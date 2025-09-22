Bikini-Clad Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sizzles in Rare Snaps With Fiancé Jason Statham

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave fans a rare glimpse at her life with fiancé Jason Statham. The model, 38, stunned in a leopard-print swimsuit top while enjoying a vacation to Greece with her man and kids on Sunday, September 21. Huntington-Whiteley lounged on the sand in the skimpy bikini, which she accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a beaded choker and a gold Tiffany and Co. necklace.

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed with her daughter and partner at the beach.

Statham rocked a brown bucket hat and white T-shirt as daughter Isabella, 3, sat on his shoulders. The mom-of-two showed off several tropical looks, including a figure-hugging, white maxi dress from THE NEW ARRIVALS. She glanced out at the ocean as she flaunted her curves in the halter-style frock, with a small white clutch in hand. During another beach day in Antíparos, Huntington-Whiteley sported a flowing, black mesh cover-up, paired with an oversized straw tote and black flip-flops. She held Isabella, who donned a white dress as she looked away from the camera and out toward the sea.

The Victoria's Secret alum's photo dump was packed with moments of both Isabella and her son, Jack, 8. The eldest child munched on a Sun Lolly and strolled down a street lined with pink flowers. His sibling was busy browsing postcards at a local stand, playing in the sand and taking a dip in the pool. "Still summer somewhere," Huntington-Whiteley captioned her photo dump as "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee played in the background.

Why Did Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Move to the United Kingdom?

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a cleavage-baring bikini.

The Transformers star generally keeps her family life private, except for the occasional social media share. In April, she gave insight as to why they packed up and moved out of the U.S. to the U.K. in 2020. "It was always part of the plan to raise the kids here," the Plymouth, England, native admitted. "We love the schools, the education. They’re growing up British with their little British accents, which was important for us, and we have a great support system here. Jay’s parents live up the road and see the kids most days, my family come to visit every six or eight weeks, and in the summer we go down to Devon and our children have the same experiences running around on the farm that I had growing up, and it’s very special."

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley soaked in the sun with her family in Greece.