Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Reveals the Shocking Fact She Learned About Kris Jenner While Interviewing Her

Phoebe and Sophia are launching a special episode of their podcast called "Sticking With Style" in collaboration with Command Brand on July 14. The girls will break down what it was like living together at Stanford University, how their style has evolved over time and dorm room decor recommendations.

"It's the first time on our podcast that we really dig into other areas of what it was like when we were roommates and talk about how different Phoebe and my style was in college compared to how it is now, and also just how completely different our two sides of the dorm were," Sophia, 23, explained. "We were both very Gen Z and had posters everywhere, so many colors and stuff."