Best Nootropics 2025: Reviews of 9 Cognitive Enhancers
Nootropic supplements, like FOCL Day, for example, contain natural ingredients that may promote cognitive functions in various situations. For instance, those with ADHD may use them to manage some of their symptoms. Such brain boosters may help older adults with declining cognitive functions.
These supplements may also suit people experiencing mental fatigue or burnout or students and professionals facing mentally demanding tasks. So, if any of these benefits speak to you and you are looking for the best nootropics, you’re in the right place!
Best Nootropics 2025: Quick Overview
FOCL Day - Best nootropics overall
Mind Lab Pro - Improves short and long-term brain health
Hunter Focus - Best for focus
Thesis Nootropics - Best personalized nootropic
Noocube - Best for slowing brain aging
Performance Lab Mind - Best for mental energy
Cured Nutrition Rise - Best for sustained energy
Brain Actives - Best for active days
Brain Pill - Best for happy hormones
Our #1 option among the top-rated nootropic brands on our list is FOCL Day. We’ll check out its pros, cons, ingredients, and users' opinions. After that, we’ll explore what nootropics are and answer common questions people ask about them. So, keep reading to learn more about each option on our list and how to make the right choice.
1. FOCL Day - Best Nootropics Overall
Pros
- Boosts energy levels
- Supports memory retention
- Promotes mental clarity
- Subscribers get exclusive deals and volume discounts
Cons
- Limited flavor options
FOCL Day Overview
We chose FOCL Day as our #1 option because its formula includes ingredients that can help improve both focus and energy. With just 2 capsules daily, you can reduce brain fog and boost your cognitive health.
Main Ingredients
1000 mg Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom: Enhances cognitive functions, such as memory, attention, and creativity, by supporting the growth and repair of nerve cells [1].
150 mg L-Theanine: Promotes relaxation and reduces stress without causing drowsiness. It improves focus and mental clarity, making it simpler to engage in complex mental tasks [2].
150 mg Organic Bacopa Monnieri: Known for improving memory formation and cognitive processing, making learning and retaining new information easier [3].
50 mg Organic Rhodiola Rosea: This herb acts as an adaptogen, helping the body resist physical and mental stress, boosting mood, and enhancing mental stamina and focus [4].
5 mg Vitamin B6: Essential for neurotransmitter synthesis, crucial for brain health and cognitive development, and improves mood and brain function [5].
Customer Reviews
FOCL Day has an impressive 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with many users praising it as an amazing product. One user mentioned that after just a little over a week of use, he felt incredibly productive, super focused, and energized all day, and he’s eager to buy more [6].
On the flip side, FOCL Day doesn’t work the same way for everyone, with one user noting that the product didn’t have any noticeable effect on him. These reviews highlight the product’s effectiveness, which can vary from person to person [7] so you should always seek more opinions in online forums.
2. Mind Lab Pro - Improves Short and Long-Term Brain Health
Pros
- No fillers or additives
- Bulk purchase discount
- Stimulant-free
Cons
- Free shipping on select purchases
Mind Lab Pro Overview
Mind Lab Pro’s formula is designed to improve short and long-term brain health, potentially improving blood circulation to the brain, mental stamina, and cognitive processing. Mind Lab Pro is among the best nootropics for memory if you’re vegan or sensitive to stimulants.
Main Ingredients
- 250 mg Citicoline: Enhances mental energy, focus, and overall cognitive function by supporting the synthesis of phospholipids in brain cell membranes and increasing neurotransmitter levels, such as acetylcholine [8].
- 150 mg Bacopa Monnieri: Boosts cognitive agility, memory, and learning rates by enhancing synaptic communication and reducing oxidative stress in the brain [3].
- 500 mg Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom: Supports neurogenesis and helps improve mental clarity, concentration, and memory due to its nerve growth factor (NGF)-stimulating effects [1].
- 175 mg N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine: A more bioavailable form of tyrosine that enhances cognitive performance, particularly in response to stress and fatigue, by aiding in the production of dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine [9].
