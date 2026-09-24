big machine rock takes over the sunset strip with a new generation of rock

Big Machine Rock brought a new generation of rock musicians to the Sunset Strip on September 21, showcasing emerging talent at the Viper Room.

The lineup included Ryan Perdz, Sludge Mother, 12 Gauge Trixie, My Amulet and Steph Amoroso, bringing together artists with new music and ambitions for their next chapter.

Speaking with The Hollywood Fix before the show, David Gebbia described a broader effort to develop young performers while giving them opportunities to play venues associated with Los Angeles’ rock history.

For Gebbia, the showcase was part of an expanding presence on Sunset Boulevard.

The evening followed an earlier showcase at the Whisky, which drew more than 300 attendees and generated a strong response.

Interest in the Viper Room event had prompted a stream of requests to attend, Gebbia said, potentially leaving guests waiting outside.