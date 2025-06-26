Best Delta 8 Gummies of 2025
Once upon a time, when you talked about THC everyone knew you were referring to Delta 9 THC. But now?
Continuing studies show that not only are there multiple different types of THC, but thanks to the differences in how they interact with your brain and body, they provide a wide range of effects as well! Which means now more than ever you can find exactly what you need in the right product, with the right beneficial and/or psychoactive effects you’re looking for.
Without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into the best Delta 8 gummies of 2025.
What is Delta 8 THC?
As a newer cannabinoid on the market, Delta 8 THC has begun to make a name for itself in the last couple of years. Similar to Delta 9, Delta 8 offers a lot of the same benefits as the “traditional” THC without some of the more potent side effects. The main difference between the two comes down to their chemical structures and how they interact with your endocannabinoid system (ECS). Your ECS stretches throughout your whole body and interacts with both your central nervous system and peripheral nervous system to help control and regulate things like your sleep cycle, immune system, and stress management. So what does this have to do with THC?
Every cannabinoid in the Cannabis sativa plant interacts with either the CB1 or CB2 receptors within your endocannabinoid system. CBD, for example, interacts mainly with your peripheral nervous system by binding to your CB2 receptors. Delta 8 THC, on the other hand, binds to both receptors for a full-body experience.
Benefits of Delta 8 THC
Delta 8 THC provides a milder high, allowing you to experience a lot of the same great benefits as Delta 9 THC but with a greater sense of calm, relaxation, and a smoother, more clear-headed high. When taken in proper concentrations, Delta 8 THC has a number of amazing benefits, including:
- Promoting a sense of calm and relaxation
- Reducing anxiety
- Managing pain
- Boosting your mood
- Improving quality of sleep
Potential Side Effects of Delta 8 THC
While Delta 8 THC is less potent than Delta 9, you may still experience some side effects if you’re trying Delta 8 for the first time or if you take too large of a dose. These side effects can include:
- Loss of appetite
- Red eyes
- Confusion
- Anxiety
- Memory loss
- Slower reaction time
How to Mitigate the Side Effects of Delta 8 THC
Whether you’re experienced with THC, trying THC for the first time, or trying Delta 8 THC for the first time, the main thing to consider is dosage. If you’re worried about experiencing side effects or need help deciding how much Delta 8 THC is right for you, we’ve created a general guide to help you get started.
The Best Delta 8 Gummies
Being “the best” at anything is a high bar, but Elevate’s Delta 8 gummies easily meet and exceed the standards set by consumers and the 2018 Farm Bill, and we provide the Certificates of Analysis to prove it.
Unlike other companies, we offer a wide variety of products with various combinations of cannabinoids in multiple different strengths. And as if that weren’t enough, each of them come in natural, deliciously smooth flavors as well!
Delta 8 Gummies – Strawberry
Without question, the best Delta 8 gummies of 2025 are Elevate’s Delta 8 THC Gummies. Thanks to a carefully chosen, very potent strain of THC, these Delta 8 gummies provide a balanced calm and a happy, euphoric high.
Because Elevate’s Delta 8 gummies are infused with THC, rather than coated in it, you can be sure that each gummy has the exact same amount of THC as the next. This also allows you to cut the gummies in half or in quarters with the confidence that every piece will have the same amount of THC in it. And because these Delta 8 gummies are available in three different strengths, you can use exactly as much or as little Delta 8 THC as you want!
With a delicious, natural strawberry flavor, Elevate’s Delta 8 gummies are available in three different strengths: 25mg, 50mg, or 100mg per gummy, providing a very wide range of options to choose from.
Ingredients
Thanks to Elevate’s pure, natural ingredients you get to enjoy Delta 8 gummies without worrying about additives, chemicals, or artificial flavors. Like all of Elevate’s other products, our Delta 8 gummies are cruelty-free and lab-tested, so you can be sure you’re enjoying exactly what’s listed on the label, nothing more and nothing less!
What Customers are Saying About Elevate’s Delta 8 Gummies
Blue Lotus Gummies
Boasting a relaxed, mellow, and euphoric sensation, Blue Lotus Gummies take the best of both worlds from blue lotus and THC to create sleep-supporting Delta 8 gummies. On its own, Delta 8 THC can help enhance your relaxation, reduce sleep disturbances, extend sleep duration, and alleviate physical discomforts that may be keeping you from achieving a restful night’s sleep.
