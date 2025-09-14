HEALTH Billy Porter Exits 'Cabaret,' Broadway Show to End Early After Star's Health Crisis Source: Mega Billy Porter has exited 'Cabaret' on Broadway after a sepsis battle. OK! Staff Sept. 14 2025, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is wrapping up its Broadway run ahead of schedule after Billy Porter stepped back from his role to focus on recovery from sepsis. The acclaimed revival of the classic John Kander and Fred Ebb musical will perform its final show at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, September 21.

Source: Mega ‘Cabaret’ will close September 21 instead of October 19.

The production will conclude its run with 592 performances and 18 previews, having kicked off in April 2024. It was originally set to run until October 19. Porter, who has played the iconic Emcee since July 22, is currently recovering from a "serious case of sepsis," per a statement from the show's producers.

"His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule," the statement reported on the show's official Instagram. In Porter's absence, Marty Lauter and David Merino, both longtime alternates for the role, will take turns portraying the Emcee, with their performance schedule to be announced soon. Marisha Wallace, who joined the cast alongside Porter after previously portraying Sally Bowles in the West End production, will remain with the show until it closes.

Source: Mega Billy Porter’s doctors advise he rest as he recovers from a 'serious case of sepsis.'

"It is with a heavy heart that we have made the painful decision to end our Broadway run on September 21," said producer Adam Speers. "On behalf of all the producers, we're so honored to have been able to bring this version of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Joe Masteroff's important masterpiece, Cabaret, to New York and to have opened the doors to our own Kit Kat Club for the year and a half we have been here." Speers added, "Billy was an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery and look forward to working with him again in the very near future."

Source: Mega Marty Lauter and David Merino will replace Billy Porter as Emcee.

The decision to close Cabaret early comes amid declining ticket sales, with capacity dropping below 70 percent. The production had a substantial budget of $26 million, largely invested in renovating the theater to create the immersive Kit Kat Club experience.

Source: Mega 'Cabaret' won a Tony Award but recently faced weak ticket sales.