Bikini-Clad Charli D‘Amelio Gives 'Love Island' a Subtle Nod in Red-Hot Beach Photos
A new bombshell has entered the villa!
Charli D’Amelio gave Peacock’s Love Island a subtle nod in a new Instagram post full of red-hot bikini photos.
“me when i enter the villa,” the TikTok star captioned her post alongside a photo carousel of her posing on the beach in a tiny, triangle-shaped bikini top and fitted bottoms.
D’Amelio soaked up the sunshine as she lay on her yellow towel, where her curvy physique was on full display.
She also shared a close and personal selfie of her face full of freckles as she enjoyed her summer day with a group of friends.
Charli D'Amelio Stuns in Red-Hot Bikini
Some of D’Amelio’s 42.2 million Instagram followers flocked to her comments to hype the star up for being the “baddest” on the internet — respectfully.
“That shade of red is everything,” praised one.
“Can Charli be a bombshell for S8,” asked another, referring to next year’s season of Love Island.
“So gorgeous,” wrote a third.
Charli D'Amelio Stars in Broadway's '& Juliet'
Although she took the day to be by the waves, the famed dancer is currently starring in Broadway’s & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City.
D’Amelio was cast in the musical as Charmion, an ensemble dancer. After monumental success, the TikTok star extended her role through September despite her initially scheduled exit in January after being added to the cast in October 2024.
*NSYNC Star Joey Fatone Praises Charli D'Amelio for Being 'Ahead of Her Time'
In an exclusive interview with OK!, D’Amelio’s costar and *NSYNC legend Joey Fatone raved about her role in & Juliet and how thrilled he was to act alongside her.
“She is probably one of the smartest ahead of her time with the things that she does… but not only that, she’s more than what she does,” Fatone said. “She could be doing nothing. She could be like, ‘Who cares?’ — yet she’s a real, hardworking dancer at heart.”
Charli D'Amelio Reveals She's a Gamer
Apart from her bustling career, the social media starlet gave her 156.7 million TikTok followers a glimpse of what she carries inside her Kate Spade purse during a viral video from May.
The first item she pulled out of her seafoam green shoulder bag was a palette of makeup. She joked that she put it in her purse just in case she’s “about to kiss a cute boy,” adding that “a girl can manifest.”
She also had two cans of Red Bull, as well as her iPhone, house keys, a pack of gum, earbuds and chapstick. The most shocking item? A portable mini game console, which she said was “in case I get bored.”