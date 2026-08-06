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Bikini-Clad Hilaria Baldwin Hilariously Shuts Down Husband Alec's Plea for Baby No. 7: Watch

Photo of Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin didn't hesitate with her response when her husband, Alec Baldwin, asked her to have more kids.

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Aug. 6 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Hilaria Baldwin had a playful reaction to her husband Alec Baldwin's request to have baby No. 7.

"When 'I’d do anything for you' meets reality with its terms and conditions … 😂," Hilaria, 42, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Monday, August 3.

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Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin said she'll do 'anything' for her husband except having more kids.

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'I Would Do Anything for You'

Photo of Alec Baldwin tested Hilaria Baldwin's definition of doing 'anything' for him.
Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Alec Baldwin tested Hilaria Baldwin's definition of doing 'anything' for him.

In the video clip set to a cover of Olivia Newton-John's song "Hopelessly Devoted to You," the mother-of-seven wore a pink floral bikini as a written overlay said she would do "anything" for her husband, 68.

The clip cut to the Rust actor, who smiled as he asked, "Have another baby with me?"

The Manual Not Included author reacted by abruptly slapping the camera and walking away angrily in protest.

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Fans Loved Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's Cheeky Online Moment

Photo of Many fans rallied behind Hilaria Baldwin in the comments section.
Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Many fans rallied behind Hilaria Baldwin in the comments section.

Social media loved the comedic couple moment, sharing their reactions to the clip in the comments section.

"Bahahahahhaha for me, I’d rather cut grass with a scissors than have another baby. 🤣," one follower wrote, while another said, "He would be snipped in his sleep if he asked me that question 😂😂 I’m kidding of course."

"That’s the best post ever. I’m still laughing. You guys are the best!!!!!" a third admirer added.

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Hilaria Baldwin Previously Shared Her Secret to a Happy Marriage

Photo of Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin got married in 2012.
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin got married in 2012.

The post comes days after Hilaria opened up about the secrets to her and Alec's 14-year marriage in an in-depth interview with Daily Mail on July 31.

"We just let each other be, and I think that’s one of the reasons our relationship has gone on as long as it has, because we are polar opposites and so different," she told the outlet.

Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012, and have since welcomed seven children to their family. The It's Complicated actor is also a father to one daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria Baldwin Joked That Their Marriage Was a 'Bad SNL Skit'

Photo of Hilaria Baldwin said regular date nights keep her and Alec Baldwin's spark alive.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin said regular date nights keep her and Alec Baldwin's spark alive.

She also attributed regular nights out to keeping their spark alive. "We take a lot of time for date nights," she told the outlet. "We’ve been traveling a lot for work recently but we try to have a lot of date nights."

Hilaria also poked fun at criticism their 27-year age gap has received over the years, saying, "Take a 27-year-old yoga instructor married to a rich and famous older man – it sounds ridiculous. It sounds like a bad SNL sketch."

"It worked out luckily, but we poke fun at each other in our family all the time," she added. "I think people expect that Alec wanted somebody he could boss around, and we’re on the same level together."

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