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Bethenny Frankel Says She and Ex Jason Hoppy Are 'Not Exactly' Friendly After Years of Divorce Drama

Split photo of Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy
Source: MEGA

Bethanny Frankel said she and Jason Hoppy are 'not friendly' after their messy divorce drama.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 6:13 a.m. ET

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Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, after their contentious divorce.

On the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast with Benny Blanco, Frankel revealed that the two are "not exactly" friendly these days.

"We do both exist on this earth, so that’s positive," Frankel quipped after Blanco asked if the former couple still "coexist."

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Image of Bethenny Frankel opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, after their contentious divorce.
Source: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, after their contentious divorce.

"It’s been a strained year. It’s been a challenging year," the Real Housewives of New York City alum said.

Frankel also went on to describe her legal separation from the businessman as "torture" and "traumatic."

"There were a lot of circumstances that have been too much," she continued, adding that their "not garden-variety" divorce proceedings were "ten years on a two-year marriage."

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Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy Underwent a Messy Divorce

Image of Bethenny Frankel also went on to describe her legal separation from Jason Hoppy as 'torture' and 'traumatic.'
Source: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel also went on to describe her legal separation from Jason Hoppy as 'torture' and 'traumatic.'

Frankel and Hoppy met in November 2008 and tied the knot a year and a half later, in March 2010. They welcomed their daughter, Bryn, two months later, in May.

However, their union couldn't last too long. After less than three years of marriage, the couple decided to separate in December 2012, with the TV personality officially filing for a divorce in January 2013.

The divorce battle went on for almost a decade, with a judge finally signing off on the split in 2021.

Frankel was awarded primary custody of Bryn, who is now 16 years old.

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Frankel Called Bryn's Custody Battle 'Worst of my Life'

Image of Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's divorce battle went on for almost a decade, with a judge finally signing off on the split in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's divorce battle went on for almost a decade, with a judge finally signing off on the split in 2021.

Frankel called the custody battle "horrible, horrendous, worst of my life." However, she added that it was all worth it for her, who considers Bryn to be her best friend.

"I love her so much," she raved, adding, "When we vibe, and we are watching something, and we’re laughing, we connect."

In fact, the two are so close that Bryn even knows exactly how her mom lost her virginity.

Frankel Said She & Bryn Are on 'Different Paths'

Image of Bethenny Frankel called Bryn's custody battle 'horrible, horrendous, worst of my life,' but added that it was all worth it for Bryn.
Source: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel called Bryn's custody battle 'horrible, horrendous, worst of my life,' but added that it was all worth it for Bryn.

"Sixteen years old to Mike Parish on Valentine's Day," Frankel shared.

"I tell Bryn. It was a beautiful story, and that's how it should be for every young girl," she added.

At the same time, the author, who is currently dating investment banker Shane L. Campbell, noted that she and her daughter are "on different paths" in life.

She said that their relationship "feels almost like a roommate in a way" now.

"We’re very much like Thelma and Louise," the reality TV star added.

"We’re in totally different chapters of our lives, obviously, and we respect each other’s chapters," she said.

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