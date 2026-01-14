or
Bill Maher Takes Aim at 'Woke' Hollywood While Predicting Golden Globes Snub: 'I Speak Freely'

Image of Bill Maher
Source: @clubrandompodcast/YouTube

Bill Maher took aim at 'woke' Hollywood after losing at the Golden Globes, doubling down on his outspoken views.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Bill Maher didn't exactly go quietly after losing out at the Golden Globes — and he's pointing the finger at what he calls "woke" Hollywood.

The outspoken comedian and talk show host, 69, who was nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for his HBO special Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?, predicted he wouldn't win and used his platform to double down on old frustrations about the entertainment industry's politics.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Crazy'

Image of Bill Maher predicted he wouldn’t win his first Golden Globe, citing his history with awards shows.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher predicted he wouldn’t win his first Golden Globe, citing his history with awards shows.

Speaking with actor Joel Edgerton on his "Club Random" podcast before Sunday's ceremony, Maher made his stance clear: "Sweetheart, I've been nominated for 33 Emmys, and they would never give it to me. That's not a gag number. That's a real number. It's crazy," he said.

Maher has, in fact, received 41 Emmy nominations across his various projects, winning once in 2014 for Outstanding Informational Series or Special for Vice, on which he served as an executive producer. This year marked his first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

Source: @clubrandompodcast/Instagram
'Made My Peace'

image of Bill Maher expressed frustration with the industry, suggesting his free‑speaking approach often puts him at odds with awards voters.
Source: @clubrandompodcast/YouTube

Bill Maher expressed frustration with the industry, suggesting his free‑speaking approach often puts him at odds with awards voters.

The comedian went on to speculate that, "Obviously, it's something I said. Well, it's everything I said," and "I speak freely, and this woke town f------- hates that. And that's okay. I've made my peace with that."

He added: "So I know how this goes. This is not something I would ever... I have good standing. If I win this by some miracle, to go what people always say, 'I can't believe it, I'm shocked.' I really should be shocked."

MORE ON:
Bill Maher

'Try Less'

Image of He acknowledged that his comments and public persona likely influenced the outcome and that he was prepared to lose.
Source: MEGA

He acknowledged that his comments and public persona likely influenced the outcome and that he was prepared to lose.

Maher's prediction proved accurate when British funnyman Ricky Gervais took home the Golden Globe for his special Mortality.

During the awards segment, presenter Wanda Sykes aimed a pointed joke at Maher in front of the crowd — quipping, "Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less. Try less."

'Very Squirrely'

image of Ricky Gervais won the award for Best Stand-Up Special, exactly as Bill Maher had predicted.
Source: MEGA

Ricky Gervais won the award for Best Stand-Up Special, exactly as Bill Maher had predicted.

The comments come as Maher continues to make headlines beyond awards season.

Most recently, the Real Time host publicly challenged Tucker Carlson to appear on his "Club Random" podcast, insisting he’d welcome a face-to-face conversation despite their ideological differences.

Maher told reporter Maya Sulkin that he had attempted to coordinate an appearance with Carlson, but said the political commentator’s team was "very squirrely," adding, "I think it was always bulls---."

"I mean I think he's afraid. If I were him, I'd be afraid to talk to me too," he continued, to which Sulkin replied, "Of course."

"Not that I'd be mean, I'm not mean to anybody," he noted, citing that even "The Young Turks" commentator Ana Kasparian had a good time on his show when they debated the Middle East.

"There’s nothing you can do that’s more fun than getting high with me," Maher continued.

