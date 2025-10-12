Best Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video and More This Halloween 2025
Oct. 12 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
28 Years Later
Directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Years Later keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as it follows a young boy and his father who go on a dangerous hunting mission nearly three decades after the Rage Virus outbreak. They travel to the mainland via a causeway that is only accessible when the tide ebbs away.
After discovering his father's affair, the young boy embarks on a journey to the island with his cancer-stricken mother to find the doctor they believe can cure her.
Watch 28 Years Later on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Annihilation
Based on Jeff VanderMeer's 2014 novel, Annihilation is a sci-fi horror film about a cellular biologist and former U.S. Army soldier named Lena. She joins an expedition into a mysterious quarantine zone called The Shimmer after her missing husband returns home with a deteriorating condition. But just like the previous expedition, the group struggles to survive while trying to unearth the mysterious laws of nature in the area.
Watch Annihilation on Netflix and Prime Video.
Incantation
Incantation, a Taiwanese found footage folk horror film released in 2022, never lets viewers relax with its traumatizing scenes and shocking ending.
"Three friends who bust supernatural myths encounter a freak incident while visiting a family cult. Now, a survivor must save her child from the curse," the synopsis reads.
Watch Incantation on Netflix.
Mr. Crocket
A popular children's show host kidnaps children and murders their parents in the 2024 horror film Mr. Crocket. A grieving mother and two parents, whose children are also abducted, join forces to track down Mr. Crocket after learning the character's dark past and diabolical dealings with demons.
No One Will Save You
Released in 2023, No One Will Save You focuses on aliens attempting to control human bodies and minds. Brynn Adams, who lives alone in her childhood home, wages a desperate fight to survive, but her fate changes after the extraterrestrials access her memory.
Nosferatu
In Nosferatu, a young woman crosses paths with an ancient vampire who becomes obsessed with her as her husband travels to a castle to secure a real estate deal.
Watch Nosferatu on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.
Sinners
Another Ryan Coogler masterpiece, Sinners tells the story of twin brothers who face a clan of vampires when they return to their hometown to escape their past and begin anew. In addition to fighting for their lives, they must stand to protect the community from the greater evil.
Watch Sinners on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.
Talk to Me
A grieving woman named Mia discovers a strange embalmed hand that allows people to communicate with spirits in the chilling film Talk to Me. By saying "Talk to me," Mia reconnects with her mother, but she breaks the rule when she exceeds the 90-second limit.
With its anxiety-inducing scenes, Talk to Me is A24's highest-grossing horror movie ever.
Watch Talk to Me on Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, Prime Video and HBO Max.
The Invisible Man
Released in 2020, The Invisible Man explores the life of a woman after she escapes her abusive ex. But after learning he has died by suicide, she starts facing strange occurrences that make her realize her ex has found a way to disturb and stalk her even after his death.
Watch The Invisible Man on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Weapons
One of this year's newest releases, Weapons chronicles the disappearance of children in a small town. As the community members try to uncover the truth, they soon unmask the person behind the terror.
Watch Weapons on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.