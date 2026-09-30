Beverly Hills Surgeon Dr. William C. Harris Wants Patients to Look Like Themselves

For Dr. William C. Harris, the goal of facial surgery isn’t to give everyone the same look. It’s to understand what makes each face distinctive.

The face and neck specialist brings a background in fine art to his Beverly Hills practice.

The founder of Harris Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics studied fine arts before becoming a surgeon, and he says that training still guides his approach.

“Art teaches you to see proportion, symmetry and light,” Harris has said. “When I look at a face, I’m not looking for flaws. I’m looking for what makes that person beautiful, and how to bring it forward.”

Harris focuses exclusively on face and neck procedures. He is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He also completed fellowship training under two Stanford surgeons, where he studied deep plane face and neck lifting.