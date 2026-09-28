Bill Gates Nervously Laughs While Denying Visits to Jeffrey Epstein's Island Despite Their Ties

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Bill Gates gave an unusual reaction to being asked if he had visited Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island. During his recent NBC Meet the Press interview that aired on Sunday, Gates appeared frazzled and laughed nervously while discussing his relationship with the dead.

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Bill Gates Denied Going to Jeffrey Epstein's Island

Source: MEGA Bill Gates appeared frazzled and laughed nervously when asked if he had visited Jeffrey Epstein's island.

Talking to journalist Kristen Welker, he stumbled over his words, saying, "I never, there were never any women in those meetings, there's nothing financially, I never went to the island or anything like that." "So if people are curious about that, I, I encourage them to read. You know, I, I was there to answer any question that people had," he continued. For those unversed, Gates was referring to the private and isolated spot that Epstein owned in the Caribbean when he said "island." That place also earned its name as "p-------- island" after Epstein's disgraceful activities came to light.

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Source: MEGA Bill Gates stumbled over his words while talking about his relationship with Jeffey Epstein.

Adding to that, Gates even alleged that Epstein used their friendship to build his own reputation during his Meet the Press interview. At the time, he said, "I was told by Jeffrey after I met him that he could help raise billions of dollars for global health - you know, he wouldn’t be paid, he would have no role." "That proved to be a complete dead end. So my spending time with him, like many other people, kind of helped his reputation. You know, that’s very regrettable," he continued.

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Gates Addressed His Meetings With Epstein

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Source: MEGA Bill Gates alleged that Jeffrey Epstein used their friendship to build his own reputation.

Besides candidly denying being a visitor to Epstein's private island, Gates also addressed his meetings with the late financier. The tech billionaire said, "I really appreciated the chance to go in front of Congress and make it clear, uh, you know, to go through every meeting I have with him- which is about 10 meetings over a couple-year period." Notably, Gates attended a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee, which was held with regard to his connection to Epstein.

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Source: MEGA Bill Gates attended a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee, which was held with regard to his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates' connection to Epstein came to light after official federal investigations and probes were launched into the dead s-- offender. Through the investigation, it was reported that the tech billionaire allegedly slept with Russian girls, contracted a sexually transmitted disease, and also planned to slip antibiotics to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. These claims came to light after being mentioned in Epstein's emails that he wrote and sent to himself, dated back to July 2013, per Daily Mail.

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