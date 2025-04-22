Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Reveals Secret Cancer Battle in Memoir
Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, revealed she privately battled b----- cancer in 2024.
“My doctor told me I had b----- cancer. A small tumor in my left b----- that was cancerous; the larger tumor in my right b----- was benign, but it would also have to go,” the star, 71, wrote in her Matriarch memoir, released on Tuesday, April 22. “She said I was Stage 1A, assuring me my prognosis was good. The next step was to talk to an oncologist and a b----- surgeon.”
The matriarch, who also shares Solange Knowles with ex Mathew Knowles, was diagnosed in July 2024 and underwent surgery the next month.
While chatting on CBS Mornings, Tina said she missed a routine mammogram appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading her to not schedule another one until 2024.
“I’ve always tried to take care of myself. I just … was in disbelief,” she told Gayle King.
Tina then underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancerous tumor in August 2024. "I was nervous," she said prior to undergoing surgery.
Though the surgery was successful, the book author developed a serious infection that nearly forced her to miss Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year event, where she was honored in October.
According to Tina, the singer, 43, noticed something was off with her mom.
“She was like, ‘Your health is more important. Don’t go,'” Tina said.
But for Tina, it was important for her to accept the award in person.
“A lot of my life, I just refused to be recognized. I would never take an award. I would never want the attention to me,” she shared. “This was my saying, ‘I deserve this.'”
Fortunately, it seems like she's on the other side.
“I’m doing great,” she told People in an interview on Tuesday, April 22. “Cancer-free and incredibly blessed that God allowed me to find it early.”
"I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I'm very private. But I decided to share it because I think it's a lot of lessons in it for other women," she added in her interview. "And I think as women, sometimes we get so busy and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me."
By sharing her diagnosis, she "wants to give people hope," Tina added. "What scares me now is not making the best of every day that I have left in this life."