulating blood pressure, sugar levels and cholesterol levels. All these features are responsible for increasing the weight.
❖Caffeine Anhydrous
This ingredient is added for triggering thermogenesis inside the body. By creating more heat and breaking down lipolysis it helps in losing belly fats.
Caffeine also improves other cognitive functions such as alertness, focus as well as physical performance levels.
The supplement contains 120 mg of caffeine in a single capsule.
❖Green Coffee
We know that green coffee beans which have not been roasted contain antioxidants called chlorogenic acid. This antioxidant is used to reduce fat, improve metabolism as well as reducing the sugar levels.
The supplement contains 100 mg of green coffee.
❖Green Tea
This ingredient has another form of antioxidant called catechins. It has a profound effect on weight reduction. The caffeine content in the green tea triggers thermogenesis, boosting metabolism.
❖Grains of Paradise
It is a herb from the ginger family. It boosts energy and burns fats. It is good for reducing the visceral fat of the body.
It uses gelatin for the capsules and hence may not be liked by the vegans.
The supplement Trimtone contains a very high dose of caffeine to the extent of 320 mg per day. As per the studies any healthy adult can consume up to 400 mg of caffeine safely. But it may not suit everyone, especially for the people who are not comfortable with caffeine. The side effects of large intake of caffeine may include nausea, headache, increased heartbeat, diarrhea and anxiety.
The people with medical conditions or pregnant and lactating mothers should consult their doctors before starting the supplement.
PhenGold — Best for Suppressing Appetite
PhenGold is another reputed and popular weight loss natural supplement which claims to burn belly fat and aids in losing extra weight.
It specifically works on the particular hormones which are responsible for the body’s natural propensity of fat burning.
In fact our body has all the safeguards in order to maintain a perfect balance in weight and appearance. A normal healthy person is destined to become lean and healthy with a feeling of feather-like lightness.
But due to unhealthy lifestyle and consumption of toxins in the form of excess alcohol and fast foods containing chemicals we destroy the body clock and its natural processes of metabolism.
The aim of the natural belly fat burning supplements is only to restore back your body’s natural processes of dealing with abnormalities.
Your body is now in a condition of confusion, unable to decide which course would be right for you. To set things right and reduce unnecessary belly fats you have to resort to a healthy lifestyle and hard training along with the supplement Phengold for restoring the natural bodily processes.
The ways it achieves weight loss are
-Boosting metabolism
-Curbing food cravings
-Enhancing energy level
-Improving cognitive functions such as concentration and focus
-Improves the general mood so that the users are motivated and focused to achieve the goals
Phengold is manufactured in the USA under GMP certified manufacturing process.
❖Green coffee
❖L-Theanine
❖L-Tyrosine
❖Rhodiola Rosea
❖Cayenne Pepper
❖Caffeine
❖DMAE
❖Vitamin B complex
Side Effects of Prescription Weight Loss Drugs
In order to quickly reduce weight and turn the body slim with lean muscles people resort to prescription drugs. Such drugs have many side effects.
-Some drugs are of stimulant type. These drugs cause insomnia, increased heart rate, increase in blood pressure, restlessness etc.
-Some drugs are prescribed for interfering with the body's natural process of fat absorption. These drugs cause diarrhea, gas and bloating.
-GLP-1 can cause stomach related complications such as upset stomach, gas, constipation, heartburn etc.
-Some diet pills directly affect the population of the neurotransmitters of the brain. These drugs cause dry mouth, nausea, constipation, vomiting and dizziness.
Using such drugs alongside healthy dieting and exercise may cause weight loss. But such drugs cannot be used for a long time due to many side effects.
Also as soon as the drugs are withdrawn the users may again gain weight.
In contrast to the above the dietary supplement which has been mentioned and discussed in detail in the article can be used safely just in the same way we use our regular diet.
All such weight loss natural supplements are made from harmless and tested ingredients which have no adverse side effects.
The supplements achieve weight loss or reduce the stubborn belly fats by stimulating the body’s natural mechanism of restoring correct BMI.
In addition to the above the supplement also boosts metabolism which enables the stomach to extract all the nutrients required for the functioning of the body.
Enhanced metabolism in turn burns the stored fats and converts the fats into useful energy which the body can use boosting the energy level inspiring more thrust on lively activities.
This not only burns the belly fats but also makes the life free from monotony with exuberance of creative enthusiasm.
As the supplement is prepared from all potent natural ingredients it is possible for the users to prolong the consumption of the supplement without any side effects which is in sharp contrast to the prescription drugs which must be used under strict medical supervision and for a limited time period only.
Looking at all the above preconditions it is extremely safe to consume weight loss dietary supplements as mentioned in the article to fight with your belly fats.
The customers can choose one supplement from the five top ranking best supplements discussed above which suits their specific purposes.
How to Burn your Belly Fat naturally
It is possible to tone down your belly fat to some extent by the dietary and exercise regimes which are followed for lowering the weight. But this is also a fact that just by doing the above you may not be able to lose your belly fat completely.
-Consuming a healthy diet: your healthy diet should focus on vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Protein should be selected such that the source of the protein is lean such as fish, low fat diaries etc. reduce the intake of saturated fat which is found in butter and cheese. Monounsaturated as well as polyunsaturated fats can be taken in moderate amounts. These can be found in fish, vegetable oils and nuts.
-Consume reduced portions: even if your diet is healthy as suggested above you must limit the intake sizes. Whether at home or at restaurants, make a habit of eating a reduced quantity.
-Stop taking sugary beverages
-Exercise regularly to burn the calories consumed: the standard advice is to walk for a minimum 150 minutes a week. If you prefer vigorous activities such as swimming or running, you may do it for a minimum 75 minutes a week. Two times a week you should do strength training.
-Try the Best Belly Fat Burners above
