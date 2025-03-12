Beyond Function: The Art of Cosmetic Implant Dentistry
It is an axiom in wellness communities that a good smile is a superpower; smiling can trigger the release of endorphins even when alone, and in social settings, it elicits a positive neurological response in others. So, perhaps it is no surprise that the implant dentistry field is growing so quickly. The global market for it, valued at $4.79 billion in 2024, is expected to nearly double to $8.17 billion by 2032. Restoring the smile with effective implant dentistry not only helps people be well (particularly the world’s swiftly growing aged population) but also feel well, as smiling can literally improve happiness. With 178 million Americans missing at least one tooth (and 40 million missing all their teeth), implant dentistry is in high demand.
However, this booming market is not well-regulated, and the number of true specialists in implant dentistry remains low. Frequently, dentists will take weekend courses to learn the basics and then begin placing implants while not always understanding the biological, functional, and aesthetic complexities of the field. Oftentimes, patients are left with failing implants, gum recession, and speech impediments.
However, the relatively low failure rate may mask a more widespread problem: dissatisfaction with the aesthetic results of the procedure. Because most implant dentistry is focused on restoring function, not aesthetics, too many patients are left uneasy about their smiles.
Sculpting the Perfect Smile
Enter Grand Junction, CO dentist Dr. Siona Motufau, a smile transformation specialist in the emerging field of cosmetic implant dentistry, which he describes as merging “science with artistry to create life-changing results.” He drew inspiration from the work of Dr. Carl Misch, the father of implant dentistry, and Dr. Pascal Magne, one of the leaders of cosmetic dentistry, believing their two areas of expertise needed to be brought together in order to provide a truly restorative dental practice.
For Dr. Siona, the resulting blend of techniques–cosmetic implant dentistry–is both advanced technology and art, as it requires the careful sculpting of detailed prosthetics that are functional, aesthetically pleasing, and tailored to each patient’s jaw. Unlike the conventional approach to dental implants, Dr. Siona’s practice integrates multiple fields of dentistry–including oral surgery, prosthodontics, periodontics, and orthodontics–to create implants that are also sculptures, created to help restore each patient’s ability to express themselves in their smile.
Dr. Siona was inspired to pursue this passion by seeing firsthand how unhappy many patients were with their dental implants. Having studied advanced European techniques and reviewing the most complex implant cases, Dr. Siona realized that implant dentistry required more than just placing screws in the bone; it needed to be about sculpting smiles that restore confidence, dignity, and quality of life. To achieve this, he established his own in-house dental laboratory in order to make it possible to deliver implant prosthetics with more precision, detail, and artistry. Dr. Siona’s idea was that if every stage of implant dentistry could be brought under one roof–from surgical planning to prosthetic design to the surgery itself–patients could receive better and more personalized outcomes.
Restoring the Smile
Today, Dr. Siona specializes in treating patients who received unsatisfactory implants at other practices, reversing the mistakes of previous implant dentistry, and turning around failed cases. He has treated patients who arrived in tears of frustration from years of struggling with failed implants, young accident victims who thought they would never be able to smile again, and even patients whose previous dentists had told them they would never experience a perfect smile.
Dr. Siona listens to each patient’s story and develops a procedure tailored to their specific situation. In one case, he might reconstruct an entire dental structure; in another complex case that requires a delicate balance, he might choose crowns and veneers over full implants in order to create the aesthetic result that will restore the patient’s health, happiness, and confidence. His practice is steeped in aesthetic considerations: soft tissue management, bone architecture, precise prosthetic design, and a commitment to detail.
Today, cosmetic implant dentistry is still a fledgling field, yet one that demands a high level of skill. Dr. Siona Motufau dreams of one day seeing cosmetic implant dentistry recognized as a distinct specialty with its own industry standards, and he aspires to train future specialists and push for a more aesthetic and fulfilling approach to implant dentistry around the world.
