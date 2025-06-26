Bikini-Clad Charli D‘Amelio Gives 'Love Island' a Subtle Nod in Red-Hot Beach Photos

A new bombshell has entered the villa!

Charli D’Amelio gave Peacock’s Love Island a subtle nod in a new Instagram post full of red-hot bikini photos.

“me when i enter the villa,” the TikTok star captioned her post alongside a photo carousel of her posing on the beach in a tiny, triangle-shaped bikini top and fitted bottoms.

D’Amelio soaked up the sunshine as she lay on her yellow towel, where her curvy physique was on full display.

She also shared a close and personal selfie of her face full of freckles as she enjoyed her summer day with a group of friends.