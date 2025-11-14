Bethenny Frankel Told Tunde Oyeneyin She Had the 'Tightest A--' After Peloton Star Used to Cover Her 'Overweight' Body Under a T-Shirt for 'Half' Her Life

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel bowed down to Tunde Oyeneyin's lean physique at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway — but the Peloton phenomenon's body was not always this strong. Although the famed fitness coach is frequently praised for her toned arms and abs, she is the first to admit that it was a long journey to get to where she is now. In an exclusive interview with OK! on behalf of Aveeno's Get Stronger With Me campaign, Oyeneyin revealed she used to hide her figure because she felt "overweight."

Source: Miguel Herrera Tunde Oyeneyin is a Peloton instructor.

"I'm the girl who wore a T-shirt to the pool half her life," she admitted, noting that becoming the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie felt like a full-circle moment. "I feel like I did [the runway] for everyone who never saw themselves welcomed in that space. To be able to sachet, 'shantay' down that stage in Miami like I did this past summer, to do it as a woman on the heels of 40, to do it in my full, strong body, to do it with my dark skin and my big curly afro...it felt really good for me."

View this post on Instagram Source: @laydayallday/Instagram Tunde Oyeneyin walked the runway for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'

Oyeneyin was met with praise by fans and celebs alike, including Frankel, who couldn't help but gush over her body. "She said I had the best a--...I think it was the tightest or best," the cycling instructor recalled. "She said, 'My God, what is that thing?' And then did a grabbing kind of symbol on my butt."

Source: @laydayallday/Instagram Tunde Oyeneyin is a 2026 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' rookie.

Although Oyeneyin appreciated the reality star's compliments, her body wasn't always ripped. "People comment on my physique and my body in terms of what they see on the bike, like the muscles. Confidence comes from an inner place," she expressed. "Growing up, I was overweight, I was picked on, I was made fun of. And I think the one thing that's been true to me then and now is the way that I show up for myself. I was confident in myself before my body was physically this strong."

Tunde Oyeneyin's Body Care Routine

Source: @laydayallday/Instagram Bethenny Frankel praised Tunde Oyeneyin's body.

Part of maintaining her self-esteem is nourishing her body with products that make her feel good, particularly skin care. "I would love to tell you that, 'Hashtag, I woke up like this,' but, 'Hashtag, I'm not Beyoncé.' I did not wake up like this," she quipped. "First thing I do after the shower is I use the Aveeno Skin Relief Healing Ointment...I look hydrated, and my skin is glowing on the bike without icky stickiness."

Source: MEGA Bethenny Frankel also walked the 2025 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' runway.