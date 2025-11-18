Black Friday 2025: The Steals You’ll Actually Want to Keep

Article continues below advertisement

Forget the endless scrolling to look for the best Black Friday finds; all the work has been done for you. From tech toys that double as productivity powerhouses to self-care upgrades that bring the spa home, these are the deals that actually live up to the hype. So grab a coffee (or matcha), cozy up, and enjoy these Black Friday picks — a mix of smart, sleek, and gift-ready tech. 1.1 Tech That Multitasks: ugee Trio Pad UT3 — Now: $324.35 (Was: $499, Save 35%) A sleek, ultra-light tablet that triples as a notebook, sketchpad, and entertainment hub in an all-in-one 14.25'' frame. Quick Take: Designed for creators, professionals, and students alike, the ugee Trio Pad UT3 is incredibly versatile. With a tap of its U-Key, it cycles between three unique modes — Ink Paper for Kindle-style reading, Color Paper for vibrant sketching, and Regular Display for work or streaming. What Makes It Stand Out: It's not just a tablet; it's a complete workspace that fits in your tote. You can take notes in the morning, sketch at lunch, and binge-watch by night — all without straining your eyes. Standout Features: 4,096-level stylus for pen-to-paper precision

14.25'' 2.4K NanoMatte anti-glare display

6nm 8-core processor with Android 14

Ultra-thin (6.95mm) and lightweight (760g) Deal Details: Now: $324.35 | Was: $499 | Save: 35% Where: ugee Official Store | When: Nov 15 – Dec 10 Best For: Students, digital artists, and on-the-go pros Tip: Use the Ink Paper Mode for long reading sessions, and your eyes will thank you.

1.2 Beauty & Glow-Up Finds 1.2.1 Beetles' Gilded Boutique Advent Calendar -Now: $199 (Was: $299, Save 33% ) Quick Take: The ultimate holiday treat for nail lovers. 24 days of glossy gel polishes packaged in a box that doubles as a collectible. What Makes It Stand Out: It's everything you want from an advent calendar: luxe, playful, and festive. Each little box contains a unique gel polish, nail tool, or nail art accessory, plus a "Golden Ticket" worth up to $200 hidden behind Day 7. Standout Features: 24 days of gel polishes, nail art tools, and festive accessories

100% chance of a "Golden Ticket" prize worth up to $200

Reusable luxe organizer box, ideal for gifting or beauty storage

10 toxin-free, cruelty-free, and vegan formulas

Long-lasting, self-leveling gel finish Deal Details: Now: $199 | Was: $299| Save: $100 Where: Beetles’ official website | When: Nov 10 - Dec 25 Best For: Fashion enthusiasts, creative gift-givers, and anyone who wants to make every day leading up to Christmas a little more joyful. Tip: Pair the limited-edition gold shades with silver accents for a festive, editorial-worthy mani.

1.2.2 Bestqool Red Light Therapy Devices - Save 20% Quick Take: Smart and reliable light therapy that combines beauty, wellness, and recovery. Bestqool's devices transform red light technology into an easy, an at-home ritual designed to help support skin radiance, smoother texture, and overall relaxation, in around 10 minutes a day. What Makes It Stand Out: Bestqool's red light panels are backed by science and designed to deliver visible results. Their multi-wavelength LEDs combine red (630nm, 660nm) and near-infrared (850nm, 940nm) light to help promote healthy cellular activity, promote collagen renewal, and support deep-tissue healing. Many users notice a difference after consistent 10-minute sessions, whether it's brighter skin or relaxed muscles. Standout Features: Pro100 Half-Body Panel : 100 dual-chip LEDs with 4 wavelengths for half-body coverage. A modular design allows tabletop, door, and wall mounting, or linking multiple units for full-body treatments. Its high irradiance (~109 mW/cm²) offers performance comparable to professional-grade devices, with CE, ETL, and RoHS certifications developed with attention to both safety and reliable performance.

