Bill Maher Takes Aim at 'Woke' Hollywood While Predicting Golden Globes Snub: 'I Speak Freely'

Bill Maher didn't exactly go quietly after losing out at the Golden Globes — and he's pointing the finger at what he calls "woke" Hollywood. The outspoken comedian and talk show host, 69, who was nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for his HBO special Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?, predicted he wouldn't win and used his platform to double down on old frustrations about the entertainment industry's politics.

'It's Crazy'

Source: MEGA Bill Maher predicted he wouldn’t win his first Golden Globe, citing his history with awards shows.

Speaking with actor Joel Edgerton on his "Club Random" podcast before Sunday's ceremony, Maher made his stance clear: "Sweetheart, I've been nominated for 33 Emmys, and they would never give it to me. That's not a gag number. That's a real number. It's crazy," he said. Maher has, in fact, received 41 Emmy nominations across his various projects, winning once in 2014 for Outstanding Informational Series or Special for Vice, on which he served as an executive producer. This year marked his first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

'Made My Peace'

Source: @clubrandompodcast/YouTube Bill Maher expressed frustration with the industry, suggesting his free‑speaking approach often puts him at odds with awards voters.

The comedian went on to speculate that, "Obviously, it's something I said. Well, it's everything I said," and "I speak freely, and this woke town f------- hates that. And that's okay. I've made my peace with that." He added: "So I know how this goes. This is not something I would ever... I have good standing. If I win this by some miracle, to go what people always say, 'I can't believe it, I'm shocked.' I really should be shocked."

'Try Less'

Source: MEGA He acknowledged that his comments and public persona likely influenced the outcome and that he was prepared to lose.

Maher's prediction proved accurate when British funnyman Ricky Gervais took home the Golden Globe for his special Mortality. During the awards segment, presenter Wanda Sykes aimed a pointed joke at Maher in front of the crowd — quipping, "Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less. Try less."

'Very Squirrely'

Source: MEGA Ricky Gervais won the award for Best Stand-Up Special, exactly as Bill Maher had predicted.