Bikini-Clad Delilah Belle Hamlin Flaunts Her Enviable Body During Vacation: Photos

Delilah Belle Hamlin is the envy of summer beach days! The 27-year-old shared a tantalizing 20-photo Instagram carousel full of bikini-clad selfies from her most recent vacation. Hamlin rocked each beach fit she sported — from strapless two-pieces that showed off her cleavage to triangle-shaped string bikinis that shaped her body perfectly, the model completely stunned. “Guys!!!!! I'm summering!!!!!” Hamlin captioned her post from Wednesday, August 13.

Delilah Belle Hamlin's Bleached Eyebrows and Blonde Hair

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram The model looked enviable in her bikini selections.

Within her slew of photos, Hamlin dazzled in her nighttime attire, which featured a long white skirt, black tank top and an oversized beaded necklace. While simple, the model’s outfit choice emulated her bohemian-chic style effortlessly. Although she’s donned both brunette and blonde locks, Hamlin’s hair is currently bleach blonde with dark roots. Much like her mom, Lisa Rinna, the model styled her hair in a short, choppy bob. She also bleached her eyebrows — a look that her younger sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, has rocked since 2021, when she walked in London Fashion Week for the Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2022 show.

Delilah Belle Hamlin's Enviable Bikini Body

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram Delilah Belle Hamlin joked about wanting to 'disassociate.'

Delilah also shared cheeky memes — one of which showed a photo of her mom with the caption, “My period when it hears the words beach day vacation tiny bikini coconut bra.” Another meme featured Paris Hilton with the caption, “‘You need to relax.’ Best I can do is disassociate.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin Opens Up About Depression and Addiction

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram The model said she 'loves' being sober after battling depression and addiction.

Before her summertime fun, Delilah opened up on her parents’ “Let’s Not Talk About the Husband” podcast about her road to sobriety after battling depression and addiction. “I love being sober. I feel so ‘pick me’ when I’m like, ‘I’m sober,’ but whatever. I love rehab. I love it,” she said in July. “It was more so I just felt so out of control of my own emotions,” Delilah elaborated. “I was so depressed; I was so anxious. It wasn’t even me, like, being addicted; it was more so recognizing that I needed more help.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin's Accidental Overdose

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram Delilah Belle Hamlin accidentally overdosed on a concoction of pills in November 2021.