Inside Bethenny Frankel's Health Woes Amid Her Stage 2 Chronic Kidney Disease Battle: Everything to Know
Feb. 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Bethenny Frankel's Allergy Left Her in the ICU
Bethenny Frankel's health has taken several sharp turns in recent years.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum thought she had a stroke and that she was dying when she was hospitalized following a nearly fatal allergic reaction to fish in 2018.
"I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40," she tweeted. "I couldn't talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I'll never not carry an #epipen."
Frankel also had an allergic reaction while filming an episode of RHONY Season 10. At the time, she began itching after consuming a fish-based soup during their trip to Cartagena, Colombia.
The SkinnyGirl founder experienced another scary allergic reaction during an international trip with her daughter, Bryn.
"I started eating something in front of me that was a vegetable roll, and it just looks different," she shared in an Instagram Story video. "And I then asked a server — who was scared to tell me what was in it — and I got very serious, [saying] 'What is in this?' And in fact, it was fish."
The medical crisis required her to receive multiple shots, leaving her child "very concerned and worried."
"It's just a lot of responsibility for her to feel to think about having to administer an EpiPen," she continued.
After enduring a series of medical emergencies, Frankel began to constantly remind her fans who have severe allergies to carry their EpiPens all the time.
Bethenny Frankel Got Candid About Her Struggle With POTS
Between her allergy-related health scares, Frankel had a difficult medical journey due to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
The condition refers to a blood circulation disorder that causes fatigue, dizziness and a fast heart rate when a patient is standing, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
"A while back I shared what has been a serious battle with POTS. This is an auto-immune disorder that seems to have been drastically exacerbated since COVID," she told her fans. "I know there are many of you out there, so thanks for all of the information. It's certainly a condition to manage."
"I suffer from chronic severe dehydration… I have always experienced extremely low blood pressure and dehydration, but it's gotten exponentially worse," Frankel continued.
There is no cure for POTS, but there are treatments and lifestyle plans that can help manage the symptoms, per Cleveland Clinic.
Bethenny Frankel Contracted a Bacterial Infection
Frankel's New Year's getaway with Bryn had an unexpected twist after she developed a rash on her face.
"POV: You left St. Barths 3 days early and brought home a bacterial infection," she captioned a TikTok video on January 5. "Allergic to St. Barths."
Bethenny Frankel Revealed She Has Stage 2 Chronic Kidney Disease
In a TikTok video posted on January 22, Frankel made a medical announcement after undergoing multiple blood tests.
"Not because I want you to worry, but because I want you to take precautions in your own life, be mindful," she reminded her followers, confirming she was diagnosed with stage 2 chronic kidney disease after an appointment with a kidney specialist.
"I don't drink a lot of water … I'm holding a bottle, but I'm not usually drinking it," she admitted. "[The doctor] said, 'Water is your medicine. You have to drink a giant —' I think he said 1.5 [gallons] — 'and you can put your hydration packets in it.'"
Frankel advised her fans to "be thorough" and "do the follow-ups for anything that seems like an outlier."
She continued, "Frankly, get your bloodwork done maybe six months and then six months later, because different stuff could come up and sometimes it's an aberration and sometimes it means something."