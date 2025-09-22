or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bikini-Clad Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sizzles in Rare Snaps With Fiancé Jason Statham

Photo of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham and their daughter, Isabella
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stripped down to a printed bikini while vacationing in Greece with Jason Statham.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave fans a rare glimpse at her life with fiancé Jason Statham.

The model, 38, stunned in a leopard-print swimsuit top while enjoying a vacation to Greece with her man and kids on Sunday, September 21.

Huntington-Whiteley lounged on the sand in the skimpy bikini, which she accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a beaded choker and a gold Tiffany and Co. necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed with her daughter and partner at the beach.
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed with her daughter and partner at the beach.

Statham rocked a brown bucket hat and white T-shirt as daughter Isabella, 3, sat on his shoulders.

The mom-of-two showed off several tropical looks, including a figure-hugging, white maxi dress from THE NEW ARRIVALS. She glanced out at the ocean as she flaunted her curves in the halter-style frock, with a small white clutch in hand.

During another beach day in Antíparos, Huntington-Whiteley sported a flowing, black mesh cover-up, paired with an oversized straw tote and black flip-flops. She held Isabella, who donned a white dress as she looked away from the camera and out toward the sea.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took a trip to Greece with her family.

The Victoria's Secret alum's photo dump was packed with moments of both Isabella and her son, Jack, 8. The eldest child munched on a Sun Lolly and strolled down a street lined with pink flowers. His sibling was busy browsing postcards at a local stand, playing in the sand and taking a dip in the pool.

"Still summer somewhere," Huntington-Whiteley captioned her photo dump as "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee played in the background.

MORE ON:
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Move to the United Kingdom?

Image of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a cleavage-baring bikini.
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a cleavage-baring bikini.

The Transformers star generally keeps her family life private, except for the occasional social media share. In April, she gave insight as to why they packed up and moved out of the U.S. to the U.K. in 2020.

"It was always part of the plan to raise the kids here," the Plymouth, England, native admitted. "We love the schools, the education. They’re growing up British with their little British accents, which was important for us, and we have a great support system here. Jay’s parents live up the road and see the kids most days, my family come to visit every six or eight weeks, and in the summer we go down to Devon and our children have the same experiences running around on the farm that I had growing up, and it’s very special."

Image of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley soaked in the sun with her family in Greece.
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley soaked in the sun with her family in Greece.

At first, she struggled to adjust to her new living quarters.

"I was very settled in L.A. and for a long time I missed the sunshine and the eternal optimism of Californians," the blonde beauty confessed. "But now, I love it here."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.