Black Customer Says He Was Racially Profiled at Target. They Allegedly Accused Him of Shoplifting Before Threatening to Call Police: 'Be Aware Y'all'

Article continues below advertisement

A Black customer was reportedly racially profiled at Target. As it turns out, the man was accused of shoplifting without any evidence, before the people in charge at Target started threatening him to leave unless he wanted them to call the cops. The story was shared by @tybeemz on TikTok, with the post captioned, "Be aware y'all."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TYBEEMZ/TIKTOK A Black customer was accused of shoplifting without any evidence.

Per the TikToker, he and his friends were on a "nice little getaway" on the Jersey Shore when he found himself being "racially profiled" at a Target store. Apparently, the man didn't even want to visit a Target store and was searching for Walmart stores nearby. "Mind you, this is supposed to be a quick trip, because we're supposed to go and come right back, and then meet up with our friends, go to the beach, and enjoy our Jersey Shore trip. That does not happen as fast as it's supposed to, because somebody's talking about something," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TYBEEMZ/TIKTOK The people in charge at Target then started threatening the man to leave unless he wanted them to call the cops.

The TikToker shared, "Excuse me, excuse me. I move over. Excuse me. Excuse me. I move over again. Excuse me. Excuse me. Now I'm a big n----, but I'm not that d--- big. So I turn around at this point, and the guys ask me something: 'Are you Damian?'" "I think he think I'm one of his little friends, so, I'm not thinking anything of it. I'm like, 'Nah, I'm not Damien.' You know, but he's insisting that I'm Damien. He's like, 'Are you sure you're not Damien? Like, are you sure?' Am I? I got a bow leg, right? So, he say, 'Oh, not that many people live like that,'" he continued to share. "So now, I'm looking at him. See what he got going on. I look at his waist. He got a little walkie-talkie on this. I'm trying to make sure he ain't got no lock on him, feel me? But he's top-flight security right now, because he thinks I'm somebody," he went on.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TYBEEMZ/TIKTOK The man didn't even want to visit a Target store and was searching for Walmart stores nearby.

"He thinks I'm Damien. He thinks I'm a shoplifter. He thinks I'm trespassing. He thinks I'm breaking a bank. He thinks I'm doing all these things right now. So he's really just, you know, grouping me right now. You know, it's crazy, but I guess he understood that I was not Damien, and we walked away," the TikToker shared. Even though they walked out, the TikToker's friend wasn't okay with the confrontation, so she decided to approach the manager. He went on to explain that while they were standing outside the manager's office talking to him, the guy who initially accused the TikToker of shoplifting came back and asked them to leave. "'You guys need to leave right now. If you don't leave right now, I will be calling the cops.' What? Call the cops for what? Like, what? I'm like, 'We asking, what do you go call the cops for? What are they gonna do? We did nothing wrong.' He said, 'Oh, you guys need to leave. You guys are on Private property. You guys need to leave right now,'" he continued.

Source: @TYBEEMZ/TIKTOK The TikToker shared the clip to raise awareness about the situation.