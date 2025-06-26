Best Delta 8 Gummies of 2025

How Does Delta 8 THC Differ?

While you’ve probably heard of Delta 8 THC by now, did you know there are more types of THC than just Delta 8 and Delta 9 in the Cannabis sativa plant? Delta 10, THCA, THCP… The list goes on and on, but for now, we’re going to focus on those five. In order to really understand the difference between so many kinds of THC, we have to get a little sciencey.

Like Delta 8, Delta 9 THC also binds to both your CB1 and CB2 receptors – the only difference between the two is the location of their double carbon bond. Delta 8 THC has a double bond on the eighth carbon and Delta 9 on the ninth, hence their names. The difference may seem trivial, but it actually matters quite a lot. Thanks to its chemical structure, Delta 8 THC doesn’t bind as strongly to your CB1 receptors, making it about half as potent as Delta 9. But what does that mean for you?

With fewer psychoactive effects, you get to enjoy the calming and medicinal properties of THC with a more manageable high than Delta 9 THC. Think anxiety relief and pain management with a clearer head, allowing you to go about your daily life without a distracting high.

Delta 8 vs Delta 10

Many people choose Delta 8 THC for its more calming qualities and milder high. Delta 10 THC, on the other hand, offers a more dynamic experience that users find ideal for daytime or social use. While Delta 8’s high is half as potent as Delta 9’s, Delta 10 THC provides a more energetic and invigorating high thanks to the way its strong bond with your CB1 receptors.

Delta 10 also has a faster onset time, about 15 minutes, compared to Delta 8’s which can be closer to an hour. But thanks to it’s quick appearance, the effects of Delta 10 only last for about two to four hours.

Delta 8 vs THCA and THCP

If you’ve never heard of THCA and THCP, you’re not alone.

THCA, or THC-a, stands for Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid – the acidic predecessor to every other type of THC. As the cannabis plant matures, THCA breaks down and morphs into other THC variations. Which is probably why you’ve never heard of it. That, and the fact that THCA doesn’t cause the psychedelic effects associated with other forms of THC because it only binds to CB2 receptors. THCA is more beneficial for its neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and anti-proliferative qualities.

THCP, or Tetrahydrocannabiphorol, is naturally found in the Cannabis sativa plant, but in very very small quantities. THCP may actually be substantially more potent than Delta 9 THC because THCP binds to your brain’s CB1 receptors 33 times stronger than Delta 9 THC.

Studies suggests that THCP could boost and lengthen the psychoactive effects of THC, but more research is needed to understand its implications for medical and recreational use. Currently, THCP falls into a gray area legally, but will likely become regulated in the future thanks to it’s strong psychoactive properties. Not much else is known about THCP in terms of benefits and potential side effects as it was only just discovered in 2019.