- 75 mg Maritime Bark Extract: Contains potent antioxidants that protect neurons from oxidative stress and improve blood flow to the brain, enhancing memory, focus, and mental clarity [10].
Customer Reviews
A user comments about Mind Lab Pro on Amazon, saying she likes how they are the right size for swallowing [11]. Another user with ADHD shared that while it doesn’t have the same effect as her prescription, it noticeably improved her alertness, reduced fatigue, cleared brain fog, and enhanced focus and memory recall [12].
However, one user mentioned that although the product seems to help, he couldn’t continue using it because it upset his stomach [13].
3. Hunter Focus - Best Nootropics for Focus
Pros
- May improve focus
- Discounts for larger orders
- No synthetic ingredients or binders
Cons
- Dosage is 6 capsules at a time
Hunter Focus Overview
As its name implies, Hunter Focus is among the best cognitive enhancers for getting into that flow state. While its 6 capsules per serving might be a bit much, this offers higher doses of the formula for that prolonged laser-sharp focus you need.
Main Ingredients
The ingredients in Hunter Focus work together to deliver 3 major nootropic benefits:
Concentration Activation
- 500 mg L-Tyrosine: Enhances cognitive performance under stressful conditions by aiding in the production of dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine, neurotransmitters that support alertness and attention [9].
- 120 mg Ginkgo Biloba: Improves blood flow to the brain, enhancing cognitive function, memory, and processing speed, particularly in older adults [14].
Memory Matrix
- 500 mg Lion’s Mane Mushroom: Known for stimulating the production of nerve growth factors, it supports brain health, cognitive function, and neurological repair [1].
- 300 mg Bacopa Monnieri: Enhances memory formation and reduces anxiety, improving overall cognitive performance and mental clarity [3].
Mood Amplification
- 300 g Ashwagandha Root: Acts as an adaptogen, reducing stress and anxiety while enhancing mental stamina and concentration [15].
- 100 mg Caffeine Anhydrous: Rapidly increases alertness and energy, enhancing mental focus and extending attention span [16].
Customer Reviews
On Hunter Focus's official website, a user praises the product, saying it definitely seems to be one of the best out there and commending its nootropic formula [17].
Unfortunately, this review is only found on the Hunter Evolve website, as more reviews are scarce online. For more feedback, it’s a good idea to ask acquaintances who’ve tried the product or do some personal research online.
4. Thesis Nootropics - Best Personalized Nootropics
Pros
- Potential results within an hour of taking it
- Provides stimulant-free options
- Offers personalized coaching to maximize results
Cons
- Only 30 days for a money-back guarantee
Thesis Overview
We rated Thesis as the top supplement for those seeking a customized, guided approach to brain health and function. The company offers 6 different blends; you only have to take a quick quiz to determine which blends you’ll include in your personalized stack. You will also get 1-1 access to a coach to walk you through the process.
Main Ingredients
Here’s a quick rundown of the key ingredients in each Thesis blend:
Clarity
- 300 mg Alpha GPC: Boosts levels of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, enhancing memory, learning, and overall cognitive function [18].
- 300 mg Ashwagandha Root: Reduces stress and anxiety, which can clear the mind, aiding in creative thinking and problem-solving [15].
Creativity
- 250 mg Agmatine Sulfate: Modulates neuronal systems, potentially enhancing creative thought processes and neurological function [19].
Logic
- 400 mg Phosphatidylserine: Essential for maintaining cellular function in the brain, improving memory, and boosting cognitive capacity and logical thinking [20].
- 320 mg Bacopa Monnieri: Enhances cognitive processing, improving brain function, and enhancing logical thinking and memory retention [3].
Energy
- 100 mg Caffeine: Stimulates the central nervous system, boosting alertness and energy, vital for sustained cognitive functioning [16].
Motivation
- 500 mg L-Phenylalanine: Precursor to neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine, which are crucial for drive and motivation [21].
- 450 mg Artichoke: Contains luteolin, an inhibitor of an enzyme that breaks down cAMP; increased cAMP levels can enhance mental clarity and motivation [22].
