Big Machine Rock Takes Over the Sunset Strip with a New Generation of Rock
Sept. 24 2026, Published 1:05 a.m. ET
Big Machine Rock brought a new generation of rock musicians to the Sunset Strip on September 21, showcasing emerging talent at the Viper Room.
The lineup included Ryan Perdz, Sludge Mother, 12 Gauge Trixie, My Amulet and Steph Amoroso, bringing together artists with new music and ambitions for their next chapter.
Speaking with The Hollywood Fix before the show, David Gebbia described a broader effort to develop young performers while giving them opportunities to play venues associated with Los Angeles’ rock history.
For Gebbia, the showcase was part of an expanding presence on Sunset Boulevard.
The evening followed an earlier showcase at the Whisky, which drew more than 300 attendees and generated a strong response.
Interest in the Viper Room event had prompted a stream of requests to attend, Gebbia said, potentially leaving guests waiting outside.
“You know, honestly, we had such a great response to the last event. Everybody's been blown up my phone to come,” he told The Hollywood Fix.
Developing the artists’ identities is another part of the effort. Gebbia credited the label's creative director, Destiny Gebbia, with helping performers improve their fashion and video presentation.
The team also discussed established acts bringing younger musicians on tour, connecting the label’s emerging talent with experienced performers.
That connection between generations surfaced in Perdz’s interview. Preparing for his first Viper Room appearance, the singer and guitarist said he planned to cover Nirvana’s “Territorial Pissings” and play a Kurt Cobain model Fender Jaguar.
“It's going to be loud. Going to do a Nirvana cover, too.”
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Perdz also discussed an upcoming acoustic tour with his three-piece band, offering a different setting after appearances at the Whisky and Viper Room.
Members of 12 Gauge Trixie praised their fellow performers while discussing their new music video and preparations for the evening. They identified “Across the Jetty” as a song audiences should anticipate.
Asked what fans could expect, one member offered a straightforward preview.
“Honestly, just straight rocking out. You know what I mean? Hopefully some hip wiggling, a** shaking. I mean, you never know.”
The band also described frequent rehearsals and friendships that support its working dynamic, with members discussing influences ranging from Michael Jackson and guitarist Jennifer Batten to alternative rock.
Sludgemother came into the showcase with newly recorded material. Members said they had completed an EP the previous week and planned to debut songs during their performance.
“We are playing through the songs for the first time ever tonight.”
The band recommended “Pig” to first-time listeners and discussed further recording plans.
For BMR, the Sept. 21 gathering placed its developing roster inside a storied Sunset Strip venue, with plans already extending to more performances, artist development and new releases.