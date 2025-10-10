Billionaire Investor Predicts a Civil War Under Donald Trump's Reign

Article continues below advertisement

Billionaire Ray Dalio opened up about his predictions for the near future under President Donald Trump’s leadership, saying a civil war is not only likely — but imminent. Dalio claimed that the political divide and surging debt in the United States will soon result in conditions similar to the years leading up to World War II in 1939, which lasted until 1945.

Ray Dalio Talks About the 'Greater Risks' of the U.S. Debt

The billionaire made his statement in an interview with Leaders with Francine Lacqua on Friday, October 10, claiming there has been a “civil war of some sort” developing within the U.S. and other parts of the world, adding that there will be “irreconcilable differences” between all parties involved. “These conflicts will become tests of power by each side,” he said before noting that addressing the impact before it results in deadly conditions is crucial. “If we don’t worry about these things, then we have greater risks.”

There Is 'Plenty to Worry About'

Dalio said that the current state of the U.S., specifically the rising debt, is “very much analogous” to what it looks like before impending danger. He noted that when the amount of debt reaches the same level of income, “it’s like plaque in the arteries that then begins to squeeze out the spending.” There is “plenty to worry about,” the billionaire claimed. He also blamed both political parties for their part in the elevated debt and called for both tax-revenue increases and spending cuts to help reduce the “deficit/debt bomb,” adding that the “threat to the monetary order” must be addressed — and quickly.

Ray Dalio Founded Largest Hedge Fund in 1975

Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975 in New York. The company became so successful that it was named the largest hedge fund in the world in 2013. His multibillion-dollar macro hedge fund has reportedly made more money for their clients than any other hedge fund by consulting and managing the exposures of institutional investors. Dalio stepped down as Bridgewater’s CEO in 2017, conceded his role as CIO in 2020 and ended his time as chairman in 2021. He now focuses on mentoring those engaged with his business.

Bridgewater Associates on Track for Most Successful Year Since 2010

