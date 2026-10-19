Bill Maher Turns on Donald Trump Before Latest Dinner, Calls President a 'Maniac Who Does Fascist Things'

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Bill Maher returned to insulting President Donald Trump just days before the comedian attended a second White House dinner. The comedian called the president a “maniac” during an episode of his "Club Random" podcast released Monday, October 19. He also made an ominous prediction for Trump on the turnout of the hotly contested midterm elections.

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Bill Maher Doesn't Hold Back on Trump

Source: MEGA Bill Maher slammed Donald Trump's policies.

Hollywood legend Michael Douglas was his podcast guest when the Real Time host offered a grim prediction about Trump's political future. “I think he’s cooked,” Maher said during the discussion about the midterms. Douglas agreed, adding that Republicans are in “serious trouble,” with most polls on voters’ opinions reflecting that assessment. Maher also acknowledged that the doom and chaos predicted when Trump first entered office in 2016 was over-exaggerated. “It’s been 10 years, let’s be honest — our lives are good,” he said. “He didn’t f-----' end the world.”

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Comedian Calls President a 'Maniac' Who Does ‘Fascist’ Things

Source: MEGA Maher questioned Trump's behavior.

Maher gave a scathing review of Trump’s character and also took a potshot at immigration enforcement. “He’s a maniac who does fascist things and pals [around with] dictators and you know, that kind of s---,” Maher said. “And ICE and just scary s---!” Douglas also hammered the president with a similar sentiment, accusing him of having a “fascist mentality” and expressing frustration with the chaos of his administration. “Truthfully, I was born in 1944, and this is the worst time I can remember in my lifetime,” Douglas confessed. “Not just the states, but worldwide.” Maher was taken back by Douglas’ pessimistic view of the world but ultimately agreed.

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Trump and Maher Enjoy Another Dinner

Source: MEGA Trump continues to invite Maher to dinner.

The podcast was released just days after Maher joined Trump, Kid Rock and Stephen A. Smith for dinner at the White House on Thursday, October 15. However, it was filmed before he reunited with the president. Trump gave a glowing review of their second dinner together, claiming the frequent political adversaries actually like each other. “Bill Maher, I tell you what, he likes me a lot more than people understand,” Trump declared. “And I absolutely like him.”

Their Unusual Relationship Continues

Source: MEGA After their second dinner, Tump said he 'likes' the comedian.