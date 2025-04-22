Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Reveals Secret Cancer Battle in Memoir

While chatting on CBS Mornings, Tina said she missed a routine mammogram appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading her to not schedule another one until 2024.

“I’ve always tried to take care of myself. I just … was in disbelief,” she told Gayle King.

Tina then underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancerous tumor in August 2024. "I was nervous," she said prior to undergoing surgery.