PHOTOS Big Time Rush's James Maslow Sends Fans Swooning as He Shows Off His Ripped Body in Hot Shirtless Gym Selfie: 'You Are a Dream' Source: @jamesmaslow/instagram James Maslow went shirtless for the gym selfie. Olivia Callanan Oct. 9 2026, Updated 1:37 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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James Maslow turned up the heat in a recent gym selfie. The 36-year-old put his impressive physique on full display in the steamy shot that he shared via his Instagram on Thursday, October 8.

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Source: @jamesmaslow/instagram James Maslow played James Diamond on Nickelodeon's 'Big Time Rush.'

Maslow, best known for playing James Diamond on Nickelodeon's hit series Big Time Rush, went shirtless and hiked up his gym shorts slightly to reveal his ripped body as he posed for the mirror selfie. He kept the rest of his workout-ready look simple, completing it with a black hat and flaunting his arm tattoos.

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James Maslow's Followers Could Not Get Enough

Source: @jamesmaslow/instagram Many Instagram users commented on James Maslow's impressive abs.

Throughout the carousel, Marlow snapped a few more casual selfies that gave his fans a glimpse into what he has been up to before captioning the post, "Nashville lately." "Nashville looks good on you🔥," one social media user gushed. Another said, "First photo all I see is muscle lol ❤️❤️🔥👏 ," about the impressive selfie. "You are a dream," a third commented, before a fourth quipped, "I thought my childhood crush would end at some point but guess not." A fifth wrote, "Your body is impressive af James!"

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What Is James Maslow Up to Now?

Source: @jamesmaslow/instagram James Maslow is the host of an adventure series on YouTube.

Since finding fame on Big Time Rush, Maslow has continued to expand his portfolio with Unbound, an unscripted adventure series that he shares on YouTube. The show follows the star as he travels around the world, teaming up with experts, "blending travel, extreme challenges, immersion, and storytelling across the world’s most unique destinations," according to the official YouTube channel. At CMA Fest 2026, Maslow discussed the series, sharing in an interview, "I mean, the general favorite thing that I’m learning with Unbound is shooting a YouTube series. I built up my own production company, and we’re learning every time we shoot." "II’ve been all over the world and with Unbound, I’m going to keep going all over the world and of course with touring as well and I want music, I want entertainment, I want adventures like we’re doing in Unbound to showcase the beauty of this planet we live on and hopefully bring some people together," he explained.

James Maslow Made His Solo Country Music Debut in June

Source: @jamesmaslow/instagram James Maslow said a lot of his country lyrics speak to his story.