or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Billy Crystal
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Billy Crystal Says He 'Couldn't Look' 'Saturday Night Live' Christopher Guest 'in the Face' Without Laughing: 'He's So Funny'

images of Billy Crystal and Christopher Guest.
Source: MEGA

Billy Crystal revealed that Christopher Guest made him laugh very hard during their time on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Profile Image

Oct. 20 2026, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Billy Crystal revealed that his former Saturday Night Live costar Christopher Guest was so funny that he often struggled to keep a straight face while performing alongside him.

"I couldn't look Chris Guest in the face," Crystal said on October 12. "I did more sketches with Chris than anybody else. And we had a great group, Marty Short, Chris Guest, [Julia Louis-Dreyfus], Rich Hall, but Chris and I... he's so funny."

Article continues below advertisement

Crystal Recalls Struggling Around Guest

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Crystal and Christopher Guest frequently performed together during SNL Season 10, including in the recurring 'Willie and Frankie.'
Source: MEGA

Crystal and Christopher Guest frequently performed together during 'SNL' Season 10, including in the recurring 'Willie and Frankie.'

Among the pair's best-known collaborations was the recurring sketch Willie and Frankie, in which they portrayed two men who casually described increasingly painful experiences.

"We did these guys; they were masochists. They would hurt themselves, and we'd go, 'I hate when that happens,'" Crystal recalled. "Chris makes me laugh like crazy. There were so many times I couldn't even look at him. I would just look the other way when he had lines to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Guest Once Changed a Line During a Live 'SNL' Sketch

image of Crystal recalled losing his composure during a live 'SNL' sketch after Guest unexpectedly changed his dialogue.
Source: MEGA

Crystal recalled losing his composure during a live 'SNL' sketch after Guest unexpectedly changed his dialogue.

Crystal also recalled a particularly memorable incident in which Guest unexpectedly altered his dialogue during a live performance of Willie and Frankie.

"He was supposed to say, 'So I went home, and I took off my clothes, and I bathed in a vat of gin, and I rolled back and forth on some push pins,' and I went, 'Oh.' And he goes, 'Yeah, I hate when I do that,'" Crystal explained.

"So now we're on the air, and he goes, 'So I stripped down to the n---,' and I went, 'Oh, you b------.' It's just a funny way of saying I got n-----... and I just couldn't control myself," he recalled.

MORE ON:
Billy Crystal

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Crystal Praises Martin Short

image of Crystal also praised Martin Short's comedic talent, saying he 'is as funny as [it] gets.'
Source: MEGA

Crystal also praised Martin Short's comedic talent, saying he 'is as funny as [it] gets.'

Crystal also spoke highly of fellow SNL cast member Short and late friend Robin Williams.

"Marty [Short] is as funny as he gets," Crystal said.

He added, "I've been around amazing people, and we were blessed to be around one of the geniuses that I've ever been shoulder to shoulder with, and that was Robin [Williams]."

Billy Crystal's 'SNL' Career

image of Crystal was originally scheduled to perform on the first episode of Saturday Night Live in 1975, but his segment was cut for time.
Source: MEGA

Crystal was originally scheduled to perform on the first episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 1975, but his segment was cut for time.

Even though Billy Crystal joined Saturday Night Live in 1984, he was originally supposed to perform during the 1975 premiere, but his segment was cut due to time.

He eventually made his way onto the show as a host during Season 9 in 1984, before returning to co-host that season's finale alongside Ed Koch, Edwin Newman and Betty Thomas.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.