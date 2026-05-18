'Big Brother' Horror: Katie Price Reveals Her Husband Is Missing After Being 'Detained in Van' at Dubai Border — 'Nobody Knows Where He Is'

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Where is Katie Price's husband? The Celebrity Big Brother star has sent the internet into a frenzy after revealing her new spouse, Lee Andrews, has gone missing in Dubai. The British reality sparked concern following a spree of social media posts claiming she had not heard from her husband in days — though some skeptics wonder whether Price's alarms are just one massive publicity stunt. Price, who tied the knot with Andrews in January, uploaded a video to YouTube on Saturday, May 16, alongside the caption: "On Wednesday night my husband was detained in a van by the Oman boarder near Hatta. I have not heard from him since, despite getting the authorities involved, nobody knows where he is."

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Source: Katie Price/YouTube Katie Price has updated fans amid her husband's disappearance.

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'I've Just Been Captured'

Source: @katieprice/Instagram Katie Price said she hadn't heard from her husband in days after an eerie FaceTime call.

The U.K. media personality said Andrews was trying to "go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight to me" when she received a chilling FaceTime call from him. "He had a hood on and he said 'I've just been captured, arrested,' or whatever. I can't remember the exact word he said, but he had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and a hood, and he said, 'Look, they're coming back for me. They're coming back for me.' That is the last FaceTime call I had with him. And then his phone went dead at 10:03," she eerily recalled.

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'Officially a Missing Person Now'

Source: @katieprice/Instagram Katie Price is reportedly 'mortified' by the internet 'calling it a stunt.'

According to The Sun, a source close to Price claimed in a statement on Sunday, May 17, "Lee is officially a missing person now... Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried." In response to rumors this could all be some sort of marketing scheme, the insider noted Price is "mortified" by people "calling it a stunt and that she must be in on it, but she's absolutely not."

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'We're Wondering If He's Been Kidnapped'

Source: @wesleeeandrews/Instagram 'He's definitely a missing person now,' Katie Price claimed.

One update shared by Price on YouTube confirmed that she and Andrews' family had "contacted the police, the embassy as well as "the head of CID in Dubai," meaning the Criminal Investigation Department of the Dubai Police. "He's definitely a missing person now. I don't know if he's been kidnapped. We don't know what's going on," she horrifically shared. "So now no one can find him in any prison, police station, anything, anywhere in Dubai. The police just can't find any record of it. So now we're wondering if he's been kidnapped."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @katieprice/Instagram Katie Price made light of her husband being MIA in a social media video.

'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

Source: @katieprice/Instagram Katie Price said her husband was 'detained in a van' at the Dubai border.