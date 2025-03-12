Beyond Function: The Art of Cosmetic Implant Dentistry

It is an axiom in wellness communities that a good smile is a superpower; smiling can trigger the release of endorphins even when alone, and in social settings, it elicits a positive neurological response in others. So, perhaps it is no surprise that the implant dentistry field is growing so quickly. The global market for it, valued at $4.79 billion in 2024, is expected to nearly double to $8.17 billion by 2032. Restoring the smile with effective implant dentistry not only helps people be well (particularly the world’s swiftly growing aged population) but also feel well, as smiling can literally improve happiness. With 178 million Americans missing at least one tooth (and 40 million missing all their teeth), implant dentistry is in high demand.

However, this booming market is not well-regulated, and the number of true specialists in implant dentistry remains low. Frequently, dentists will take weekend courses to learn the basics and then begin placing implants while not always understanding the biological, functional, and aesthetic complexities of the field. Oftentimes, patients are left with failing implants, gum recession, and speech impediments.

However, the relatively low failure rate may mask a more widespread problem: dissatisfaction with the aesthetic results of the procedure. Because most implant dentistry is focused on restoring function, not aesthetics, too many patients are left uneasy about their smiles.