: 100 dual-chip LEDs with 4 wavelengths for half-body coverage. A modular design allows tabletop, door, and wall mounting, or linking multiple units for full-body treatments. Its high irradiance (~109 mW/cm²) offers performance comparable to professional-grade devices, with CE, ETL, and RoHS certifications developed with attention to both safety and reliable performance. BQ60 Tabletop Panel: 60 dual-chip LEDs (660nm + 850nm) for complete facial and upper-body coverage. Designed for beauty and wellness routines with quiet cooling and sleek vanity-ready design. Deal Details: Pro100 - Now: $255 | Was: $319 | Save: 20% BQ60 - Now: $151 | Was: $189 | Save: 20% Where: BestQool Official Website | When: Nov 28 - Dec 1 Best For: Health-focused professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and beauty lovers for those looking to experience visible improvements and better recovery without clinic appointments. Tip: Try a 10-minute Pro100 session post-workout to help ease muscle tension and encourage circulation, or to use before bed as part of a calming routine for skin and mind.

1.2.3 Effortless Style, Conscious Design: DIMA Eyewear — Buy 2 Get 1 Free Quick Take: DIMA brings designer-level craftsmanship to everyday eyewear — minus the luxury markup. Each pair is hand-polished, crafted from premium acetate often used by high-end labels like Celine and Chloé, and designed to flatter every face shape. What Makes It Stand Out: It's the rare brand that merges style, sustainability, and affordability. Whether you're curating your capsule wardrobe or just looking for a pair that elevates your daily look, DIMA's bio-based and biodegradable frames prove you don’t have to compromise between fashion and responsibility. Standout Features: Hand-polished shades starting at just $39

starting at just Crafted from premium acetate used by top designer brands

used by top designer brands Flattering fits and timeless shapes that go with everything

that go with everything Eco-conscious design made from bio-based, biodegradable materials

Deal Details: Buy 2, Get 1 Free Where: DIMA official website | When: From now until the end of the year Best For: Trendsetters, minimalists, and anyone who's on the hunt for fashion that feels as good as it looks Tip: Mix and match — grab a statement pair, a neutral everyday frame, and a spare for your next getaway. 1.3 Smart Home & Everyday Tech 1.3.1 Stay Connected in Style: pexar Digital Frame — Now $135.99 (Was $169.99, Save 20%) Quick Take: A modern 11-inch digital picture frame powered by pexar (by Lexar), designed for people who value connection as much as design. Whether it's for a new house, a wedding, the birth of a baby, or simply staying close to loved ones from afar, pexar makes sharing life's moments effortless and enjoyable. What Makes It Stand Out: Unlike typical digital frames, pexar combines smart functionality with warm, human-centered design. It’s the kind of gift that feels personal — plug it in, connect via the Frameo app, and your photos update instantly in real time. Standout Features: Ready to gift — Comes in a beautifully designed, award-winning box Meaningful for every milestone — Adds warmth to every precious moment Effortless to use — Just plug in, connect, and share Share from anywhere — Real-time photo updates through the Frameo app Brilliant clarity — 2K anti-glare display that keeps every memory vivid

Deal Details: Now: $139.99 | Was: $179.99 | Save: 22% Where: Amazon| When: November 20 – December 1 Best For: Families, thoughtful gift-givers, and anyone who wants to stay close despite the distance Tip: Preload it with family photos before gifting — it’s a small gesture that would make a big emotional impact. 1.4 Sustainable Living & Outdoor Upgrades 1.4.1 Poposoap Solar Water Features — 20 - 40% Off (Nov 20 – Dec 1) Quick Take: Bring the serenity of nature home. Poposoap is the one-stop shop for creating a tranquil, sustainable, and animal-friendly garden pond. Their modular solar fountains and pond lights make eco-friendly backyard design easier and more affordable than ever. Brighten your winter nights and create a more immersive outdoor lighting experience as the year comes to a close. What Makes It Stand Out: Poposoap's range creates a relaxing ambiance and enhances the beauty of ponds, fountains, and gardens. The brand offers equal parts mindful design and backyard therapy. The Poposoap Waterfall Spillway with Blue LED Light makes for a stunning centerpiece. Its soft light automatically illuminates at night, casting a soothing glow that brings your backyard to life after dark. Standout Features: Healthy Water Circulation – The integrated filtration and aeration system helps maintain clear, well-oxygenated water, supporting a lively pond environment

