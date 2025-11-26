Best Christmas Gifts of 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Another holiday season will soon be here, and with it, that age-old question: “What special gift can I get for my loved ones?” It seems that every year, finding the perfect, unique gift gets more challenging. Luckily, there’s help! This year’s list of gifts is sure to brighten the holidays for everyone on your list — even those who are the hardest to buy for. From gifts for the history buff in your life to incredibly soft bedding that you may want to gift to yourself, everything on this list is sure to be a winner on Christmas morning. 1. Pure Parima The gift of luxury is always welcomed, and Pure Parima delivers luxury and then some. Pure Parima offers 100% Egyptian cotton bedding that exemplifies quality and craftsmanship. Made from the finest long-staple Egyptian cotton, Pure Parima bedding provides softness and durability that lasts. Beginning as a luxury bedding brand, Pure Parima has grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully crafted essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle. From sheets to sleepwear, each item from Pure Parima delivers a truly indulgent experience, making it the perfect gift for the mom who loves to relax in style or for anyone who appreciates a good night’s sleep. A great gift option from Pure Parima is the Egyptian Cotton-European Linen Sheet Set. This set offers a naturally textured, buttery-soft feel with enhanced durability and moisture-wicking comfort, delivering soft, airy luxury and comfort year-round. Pure Parima is also running an incredible pre-holiday sale from November 24 to December 7. The BFCM Sale features 20% off with no minimum purchase requirements, 25% off when you spend $500 or more, and 30% off if you spend $1,000 or more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: PURE PARIMA

Article continues below advertisement

2. Bearbottom For the guys on your list who need something new and comfy to wear, Bearbottom is always a great choice. A menswear line designed for everyday wear, Bearbottom is perfect for lounging at home or heading out on an adventure in nature. Wear-tested by the brand’s entire team, Bearbottom makes clothing that everyone on their team is proud to wear. Bearbottom has perfected stretch fabrics and performance features so wearers can focus more on what they’re doing and less on what they’re wearing. Items are crafted from post-consumer recycled materials and natural dyes, making Bearbottom an excellent gift choice for the sustainability-minded person on your list. One of the most popular items that Bearbottom carries is its Stretch Chino Pant. These pants work for both work and play, come in a variety of colors, and feature a timeless slim fit that is perfect for any guy on your shopping list who is looking for a versatile addition to their wardrobe. Bearbottom’s Black Friday sale lasts from November 27th through December 1st, with deals up to 50% off. It will also include daily flash sales on top items, special discounts on bundles, and sitewide discounts for orders over certain amounts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: BEARBOTTOM

Article continues below advertisement

3. CHITA CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise. CHITA’s upcoming Black Friday sale offers tiered savings of up to $800, as well as a flash sale with up to 60% off unique counter and bar stools. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals — they're the standard for modern living. CHITA believes that every home is a sanctuary of comfort, style, warmth, and cherished memories — a belief that aligns perfectly with the holiday season. Their furniture seamlessly blends form and function, creating an environment that truly reflects and enhances one’s lifestyle. Those on your Christmas shopping list who love comfort and style will love the Tracee Power Swivel Nursery Glider Recliner. With many positive reviews, the Glider Recliner is perfect for a nursery, a reading nook, or as dad’s new favorite chair in the living room.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: CHITA

Article continues below advertisement

4. Passport To The American Revolution In 2026, America will celebrate 250 years of independence — an anniversary that most history buffs are eagerly anticipating. America’s National Parks, the creator behind the popular Passport To Your National Parks program, has unveiled a special “Passport To The American Revolution” guidebook, highlighting national park sites connected to America’s fight for independence. “Passport To The American Revolution” lets visitors to America’s national parks create their own personalized tour of some of the most important sites in American history. Visitors to the various Revolutionary War sites can collect the official America250 ink stamp, creating a personal visit history that becomes an immediate keepsake. With a foreword written by celebrated documentarian Ken Burns, “Passport To The American Revolution” is the ideal gift for that history lover on your shopping list.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: AMERICA’S NATIONAL PARKS

Article continues below advertisement

5. Codex Labs Grounded in science and dedicated to supporting the microbiome, Codex Labs is a skincare company committed to delivering scientific, meaningful benefits. Items such as Codex Labs’Skin Barrier Repair Set, which includes a supplement and serums, make for the perfect holiday gift for the wellness-minded person on your list. The daily supplement is formulated to restore and fortify the skin barrier with Codex Labs’ potent M3+ antioxidant and L-histidine, an amino acid that supports skin barrier strength and moisture retention. The M3 antioxidant-rich serum hydrates, firms, and re-densifies to help heal skin barrier damage in irritated, red, inflamed, or mature skin. Codex Labs was conceived with dermatologists and ethnobotanists to provide affordable skincare products that help keep skin healthy without sacrificing sustainability. Their team understands that skin must be treated from the inside out, which they achieve through their plant-based biotech nutraceutical and OTC topical treatments for acne, eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis. This Black Friday, Codex Labs is offering 30% off all products. With a Codex Labs gift, those you love can start the New Year with clearer, healthier skin.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: CODEX LABS

