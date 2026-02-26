BetFirst Casino Review & Alternatives (2026)

Article continues below advertisement

When Belgian players think of online betting, the black and yellow branding of BetFirst is often one of the first things that comes to mind. As one of the earliest adopters of the regulated market in Belgium, they have cemented their position as a household name. Now that we have arrived in 2026, the online casino landscape has evolved significantly. BetFirst remains a legal and popular choice, particularly for sports fans. However, for the dedicated casino player, the platform is beginning to show its age. With new technology and agile competitors entering the market, many users are questioning if the legacy giant can still compete with the speed and focus of modern alternatives.

In this review, we analyze the current state of BetFirst, look at what real users are saying, and explain why other casinos are becoming better alternatives for players who value quality over quantity.

Is BetFirst Still a Top Contender? BetFirst has undoubtedly earned its stripes. With a strong presence in sports betting and a solid catalog of dice games, they have served the Belgian market well for over a decade. However, their primary focus has always been the sportsbook. For players who are strictly interested in slots, dice games, and live casino action, this sports-centric approach can be a drawback. The platform often prioritizes odds and matches over the casino lobby. In 2026, we see a trend where players prefer specialized platforms that are dedicated entirely to the casino experience rather than being an add-on to a sports betting site.

User Experience and Interface Analysis Navigating the BetFirst website can feel overwhelming. Because they offer so many different products, the interface is often cluttered with banners, odds boosts, and cross-promotional material. For a user who just wants to find their favorite slot game, this creates unnecessary friction. The mobile app shares similar issues. While it is functional, the load times can be slow due to the heavy amount of data required to run the sportsbook features in the background. Modern players expect a snappy, lightweight experience that allows them to jump into a game instantly without navigating through menus designed for football fans.

What the Players Say: BetFirst Reviews Marketing can claim that a casino is the best in Belgium, but user reviews tell the real story. In recent years, long-time customers have started to voice concerns about the direction BetFirst is taking. Common complaints found on review platforms highlight specific pain points: Support hurdles: Difficulty reaching a human agent without going through extensive FAQ barriers.

Difficulty reaching a human agent without going through extensive FAQ barriers. Withdrawal timelines: While generally reliable, payouts are not always instant and can take several days during weekends or busy sports periods.

While generally reliable, payouts are not always instant and can take several days during weekends or busy sports periods. Technical glitches: frequent errors during game loading or account verification steps. Here is what users are currently saying on Trustpilot:

🚨 A 3.6 rating is considered low, even in the iGaming niche. 🚨More worrying, is that most 5 and even 4 star reviews look fake, being short, general, and from anonymous profiles:

It is known 3 star reviews give the best, most reliable review of a business, which shows us some of the quirks of this casino…:

‼️‼️‼️ There’s plenty of 1 star reviews too, with good descriptions and real accounts:

The Game Library Dilemma BetFirst offers a large selection of games, but quantity does not always equal quality. The library is extensive, yet it is often difficult to filter through the older titles to find the new, high-potential releases. Because the brand focuses heavily on maintaining its massive database of legacy games, the "New" section often gets lost in the noise. Players looking for specific providers or high RTP (Return to Player) mechanics often struggle to find exactly what they want without using the manual search bar. Dedicated casino platforms tend to curate their lobbies better, ensuring the best games are always visible.

Why Players are Leaving BetFirst The migration from BetFirst to newer platforms is driven by a desire for a specialized experience. In 2026, players are less willing to compromise on speed and service. The main reasons players are switching include: Sports clutter: The constant push for sports betting is distracting for pure casino players. Slower support: Response times have lagged behind newer competitors who prioritize customer care. Outdated loyalty mechanics: The reward systems can feel complex and harder to achieve compared to the transparent models of modern casinos. Veterans in the industry, such as Ali who has been building online casino sites like Unoregler for years, note this is an ongoing trend with the bigger regulated casinos the last years.

The Better Choice: PepperMill Casino For those seeking a premium alternative that prioritizes the player experience above all else, PepperMill Casino is the clear winner in the current market.

PepperMill does not try to be a sportsbook. It is a dedicated online casino built for Belgian players who love dice games, slots, and live tables. Here is why making the switch is a smart move. Casino-first focus PepperMill Casino removes the noise. There are no sports tickers or betting slips to distract you. The entire platform is engineered to deliver the best possible gaming experience. This focus results in a cleaner interface and a more immersive environment. Modern technology and speed While BetFirst carries the weight of a decade-old platform, PepperMill runs on cutting-edge technology. The site is incredibly fast on both desktop and mobile. Games load instantly, and the intuitive navigation makes finding your favorite provider effortless.

Superior customer care Customer support is where PepperMill truly shines. Human interaction: You are not just a ticket number. The support team is accessible and helpful.

Superior customer care Customer support is where PepperMill truly shines. Human interaction: You are not just a ticket number. The support team is accessible and helpful. Instant verification: Using itsme® integration, your account is verified in seconds, removing the administrative headaches often associated with older operators. Better payout speeds In 2026, waiting days for your winnings is unacceptable. PepperMill Casino processes withdrawals with impressive speed, often landing in your bank account immediately or on the same day. This contrasts with the variable wait times often experienced at larger, multi-vertical sites.

Comparison: BetFirst vs. PepperMill Casino Feature BetFirst PepperMill Casino Primary Focus Sportsbook & Betting Pure Casino & Dice Games User Interface Busy, Information-Heavy Clean, Modern, Fast Verification Standard (Can be slow) Instant (itsme® integration) Support Access Harder to reach humans Human-first approach Withdrawal Speed 1 to 4 Days (variable) Instant / Same Day