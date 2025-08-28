or
Bikini-Clad Billie Lourd Flaunts Six-Pack Abs on Vacation in Italy: Photos

Photo of Billie Lourd
Source: MEGA/@praisethelourd/Instagram

Billie Lourd stripped down to a skimpy bikini during a luxe vacation to Italy with her family.

Aug. 28 2025, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

Billie Lourd paraded her lean physique overseas.

The actress, 33, stunned in a series of swimsuits during her trip to Italy on Wednesday, August 27.

Lourd exposed her six-pack abs in a tiny white bikini top and thong while posing by the pool.

Image of Billie Lourd showed off her toned stomach by the pool.
Source: @praisethelourd/Instagram

Billie Lourd showed off her toned stomach by the pool.

She popped a hip, extended an arm out to the side and gazed up at the sun, with scenic greenery and mountains behind her.

In a second snapshot, the star stunned in a plunging black one-piece as she balanced a beverage on her head. She stood barefoot on the grass, in front of the ocean, with her eyes closed.

The Scream Queens alum later sported a pink gingham crop top and matching skirt as she jumped on the grass.

During her tropical getaway, she sipped on an array of alcoholic drinks, one of which appeared to be an Aperol Spritz, by the water.

Source: @praisethelourd/Instagram

Billie Lourd captured moments from her trip to Italy.

Lourd was joined in Italy by her entire family, including her daughter, Jackson, 2. The toddler donned a striped pink dress and Crocs while overlooking the ocean.

Carrie Fisher's daughter capped off her Instagram carousel with a stunning video entering the pool and a photo of a sign that read "emotional shower" from Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda.

"♾️🥂♾️ #toinfinitypoolsandbeyond #buzzedlightyear #emotionalshower #thisisanitalyblognow #sorry," she captioned her photo dump.

"You are so good at jumping 🥇," Leslie Grossman joked in the comments section.

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd's Lake Day

Image of Billie Lourd bared her cleavage in a cheeky swimsuit.
Source: @praisethelourd/Instagram

Billie Lourd bared her cleavage in a cheeky swimsuit.

On August 26, Billie published more photos from Italy at Lago di Garda. She was all smiles in a flowing, white shift dress and large lemon-slice earrings at the historical site.

"🤗🤷🏻‍♀️🤗 I forced @avstenrydell to take a bunch of pics of me at Lake Garda then looked at them after and realized I put my arms up in every single one? Please arrest me? Thanks #italiuhhhwhatareuevendoingbillie," she captioned the post, shouting out her husband, Austen Rydell, 33.

"I hope @avstenrydell denies any future requests to not take photos of you in poses of PURE JOY 😍," Elizabeth Tulloch teased.

Billie Lourd's Bathing Suit Mishap

Image of Billie Lourd visited Milan with her family.
Source: @praisethelourd/Instagram

Billie Lourd visited Milan with her family.

Billie confessed that she had forgotten her bathing suit for the lake, and they only sold kids' clothes at the gift shop.

"🍋🇮🇹🍋 Forgot my bathing suit + they only had kids clothing at the gift shop + pebbley rocks + no shoes = Sports Illustrated vibes activated (ps this town might love a theme as much as I do?!)," she explained on a video of herself taking a dip in a matching lemon-printed top and shorts.

On August 23, Billie, Austin, Jackson and son Kingston, 4, visited local museums and architecture in Milan. The group brushed up on Star Wars history, admired the city from a balcony and listened to a guitar player on the street.

