Inside Bethenny Frankel's Health Woes Amid Her Stage 2 Chronic Kidney Disease Battle: Everything to Know

Bethenny Frankel's health has taken several sharp turns in recent years.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum thought she had a stroke and that she was dying when she was hospitalized following a nearly fatal allergic reaction to fish in 2018.

"I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40," she tweeted. "I couldn't talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I'll never not carry an #epipen."

Frankel also had an allergic reaction while filming an episode of RHONY Season 10. At the time, she began itching after consuming a fish-based soup during their trip to Cartagena, Colombia.

The SkinnyGirl founder experienced another scary allergic reaction during an international trip with her daughter, Bryn.

"I started eating something in front of me that was a vegetable roll, and it just looks different," she shared in an Instagram Story video. "And I then asked a server — who was scared to tell me what was in it — and I got very serious, [saying] 'What is in this?' And in fact, it was fish."

The medical crisis required her to receive multiple shots, leaving her child "very concerned and worried."

"It's just a lot of responsibility for her to feel to think about having to administer an EpiPen," she continued.

After enduring a series of medical emergencies, Frankel began to constantly remind her fans who have severe allergies to carry their EpiPens all the time.