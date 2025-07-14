Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Reveals the Shocking Fact She Learned About Kris Jenner While Interviewing Her
Phoebe Gates welcomed Kris Jenner as her first-ever podcast guest — and the interaction did not disappoint.
In an exclusive interview with OK! about her partnership with Command Brand, Bill Gates' daughter, 22, confessed what she was most surprised to learn about the Kardashians star behind the scenes.
"The fact that she wakes up at 5:00 a.m. every morning is not something I knew," Phoebe said. "We were definitely nervous to have her on ['The Burnouts'], but hearing her say things like, 'Hey, I know my strengths and I know my weaknesses. I'm the first person who's asked to leave when there's a creative conversation, but I'm brought back in when the business contract is signed.' I think that's a skill we can all learn, and it was really cool to see her have that self-reflection as well."
The momager, 69, is an investor in Phia, Phoebe's AI shopping tool she launched with her former college roommate, Sophia Kianni.
"It was such an awesome experience to learn from [Kris] and be able to share with our listeners," Phoebe expressed. "That has been our most popular episode to date. It was a really awesome experience to have more people be able to hear from her, from a business lens of what her biggest pieces of advice were to other young people who are just starting out on their journey."
Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni's Collaboration With Command Brand
Phoebe and Sophia are launching a special episode of their podcast called "Sticking With Style" in collaboration with Command Brand on July 14. The girls will break down what it was like living together at Stanford University, how their style has evolved over time and dorm room decor recommendations.
"It's the first time on our podcast that we really dig into other areas of what it was like when we were roommates and talk about how different Phoebe and my style was in college compared to how it is now, and also just how completely different our two sides of the dorm were," Sophia, 23, explained. "We were both very Gen Z and had posters everywhere, so many colors and stuff."
Now that they're young adults living in New York City, they believe their personal style has matured and become more refined, particularly when it comes to homeware and decor. However, core tools in setting up their space have remained.
"The very simple things of using Command strips to hang up home decor have stayed the same, and also our office decor," Phoebe said.