Confidence
- 50 mg Magnesium Bisglycinate: Supports synaptic connections between brain cells and may help manage anxiety, enhancing feelings of calm and confidence [23].
- 200 mg L-Theanine: Promotes relaxation without sedation, reducing anxiety and enhancing a sense of calm confidence, particularly in social situations [2].
Customer Reviews
Many online reviewers of Thesis nootropics are quite enthusiastic about the product, which has earned 4.0 stars on Trustpilot. One user raves about the Energy blend, saying it helps him overcome midday slumps and tackle chores with more energy [24]. Another praises the Clarity blend for helping him focus and feel more motivated [25].
On the downside, one user feels the product is "way too expensive for nootropics [26]."
5. Noocube - Best for Slowing Brain Aging
Pros
- Suitable for men and women of all ages
- No stacking required (all-in-one formula)
- Provides a 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available from the website
Noocube Overview
Out of the best nootropics, Noocube Brain Productivity is ideal for those looking for a long-term investment in their brain health. It goes beyond temporary fixes and tackles the root causes of cognitive decline, helping you stay sharp and focused as you age.
Main Ingredients
- 250 mg Bacopa Monnieri: Enhances memory and learning capabilities by improving synaptic communication in the brain and reducing anxiety, fostering better cognitive performance [3].
- 100 mg Choline: Vital for the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that enhances memory, mood, and muscle control [27].
- 250 mg L-Tyrosine: Supports cognitive performance under stress by synthesizing neurotransmitters that improve alertness and attention [9].
- 140 mcg Pterostilbene: A powerful antioxidant similar to resveratrol, it supports brain health by protecting against oxidative stress and improving cognitive function [28].
- 100 mg L-Theanine: Promotes relaxation without drowsiness, enhances mental focus, and mitigates the stimulating effects of caffeine, improving overall cognitive function [2].
Customer Reviews
Noocube's official website is filled with positive reviews. For example, one user shares that the product "actually started working right away," making him feel more at ease and productive without any stomach issues or jitters [29].
Meanwhile, one Trustpilot user’s experience is different. He complained about the return process, saying the team requested him to return the items but received no response after doing so [30].
6. Performance Lab Mind - Best for Mental Energy
Pros
- Essential nutrients for brain health
- Promotes long-term brain function
- Vegan and vegetarian-friendly
Cons
- May need other brain-boosting supplements for stacking
Performance Lab Mind Overview
If you’re vegan and sensitive to stimulants yet want a fast mental boost, look no further than Performance Lab Mind. As one of the best nootropics for energy (mental and physical), the manufacturer claims most users see results under 30 minutes after taking the recommended dosage of just 1 capsule.
Plus, the supplement comes in NutriCaps Pullulan Capsules that offer prebiotic benefits.
Main Ingredients
- 250 mg Citicoline: Helps enhance mental energy, focus, and cognitive function by supporting the synthesis of phospholipids in brain cell membranes and boosting levels of neurotransmitters like acetylcholine [8].
- 100 mg Phosphatidylserine: Crucial for maintaining cellular function in the brain, improving memory and cognitive capacity, and helping the brain manage stress and aging [20].
- 250 mg L-Tyrosine: Supports cognitive performance, especially under conditions of stress or fatigue, by aiding in the production of the neurotransmitters dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine [9].
- 75 mg Maritime Pine Bark Extract: Contains potent antioxidants that protect neurons from oxidative stress and improve blood flow to the brain, enhancing memory, focus, and mental clarity [10].
Customer Reviews
Performance Lab Mind is rated excellent on its official website, with over 100 reviews backing it up. Fanny C. mentions that the product is "very good," helping her feel awake and restoring "normal" brain function.
Another user shared that her memory has "so much improved" since using it. On the downside, one reviewer noticed that it caused overthinking and difficulty sleeping, highlighting the supplement's potential side effects [31].
