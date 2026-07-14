Beyond Business: How Salim Elhila Balances Building the Future With a Life of Creativity

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For Salim Elhila, success is not only about what people create, but also about why and how it is created. The Dubai-based investor, author and entrepreneur has been developing systems related to technology, education and research for many years. But his story is not just about business. Part of a new generation of founders, Salim has Moroccan and French roots, a global outlook, and a parallel identity as the melodic house artist SYLAM. Through his work, he studies the future of exponential technologies, while also exploring creativity through music. Both worlds come from a desire to create something meaningful that can last.

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The Making of a Life Across Different Worlds Throughout his journey in emerging technology and investment research, Salim has remained fascinated with systems, whether in business, culture, or creativity. This curiosity has influenced his approach to building organizations. Salim is a co-founder of Decentralized Masters and has helped grow a global organization serving approximately 4,500 members worldwide with a team of around 150 people. Unlike many entrepreneurs in fast-moving industries, Salim never wanted attention to become the foundation of his work. He focused on developing infrastructure rather than seeking visibility. For Salim, lasting impact comes from consistency, patience, and creating systems that continue working beyond any single individual. “In today’s world, someone who wants to succeed needs to think in decade-long arcs and build systems designed to outlast cycles,” Salim explains.

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The Philosophy Behind The Exponential Investor The long-term mentality is also the basis of the book The Exponential Investor, which Salim co-wrote with Tan Gera. The central theme is that there will not be one significant innovation that determines the future. Rather, Salim thinks five exponential technologies – artificial intelligence, biotechnology, energy, robotics, and blockchain – are starting to converge in a manner that has the potential to change industries in the next ten years. His approach is not focused on short-term changes, but on the interactions between these larger shifts. It is part of a recurring theme in his career: looking beyond short-term trends and understanding what could shape the future.

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Where Creativity Meets Discipline While most of Salim's career has been devoted to research and strategy, his creativity has always been a part of who he is. As a melodic house artist, he has established himself under the name SYLAM. He has opened for Rampa and performed a sunrise hot-air-balloon set at Beyond Fears Festival in Marrakech, bringing together his Moroccan and French heritage, love for music, and passion for creating memorable experiences. Salim sees a connection between technology and music. One requires analysis and structure. The other one calls for emotion and expression. Together, these represent the balance between strategy and creativity in his work.

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Enhancing the Work Experience. Salim's passion for connecting people with people also extends to lifestyle and culture. He is also a co-owner of Beyond Members Club and is active in developing luxury experiences and events around the world, including in Monaco and Cannes. He feels the same way about these projects; they all share the same philosophy. It's not just about making something that's temporary. It's about creating a space where people meet, grow and gain value.