The blue lotus flower has been used in the world of traditional medicine for thousands of years as both an anxiety reliever and sleep aid. However, it has fallen out of favor with modern medicine thanks to its psychoactive properties. But when combined with Delta 8 THC, the two fuse together to create intense relaxation and a smooth transition into deep sleep. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day, these blue raspberry-flavored Delta 8 gummies will help relax your body, quiet your mind, and promote better, more restful sleep.
What Customers are Saying About Elevate’s Blue Lotus Gummies
D8 + D9 + D10 Extreme Blend Gummies
Combining Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10 THC creates a powerhouse gummy that is not recommended for new users. With their bold mixed berry flavor and powerful effects in every bite, Elevate’s Extreme Triple Blend Gummies are certainly different from anything else you’ve tried before. Boasting 75mg of Delta 8, 15mg of Delta 9, and 35mg of Delta 10 in every serving, these Delta 8 gummies offer energy boosting, mood enhancing, and extreme relaxation on a whole other level.
What Customers are Saying about Elevate’s Extreme Blend Gummies
How Does Delta 8 THC Differ?
While you’ve probably heard of Delta 8 THC by now, did you know there are more types of THC than just Delta 8 and Delta 9 in the Cannabis sativa plant? Delta 10, THCA, THCP… The list goes on and on, but for now, we’re going to focus on those five. In order to really understand the difference between so many kinds of THC, we have to get a little sciencey.
Delta 8 vs Delta 9
Like Delta 8, Delta 9 THC also binds to both your CB1 and CB2 receptors – the only difference between the two is the location of their double carbon bond. Delta 8 THC has a double bond on the eighth carbon and Delta 9 on the ninth, hence their names. The difference may seem trivial, but it actually matters quite a lot. Thanks to its chemical structure, Delta 8 THC doesn’t bind as strongly to your CB1 receptors, making it about half as potent as Delta 9. But what does that mean for you?
With fewer psychoactive effects, you get to enjoy the calming and medicinal properties of THC with a more manageable high than Delta 9 THC. Think anxiety relief and pain management with a clearer head, allowing you to go about your daily life without a distracting high.
Delta 8 vs Delta 10
Many people choose Delta 8 THC for its more calming qualities and milder high. Delta 10 THC, on the other hand, offers a more dynamic experience that users find ideal for daytime or social use. While Delta 8’s high is half as potent as Delta 9’s, Delta 10 THC provides a more energetic and invigorating high thanks to the way its strong bond with your CB1 receptors.
Delta 10 also has a faster onset time, about 15 minutes, compared to Delta 8’s which can be closer to an hour. But thanks to it’s quick appearance, the effects of Delta 10 only last for about two to four hours.
Delta 8 vs THCA and THCP
If you’ve never heard of THCA and THCP, you’re not alone.
THCA, or THC-a, stands for Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid – the acidic predecessor to every other type of THC. As the cannabis plant matures, THCA breaks down and morphs into other THC variations. Which is probably why you’ve never heard of it. That, and the fact that THCA doesn’t cause the psychedelic effects associated with other forms of THC because it only binds to CB2 receptors. THCA is more beneficial for its neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and anti-proliferative qualities.
THCP, or Tetrahydrocannabiphorol, is naturally found in the Cannabis sativa plant, but in very very small quantities. THCP may actually be substantially more potent than Delta 9 THC because THCP binds to your brain’s CB1 receptors 33 times stronger than Delta 9 THC.
Studies suggests that THCP could boost and lengthen the psychoactive effects of THC, but more research is needed to understand its implications for medical and recreational use. Currently, THCP falls into a gray area legally, but will likely become regulated in the future thanks to it’s strong psychoactive properties. Not much else is known about THCP in terms of benefits and potential side effects as it was only just discovered in 2019.
Delta 8 Gummies – FAQ
How Many Delta 8 Gummies Should I Take?
Elevate offers Delta 8 gummies in various strengths so that you’re more able to find the strength you’re looking for. Technically the serving size on the back of the bottle says one gummy, but feel free to cut your Delta 8 gummies in half or in quarters to achieve the does thats right for you.
