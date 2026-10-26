Billy Corgan Makes Rare Comment About 26-Year Age Difference With Wife Chloe Mendel

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The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan believes his 26-year age difference with wife Chloé Mendel has helped their relationship. The musician, 59, discussed their connection during the Thursday, October 22, episode of The New York Times’ "Popcast" podcast. "I think a lot of women born in the ‘90s, given the societal changes, … [saw the] proper rise of feminism as a kind of way to balance properly a lot of things," Corgan said.

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Source: @POPCAST/YOUTUBE Billy Corgan discussed his relationship with Chloé Mendel during an appearance on 'Popcast.'

Corgan also reflected on how past experiences shaped his relationships. "But, because so many women of our generation were going through that without a lot of help and coming out of a lot of abuse, it was harder to put those pieces together if you’re broken and they’re broken," he said.

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Billy Corgan Explains How His Wife Stands Out From Past Relationships

Source: MEGA Billy Corgan reflected on his past relationships and explained how his connection with Chloé Mendel differed.

Corgan, who married Mendel in 2023, said he previously found it difficult to build a connection with women his own age. "There was nothing wrong with them. It was, like, the old thing? 'Two wrongs don’t make a right.' I met a lot of broken women along the way," he said. "It was hard for me to put those pieces together. And so, when I met my wife and having that gap, she wasn’t affected by those same politics. She just had a different version," he added. The singer first became romantically linked to the fashion designer in 2012. He later realized that their different life experiences helped shape their relationship.

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Source: MEGA Chloé Mendel and Billy Corgan began their relationship in 2012 before marrying in 2023.

"[Chloé] had a different sense of self-confidence, and then, you know, her youth was an advantage because she hadn’t been wounded like so many people are because you just go through life and you get wounded," he said on Thursday’s episode. Corgan also appreciated the way Mendel approached their relationship. "I had the advantage of somebody who was really open to love and the possibility, and for whatever reason, [she] just decided not to judge me for who I was, particularly, in that moment," he said.

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