7. Cured Nutrition Rise - Best for Sustained Energy
Pros
- Reduces jitteriness when paired with coffee
- Herbal organic ingredients
- Formulated for all-day energy sustenance
Cons
- Short 30-day money-back guarantee
Cured Nutrition Rise Overview
Also a caffeine-free option, Cured Nutrition includes ingredients that can keep your energy levels balanced and clear-headed. Just take 3 capsules before working, studying, or heading to the gym, and you’re good to go.
Main Ingredients
- 360 mg Lion’s Mane: Promotes neurogenesis and cognitive health, enhancing memory, focus, and overall brain function [1].
- 360 mg Cordyceps Extract: Boosts energy, mental clarity, and stamina by supporting oxygen utilization and cellular energy production [32].
- 648 mg Cured Flow Blend: Enhances mental performance, focus, and mood through a synergistic blend of ingredients designed to support cognitive flow states [33].
- 10 mg Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract: Reduces anxiety and promotes relaxation, contributing to a calm and focused mind, essential for cognitive performance [34].
Customer Reviews
With an impressive 4.9 stars on its official website, Cured Nutrition Rise appears to live up to its claims. Some users are thrilled, saying it helps them maintain focus throughout the day without any crashes and keeps their mind clear, highly recommending it repeatedly.
However, not everyone shares this experience, as a few users mentioned they didn’t notice any of the effects the product promised [35]
8. Brain Actives - Best for Active Days
Pros
- Helps maintain mental performance during busy days
- Sharpens memory and focus
- May relieve tiredness
Cons
- Caffeine might cause jitters for sensitive users
Brain Actives Overview
Do you have a challenging career with demanding tasks? Brain Actives is one of the best nootropics for active professionals like you. This supplement makes it easier for you to learn faster and react more quickly by boosting your cognitive performance.
Main Ingredients
- 125 mg Theacrine from Kucha Leaf Extract: This alkaloid may improve your cognitive function while alleviating tiredness [36].
- 150 mg Caffeine Anhydrous: Energizes your body while helping you concentrate better [16].
- 100 mg Rhodiola Rosea: This herb enables you to adapt better to stress while alleviating anxiety [4].
Customer Reviews
Several users testify on the Brain Actives website how the supplement helps them focus during long work days, including the web developer Amanda and the truck driver Bart [37]. On the flip side, there’s barely any third-party reviews, but you can ask people you know if they’ve tried this supplement.
9. Brain Pill - Best for Happy Hormones
Pros
- Clinically-tested ingredients
- Improves focus and clarity
- Made from herbal extracts and vitamins
Cons
- Delivery outside the US takes at least 2 weeks
Brain Pill Overview
Cognizin, a branded form of Citicoline, is the star ingredient in Brain Pill. It can help increase critical neurotransmitters like dopamine and acetylcholine levels, which are essential for learning, memory, and mood regulation.
Main Ingredients
- Citicoline (Cognizin): Enhances mental energy, focus, and cognitive performance by boosting acetylcholine levels and supporting brain cell health [8].
- Tyrosine: Improves focus, alertness, and stress resilience by supporting the production of key neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine [9].
- Bacopa Monnieri: Boosts memory retention, cognitive processing speed, and overall mental clarity, supporting long-term brain health [3].
- Ginkgo Biloba: Enhances blood circulation to the brain, improving memory, concentration, and cognitive function [14].
- Folic Acid: Supports brain health by aiding in neurotransmitter synthesis and reducing homocysteine levels, which are crucial for cognitive function and mood regulation [38].
Customer Reviews
Unfortunately, finding Brain Pill reviews online proved difficult. It might be best to ask friends or family who’ve tried the product for honest, unbiased feedback. Also, it wouldn’t hurt to check online forums, as these could provide a broader perspective on how most folks view the product.
What Are Nootropics?
Nootropics are brain boosters believed to enhance cognitive function, including memory, focus, and creativity. These substances can be natural (found in foods, herbs, or botanicals) or pharmaceutical (prescription medications).
How Do the Best Nootropics Work?