Article continues below advertisement

6. “The Polyvagal Solution” by Rebecca Kase Self-help books are always a popular gift option for people interested in self-improvement. Rebecca Kase, LCSW, is a leading voice in trauma therapy, self-help, and business success who has drawn on her 18 years of experience to author “The Polyvagal Solution: Vagus Nerve-Calming Practices to Soothe Stress, Ease Emotional Overwhelm, and Build Resilience.” This book teaches vagus nerve-calming solutions to soothe stress, ease emotional overwhelm, and build resilience. “The Polyvagal Solution” is the perfect gift for anyone who may face a stressful work situation or wrestle with other life stressors. With this book, you can give someone you love the gift of calm and self-soothing. Rebecca Kase is on a mission to demystify healing and success, proving that both are deeply intertwined. Whether training therapists, coaching high-performing professionals, or speaking on stages, Rebecca brings a no-BS, deeply informed approach to creating lasting change.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: REBECCA KASE, LCSW

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

7. WonderFold Most parents are familiar with utility wagons for transporting kids, whether for trick-or-treating or navigating an amusement park, but these wagons are not always built with comfort or functionality in mind. WonderFold has changed all that with its stroller wagon, a product that combines the best of strollers and wagons for a comfortable transport experience for your kiddos. What began as a small idea aiming to meet the needs of the family has grown into a global brand that is helping families enjoy the outdoors together and keep their loved ones close! WonderFold makes a great gift for the parents in your life, offering thoughtful design and family impact. The crown jewel of the WonderFold collection is the L Series Stroller Wagon, designed to make family outings smoother, easier, and more stylish than ever. With its wide-open side entry, kids can “hop in - hop out” independently, giving them freedom while you enjoy a hassle-free experience. Its sleek frame and sporty all-terrain tires not only look good but also deliver an effortless, smooth ride wherever you go. Wonderfold is also hosting a sale between November 1 and December 1st (Cyber Monday), giving shoppers 25% off select wagons and accessories.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: WONDERFOLD

Article continues below advertisement

8. PERGOLUX Scandinavian design is known for its clean lines and durability, and this is exactly what PERGOLUX delivers with modern pergolas and accessories that add a modern air to any outdoor living space. PERGOLUX’s pergolas are engineered for durability, weather protection, and smart automation, featuring adjustable louvers, integrated lighting, and app- or voice-controlled systems. With a strong presence in Europe and North America, PERGOLUX’s pergolas help demonstrate what’s possible in modern outdoor living. A great gift option is the Standard S3 Pergola, which provides a wonderful centerpiece for any backyard oasis design. PERGOLUX’s Black Friday Deal starts on Friday, November 14th, with up to 50% off accessories and up to 40% off select pergolas. PERGOLUX offers pergolas at a competitive price, designed for easy home installation, and inspires homeowners to elevate their outdoor living space. These features make a great gift idea for new homeowners or anyone looking to create a backyard oasis to enjoy year-round.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: PERGOLUX

Article continues below advertisement

9. RISE311 For the health nut and workout enthusiast on your list, RISE311 is an excellent gift option. RISE311 offers a plant-based craft protein formula that supports faster recovery and superior muscle building. It is formulated to be easy to digest and contain the ideal amount of leucine, the most important amino acid. However, this isn’t your typical protein supplement. What sets RISE311 apart from other proteins is its digestibility and delicious taste. The 3-in-1 “gentle digest” combination makes it easy to hit your daily protein goals every day. RISE311 also goes beyond just enhancing performance, offering a great-tasting product that people can savor. The RISE311 protein powder is available in one-, two-, or four-pouch options and comes in delicious Madagascar Vanilla or Dark Chocolate flavors.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: RISE311

Article continues below advertisement

10. Ecosense For a gift that provides long-lasting peace of mind, Ecosense offers a collection of continuous radon detection systems to keep homes safe. According to the US EPA, radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths in non-smokers, and many people are not aware of the dangers of radon. With an Ecosense monitoring solution, the quality of living and health can be improved for everyone in the household. The company’s EcoQube Flex makes an excellent gift. The EcoQube Flex was developed to provide effortless, room-to-room radon tracking and affordable self-inspection, enabling early action. A compact, battery-powered continuous radon monitor, the EcoQube Flex features a sensor designed to be more accurate than standard requirements, delivering results in minutes. Its always-on display shows real-time radon fluctuations, while the app provides complete DIY tools for detection, management, and action, making it a great gift for protecting the ones you love. The EcoQube Flex is set to hit shelves this holiday season, with preorders soon being available online at https://ecosense.io/.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: ECOSENSE

Article continues below advertisement

11. Miami Links Have a fashion-forward man in your life? If so, then a gift from Miami Links is sure to be a winner for this year’s holiday season. After serving in the Marines, founder Dan Trujillo was inspired by the culture, confidence, and heritage of his hometown to create Miami Links, a line of high-quality, unique men’s jewelry inspired by the Cuban tradition of gifting link chains as symbols of pride and legacy. A veteran-owned company offering lines of handcrafted, genuine gold and silver jewelry for men, Miami Links’ eye-catching designs will quickly become a wardrobe staple. The highlight of the Miami Links collection is their 999 line, featuring made-to-order necklaces crafted from .999 (99.9%) silver. The 10mm Miami Cuban Chain makes a particularly bold statement, made from ultra-premium silver and featuring a heavy, solid, durable design for everyday wear. The standout, versatile style of this chain makes it ideal for a standalone piece or layered in a stack.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PHOTO CREDIT: MIAMI LINKS