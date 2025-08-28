Bikini-Clad Billie Lourd Flaunts Six-Pack Abs on Vacation in Italy: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Lourd paraded her lean physique overseas. The actress, 33, stunned in a series of swimsuits during her trip to Italy on Wednesday, August 27. Lourd exposed her six-pack abs in a tiny white bikini top and thong while posing by the pool.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @praisethelourd/Instagram Billie Lourd showed off her toned stomach by the pool.

She popped a hip, extended an arm out to the side and gazed up at the sun, with scenic greenery and mountains behind her. In a second snapshot, the star stunned in a plunging black one-piece as she balanced a beverage on her head. She stood barefoot on the grass, in front of the ocean, with her eyes closed. The Scream Queens alum later sported a pink gingham crop top and matching skirt as she jumped on the grass. During her tropical getaway, she sipped on an array of alcoholic drinks, one of which appeared to be an Aperol Spritz, by the water.

Article continues below advertisement

Lourd was joined in Italy by her entire family, including her daughter, Jackson, 2. The toddler donned a striped pink dress and Crocs while overlooking the ocean. Carrie Fisher's daughter capped off her Instagram carousel with a stunning video entering the pool and a photo of a sign that read "emotional shower" from Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda. "♾️🥂♾️ #toinfinitypoolsandbeyond #buzzedlightyear #emotionalshower #thisisanitalyblognow #sorry," she captioned her photo dump. "You are so good at jumping 🥇," Leslie Grossman joked in the comments section.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Lourd's Lake Day

Source: @praisethelourd/Instagram Billie Lourd bared her cleavage in a cheeky swimsuit.

On August 26, Billie published more photos from Italy at Lago di Garda. She was all smiles in a flowing, white shift dress and large lemon-slice earrings at the historical site. "🤗🤷🏻‍♀️🤗 I forced @avstenrydell to take a bunch of pics of me at Lake Garda then looked at them after and realized I put my arms up in every single one? Please arrest me? Thanks #italiuhhhwhatareuevendoingbillie," she captioned the post, shouting out her husband, Austen Rydell, 33. "I hope @avstenrydell denies any future requests to not take photos of you in poses of PURE JOY 😍," Elizabeth Tulloch teased.

Billie Lourd's Bathing Suit Mishap

Source: @praisethelourd/Instagram Billie Lourd visited Milan with her family.