The best nootropics target different brain pathways to enhance cognitive function. Some get the blood pumping to your brain, others tweak neurotransmitter levels, and some even act as tiny brain bodyguards.
But here's the thing: top nootropics have their unique ways of working, and how well they work for you depends on things like your genes, the dosage, and your overall health. It's like finding the perfect key for your brain's lock.
Benefits of Nootropic Supplements
The best nootropics formulas improve the following:
Memory and Learning
Natural nootropics act as a little boost for your brainpower. Sharper memory and quicker learning: that's the big attraction. And some of these supplements even act as a shield for your neurons; think of it as an insurance policy against memory troubles down the road, especially if Alzheimer's runs in the family.
Improved Focus and Attention
The best nootropics can also improve focus and attention span, helping people stay focused and productive throughout the day.
Motivation and Mood
Some nootropic supplements for mood support can boost dopamine and serotonin levels, improving motivation. These substances can also promote a positive mood and reduce stress and anxiety.
Neuroprotection and Brain Health
Certain nootropics have neuroprotective effects, meaning they can protect brain cells from damage and promote overall brain health. Some Ingredients may improve blood flow, increase dopamine release, reduce anxiety, improve neurotransmitter levels, and memory retention.
>>Check the best prices for FOCL Day here
Side Effects of Nootropics
Here are some potential risks and side effects of nootropic pills:
Mild To Severe Side Effects
Nootropics may cause side effects for some users:
Headaches
Gastrointestinal discomfort
Cardiovascular issues
Monitor your body's response to any new supplement and discontinue use if you experience any adverse effects. Seek medical assistance immediately as well.
Risk of Dependency or Addiction
It's worth noting that certain nootropics, particularly those with a prescription, can be a bit tricky. They might lead to dependency or even addiction, which is not exactly the brain boost we're looking for. These meds are usually prescribed for folks with ADHD and shouldn't be taken lightly.
Remember, it's always best to follow your doctor's orders and only use these meds if there's a genuine medical need. Otherwise, you could try supplements with natural ingredients since these are less likely to be addictive.
Potential Drug Interactions
Some nootropics can be a bit finicky and might not play nice with other medications you're taking. Chat with your doctor to avoid any unexpected side effects, and give them the full scoop on all your meds. A healthcare professional will be able to spot any potential troublemakers and keep you safe and sound.
Unknown Long-Term Effects
While some nootropics have been around the block a few times (and we know a lot about them), the long-term effects of many others are still a bit of a mystery. It's like exploring uncharted territory. It’s exciting, but we need more research to understand how these brain boosters might affect us down the road.
>>Check the best prices for FOCL Day here
Common Ingredients in the Best Nootropics
Here are a handful of common ingredients found in the best nootropics:
Caffeine
Caffeine works its magic by blocking those pesky brain receptors that make you feel sleepy—instantly turning you into a more alert, focused version of yourself. It’s no wonder it’s a go-to for boosting concentration and sharpening cognitive performance [16].
L-Theanine
L-theanine is a calming amino acid that soothes the mind without making you sleepy. It’s a star ingredient in the best nootropics for creativity, focus, and attention, as it helps balance neurotransmitters in the brain—keeping you in the zone without the fog [2].
Bacopa Monnieri
As a brain-boosting herb, Bacopa monnieri enhances memory retention by improving how your brain's synapses communicate. It’s also one of the best nootropics for anxiety, as it helps protect your brain from oxidative stress and boosts neurotransmitter function. This keeps your mind sharp and balanced [3].
Creatine
Although famous for its pre-workout perks, creatine is also a hidden gem for brain power. It’s been shown to enhance short-term memory, boost cognition, and sharpen reasoning skills. So,it’s not just useful only at the gym anymore [39].
Rhodiola Rosea
Rhodiola rosea is an adaptogen, a term for herbs that can curb or protect against stress. It can help with anxiety, fatigue, and low mood, making it a popular choice for those trying to manage stressful tasks [4].