– The integrated filtration and aeration system helps maintain clear, well-oxygenated water, supporting a lively pond environment Quality Design – The premium 304-grade stainless steel box resists rust and extreme weather for long-lasting use

– The premium 304-grade stainless steel box resists rust and extreme weather for long-lasting use Quick Setup – Takes under 10 minutes, without requiring tools or wiring

– Takes under 10 minutes, without requiring tools or wiring Eco and Animal-Friendly – Eco-safe materials for pets, birds, and wildlife

– Eco-safe materials for pets, birds, and wildlife Wide Usage – Ideal for ponds, pools, gardens, patios, pathways, landscapes, and waterfalls

Deal Details: 20–40% off(pond lights and solar waterfalls) | Nov 20 – Dec 1 Where: Amazon Best For: Garden lovers and eco-minded homeowners Tip: Pair the pond lights and the solar waterfall with your outdoor decor to create the ultimate holiday ambiance. 1.4.2 ABOK Ark3600: Compact Power for Outdoor and Home Use —Up to 48% Off for Black Friday Quick Take: Small in size but mighty in performance, the ABOK Ark3600 is built for those who want reliable power without the bulk. Whether you’re charging drones on a film set or keeping your fridge running during an outage, the Ark3600 delivers clean, quiet energy wherever life takes you. What Makes It Stand Out: The Ark3600 packs serious energy into a compact frame. Built with EV-grade LiFePO₄ batteries, expandable capacity, and rapid solar charging, it’s made for campers, vanlifers, and homeowners who need reliable, silent, and safe backup power on demand. Standout Features: Expandable Capacity: Up to 11,520 Wh (main + two extra batteries)

Up to 11,520 Wh (main + two extra batteries) Fast Charging: 2,000 W solar input for a full charge in around 2.3 hours

2,000 W solar input for a full charge in around 2.3 hours Long-Life Battery: EV-class LiFePO₄, rated for more than 4,000 cycles

EV-class LiFePO₄, rated for more than 4,000 cycles Versatile Outputs: 15 ports for simultaneous charging of fridges, drones, and cameras, among other tech

15 ports for simultaneous charging of fridges, drones, and cameras, among other tech Smart UPS Mode: switches automatically in approximately 0.01 seconds to help prevent power interruption. Deal Details: Now: $989 | Was: $1,899 | Save: $910 Where: Amazon When: November 20 – December 3 Best For: Campers, vanlifers, content creators, and homeowners looking for a dependable backup power solution. Tip: Pair the Ark3600 with solar panels for a weekend base-camp setup, and it can power a 60 W fridge for roughly two days under typical conditions.

1.5 Work-From-Home Essentials VERNAL Adjustable Standing Desk — Up to 42% Off Quick Take: A highly adjustable desk designed to stay steady even during active mouse movement. What Makes It Stand Out: Many people spend the majority of their waking hours in a workspace. While work may be intense, often people try to make the atmosphere accommodating to their needs. If you're tired of obscure colors on cold surfaces, the warm wooden patterns from Vernal could be a good choice. They offer a unique selection of accessories— besides the basics found on most competitors — that are fully compatible with the desk and help organize the workstation. Standout Features: Easy assembly

Larger desktop area for a reasonable viewing distance

Decent leg space

Features side cabinets, among other accessories

A 15-year warranty Deal Details: Now: Starting from $399.99| Was: Starting from $649.99 Where: vernalspace.com | When: From now until December 5 Best For: Work-from-home professionals, DIY enthusiasts