Will Delta 8 Gummies Get You High?
The short answer is: yes.
However, because of its molecular structure, Delta 8 gummies are only about half as potent as Delta 9 gummies. This means that while you may experience a mild high, you shouldn’t encounter the more jarring psychoactive effects of Delta 9 THC.
That being said, it also comes down to dosage. As a general rule of thumb, always start with a smaller dose than you think you need, wait 45 - 60 minutes, and take more if you’re not experiencing the level of effects you’re looking for. The effects of Delta 8 THC usually last between three and six hours.
How Long Do Delta 8 Gummies Take to Kick in?
Users typically feel the effects anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours after consuming Delta 8 gummies. This can vary depending on the dosage, frequency of use, and your individual tolerance and metabolism.
How Long Does Delta 8 Stay in Your System?
The short answer: anywhere from 3 to 30 days.
Vaped or smoked Delta 8 is metabolized and eliminated from the body quicker than if you were to ingest it. Since Delta 8 gummies must be ingested and broken down first, they’re metabolized slower. This means that depending on the strength and how often you use Delta 8 gummies, you could have traces of Delta 8 THC in your system for up to a month or more after the last dose.
Will Delta 8 Appear on a Drug Test?
Yes.
Because Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC the same way, using Delta 8 gummies can cause you to test positive.
Does Delta 8 Make Your Eyes Red?
Yes.
While everyone reacts to THC differently, one of the possible side effects of using Delta 8 THC is red eyes, which can occur as a result of lowered blood pressure and dilated blood vessels. This is true whether you’re smoking Delta 8 THC or eating Delta 8 gummies. If you’re worried about experiencing eye redness, lowering your dosage may help.
Can Delta 8 Gummies Cause High Blood Pressure?
There isn’t enough evidence to establish a link between Delta 8 gummies and elevated blood pressure. That being said, everyone reacts to THC differently, so you may want to consult with a healthcare professional before trying Delta 8 gummies or other THC products.
Can You Smoke Delta 8 in Public?
Federally, Delta 8 THC is in a gray area, because while the 2018 Farm Bill specifically lists regulations for Delta 9 THC, it doesn’t mention Delta 8. Although Delta 8 is derived from hemp, which is discussed in the bill, some Delta 8 products may contain more than the federally legal limit of 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
At Elevate, we test every product we make, ensuring that they all adhere to the legal limit of Delta 9 THC. We also provide a Certificate of Analysis for each product so that you can feel confident in what you’re purchasing.
Is Delta 8 THC Legal in my State?
Elevate’s Delta 8 gummies are federally legal in the United States and adhere to the regulations set by the 2018 Farm Bill. However, because individual state laws can differ, we recommend checking your state’s laws before buying Delta 8 gummies or other THC products.
How Old Do You Have to be to Buy Delta 8?
Age requirements for buying Delta 8 THC vary from one state to another. While the minimum age for purchasing Delta 9 THC, 21, is explicitely stated in the 2018 Farm Bill, there is no mention of Delta 8 THC. Although it does fall under the classification of a hemp-derived product, because Delta 8 THC can also be synthesized from Delta 9 THC, it falls in a legal gray area.
Does Delta 8 Expire?
Like all other natural products, Delta 8 has an expiration date.Delta 8 THC oil, for example, should last for around two years when stored properly. Delta 8 gummies, on the other hand, lose potency after about one year. Keeping them in their pharmaceutical-grade glass jars will help preserve freshness and potency. Refrigeration may also help extend the shelf life of your Delta 8 gummies. In order to determine if your Delta 8 THC is still safe and effective or if it’s expired, try:
- Checking the expiration date
- Assessing the appearance
- Smelling the product
- Inspecting for contaminants
- Checking for texture changes
- Taste testing it
- Checking the storage conditions
- Evaluating the efficacy
While using an expired product will likely not cause you any harm, you may have a suboptimal experience such as an unpleasant taste or smell, reduced potency, and a loss of therapeutic benefits.
How Much THC is in Delta 8 Gummies?
This number depends on which gummies you’re looking at and what type of THC you’re referring to. At Elevate, our Delta 8 gummies often include additional beneficial cannabinoids, such as CBD, Delta 9 THC, and Delta 10 THC, and are offered in a couple of different strengths.