Panax Ginseng
Panax ginseng, a time-honored herb, is celebrated for its brain-boosting powers. It may help sharpen your simple reaction time and fight off mental fatigue—keeping you mentally spry and ready for action [36].
>>Check the best prices for FOCL Day here
Who Should (And Shouldn’t) Try Nootropics?
Let’s take a closer look at who should try or avoid the best nootropics.
People Who May Benefit From Nootropics:
Students: Help improve focus, concentration, and memory retention during study sessions or exams
Professionals: Aid professionals in staying alert, increasing productivity, and maintaining mental clarity during demanding workdays
Older Adults: Potentially reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline
People Who Should Exercise Caution:
Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding
Those with pre-existing health conditions
If you are taking medications
Nootropics should be considered a supplement to be used together with proper sleep, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management, not a replacement for a healthy lifestyle.
How We Chose the Best Nootropics
We're all about empowering you to make smart choices when it comes to nootropics. That's why we put together this ranking, and here's a little peek behind the curtain at how we did it.
Effectiveness
We started by helping you answer the burning question: does the supplement work? To do this, we dove into the science behind each nootropic, poring over studies and customer reviews. We wanted evidence that suggested these ingredients (and the way they're mixed) may actually do what they say they do.
Safety
Our review considered each product's safety profile, looking for potential side effects, who shouldn't use it, and how it might interact with other medications. The goal? To find products that are gentle on your system with minimal side effects. After all, feeling good is just as important as getting results.
Cost
We gave each product a good once-over, checking out the quality of the stuff inside, how much you're supposed to take, and, of course, whether it's worth your hard-earned cash. Most of our reviewed products offer bulk deals and “subscribe and save” options.
Convenience
It is vital to get a supplement that’s easy to use. Capsules should be in the right size or easy to swallow. Those that come in soft gels or gums have been prioritized. We also considered their recommended dosage and how easy it is to include the supplement in your routine.
>>Check the best prices for FOCL Day here
FAQs About Nootropics
Let’s take a look at some of the most common questions about the top nootropics.
What Is the Most Effective Nootropic?
Out of all the brain-boosting supplements on our list, FOCL Day takes the crown. However, the most effective one for you will depend on what you’re looking for. For instance, Mind Lab Pro is suitable for short-term and long-term cognitive benefits, while Noocube may help reduce some of the symptoms of cognitive decline.
What Is the Strongest Nootropic for ADHD?
When it comes to tackling ADHD, medications like Adderall and Ritalin often steal the show, but don't count out natural alternatives just yet. Some people find that natural options like Mind Lab Pro can be some of the best nootropics for ADHD symptoms—boosting brain power but with a lower risk of side effects than prescription meds.
Is Adderall Considered a Nootropic?
Adderall is not your typical nootropic. It's a prescription-only option designed to tackle ADHD and narcolepsy, not just a casual brain-booster for a quick pick-me-up.
Is Thesis Better Than Adderall?
Comparing Thesis and Adderall or nootropics vs. Adderall are like comparing apples and oranges: both are good for you but in different ways. Adderall is a prescription medication, while Thesis offers a natural boost. Choose wisely, weighing the benefits and risks of each to find the right brain-boosting supplement.
Will Nootropics Make Me Smarter?
Nootropics, although popularly known as “smart drugs,” are like a helpful nudge, not a magic wand. Sure, they can boost your brainpower and help you focus. However, don't ditch those healthy habits just yet: keep eating a balanced diet and exercise regularly. Nootropics are more of a cherry on top of a well-balanced lifestyle sundae.
Best Nootropics: Final Verdict
Caffeine, L-theanine, Bacopa monnieri, and Rhodiola are a few of the common ingredients you will find in the best nootropics. They offer a wide range of cognitive benefits, making nootropic supplements important in several use cases. FOCL Day is the #1 option among the supplements we reviewed. However, the best one for you will depend on what you need it for.
While nootropics are not without potential mild side effects, they can be valuable for boosting cognitive performance and overall well-being when used under medical guidance.
>>Check the best prices for FOCL Day here
