best personal injury lawyers in san diego

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San Diego is one of the most visited cities in Southern California, offering sun, surf, and... plenty of accidents. What do you do when life throws you a curveball, like a car crash, a slip and fall, or a workplace injury? You need a legal team that fights as hard as you do. Finding the right personal injury lawyer San Diego can feel overwhelming, but we've researched for you. Here are five standout firms worth knowing.

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1. HHJ Trial Attorneys Most law firms talk about going to trial. HHJ Trial Attorneys actually do it. Built on a bold "trial-first" philosophy, HHJ is San Diego's premier litigation firm and insurers know it. Rather than rushing clients toward quick settlements, HHJ prepares every case as if a jury is watching. Their results back it up: over 100 jury trials, more than $100 million recovered, a $30 million car accident victory, and the second-highest medical malpractice verdict in San Diego history. Consistently named "Best Litigation Firm" in San Diego County and featured in Super Lawyers, they handle catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and sexual abuse cases with unmatched intensity.

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2. CaseyGerry Founded in 1947, CaseyGerry holds the distinction of being San Diego's oldest plaintiffs' firm, and with age comes serious firepower. This is the firm other lawyers call when cases grow too complex or too large to handle alone. Historic Reach: They were the only San Diego firm involved in the Exxon Valdez oil spill litigation and played leadership roles in the Volkswagen emissions scandal ($16 billion settlement) and the NFL concussion cases.

They were the only San Diego firm involved in the Exxon Valdez oil spill litigation and played leadership roles in the Volkswagen emissions scandal ($16 billion settlement) and the NFL concussion cases. Modern Battles: Beyond accidents, CaseyGerry leads in data breach class actions and product liability, areas where most firms simply lack the infrastructure to compete. Their financial capacity to fund multi-year lawsuits against global corporations makes them a formidable force in multi-district litigation.

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3. Batta Fulkerson Law Group Sometimes the best firms aren't the loudest; they let their community do the talking. Batta Fulkerson Law Group earned the title of "Best Personal Injury Law Firm in San Diego" from San Diego Magazine in their 2025 poll, a recognition driven by real client voices. Their "people over profit" mindset shapes everything, from how they handle cases to how deeply they invest in local charities. Clients consistently praise the team for being reachable, reassuring, and genuinely invested in outcomes, not just billable hours.

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4. Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers You might recognize the tagline: "Don't Get Tricked, Get Ross." Behind the clever marketing is a firm with real substance. Ross Jurewitz leads a boutique practice that deliberately limits caseloads to ensure every client gets direct attorney access, no shuffling between paralegals. Remarkable Results: A $19.15 million wrongful death settlement involving a tractor-trailer, more than triple the insurer's initial offer.

A $19.15 million wrongful death settlement involving a tractor-trailer, more than triple the insurer's initial offer. Client Tools: Jurewitz even provides proprietary guides to help clients handle property damage claims independently, so the firm can stay laser-focused on winning the injury case. That combination of personal attention and aggressive negotiation is a rare find.

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5. Gomez Trial Attorneys When California's most catastrophic cases need a champion, John Gomez gets the call. With over $1 billion in total recoveries across two decades, Gomez Trial Attorneys operates at a scale few firms reach. Dedicated teams handle brain injuries and sexual abuse cases with specialist-level care, ensuring sensitive matters never feel like just another file. John Gomez currently ranks as the No. 2 Super Lawyer across all practice areas in San Diego for 2026, proof that elite results follow elite preparation.